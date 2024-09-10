eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming significantly as enterprises seek more efficient and cost-effective approaches. Lean AI—the practice of developing small language models that are more efficient and require less compute power than more traditional large language models—has emerged as a strategy that prioritizes minimal resource consumption while delivering maximum business value. It leverages approaches borrowed from lean methodologies originally used in manufacturing and product development to focus on optimizing the development and deployment of AI systems.

Lean AI has become increasingly relevant as companies seek more effective ways to optimize cloud costs. This approach prioritizes agile, data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement, enabling enterprises to harness the power of AI in a sustainable and scalable manner. Here’s what you need to know.

The Rise of the Small Language Model

Amid the evolving landscape of enterprise AI, small language models (SLMs) and open-source advancements have grown in prominence. This shift directly responds to the substantial costs and resource demands imposed by large language models (LLMs) in generative AI systems. LLMs like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Meta’s Llama have demonstrated extraordinary capabilities in understanding and generating human language. However, their computational demands, cloud costs, energy consumption, operational latency, and complexity have presented significant challenges for enterprises.

More enterprises are turning to SLMs as practical alternatives for generative AI deployment in cloud and non-cloud environments to address these challenges. SLMs are designed to be more efficient regarding computational resource requirements and energy consumption, leading to lower operational costs and a more appealing return on investment for AI initiatives. Their faster training and deployment cycles make SLMs more attractive to enterprises needing agility and responsiveness in a fast-paced market.

The open source community has also played a pivotal role in driving the advancement and adoption of lean AI and SLMs. Platforms and tools such as Meta’s Llama 3.1, Stanford’s Alpaca, Stability AI’s StableLM, and offerings from Hugging Face and IBM’s Watsonx.ai are making SLMs more accessible, reducing entry barriers for enterprises of all sizes. This democratization of AI capabilities signifies a game-changing trend, as more organizations can incorporate advanced enterprise AI without relying on proprietary and expensive solutions.

Advantages of Small Language Models

From an enterprise perspective, embracing lean AI and SLMs offers several advantages. These models enable cost-effective scaling of artificial intelligence deployments, enhancing agility, and aligning AI capabilities more closely with evolving business needs.

Additionally, SLMs hosted on-premises or within private clouds address concerns regarding data privacy and sovereignty, satisfying regulatory and compliance requirements while maintaining robust security. The reduced energy consumption of SLMs supports corporate sustainability initiatives. The pivot to smaller language models, bolstered by open source innovation, reshapes how enterprises approach AI by mitigating the cost and complexity of large generative AI systems, offering a viable, efficient, and customizable path forward.

How Enterprises Can Prep for SLMs

As the landscape of enterprise AI undergoes a transformation marked by the growing adoption of SLMs and open source advancements, enterprises should proactively prepare to leverage these technologies effectively. Here are essential steps that organizations can take to prepare:

Educate Teams: Enterprises should invest in training programs to educate their teams about the nuances of SLMs. This includes understanding the advantages of SLMs over large language models (LLMs), the customization capabilities offered by SLMs, and the efficiency gains associated with deploying SLMs in various use cases.

Bottom Line: SLMs Offer Significant Advantages

By taking a proactive approach to prepare for the use of SLMs, enterprises can position themselves to capitalize on the efficiency, agility, and customization capabilities offered by these innovative AI models. Embracing SLMs as part of a lean AI strategy can empower organizations to drive sustainable growth, deliver measurable business outcomes, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

