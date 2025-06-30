eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

In the aftermath of significant layoffs by Salesforce linked to its deployment of AI tools, the company now says it is increasing its use of AI to automate workloads.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that about 30% to 50% of the company’s work is done by AI. Regarding the ethics of reducing staff, Benioff stated AI is fueling a “digital labor revolution” that will bring about “everything from AI agents to robots.” CEOs, he said, will “have to make sure their values are in the right place.’’

Salesforce has already eliminated more than 1,000 roles this year.

Increased use of AI and reduced headcounts is a global trend

Salesforce is just one of many companies accelerating AI use. A January survey by the World Economic Forum indicated that by 2030, more than 40% of companies worldwide expect to shrink their workforces because of AI adoption.

Many technology firms now view AI as a practical lever to cut expenses, improve efficiency, and reconfigure their workforces. According to a PwC report, 100% of industries are expanding their usage of AI. Those industries include traditionally low-tech fields such as mining and construction.

The report notes that businesses are starting to record tangible gains in revenue generated per employee because of AI. While many organizations are starting to use AI for single use cases, “the real benefit comes when AI is used to transform value creation at an enterprise-wide level, generating new revenue streams and gaining competitive advantage,’’ the report said.

Benioff estimated Salesforce has reached 93% accuracy with AI. He added that, although the technology is “pretty good,” it’s not “realistic” that it will reach 100%. Benioff said other vendors are at “much lower levels because they don’t have as much data and metadata” to build higher accuracy.

PwC also emphasized that its research shows many companies are deploying AI not merely to limit headcount but to help employees drive higher value. The report cautioned that organizations focusing solely on workforce reductions risk overlooking broader opportunities to enter new markets and develop additional revenue streams.

