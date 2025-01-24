eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 series—comprising the S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25—and is positioning it as the pinnacle of AI-driven smartphones. Positioned as a “true AI companion,” the series integrates Samsung’s most advanced context-aware and multimodal AI capabilities, powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. From intuitive user interactions to groundbreaking camera features, the S25 series is designed to seamlessly adapt to users’ lives while ensuring privacy and performance.

Online response to the launch event was tepid, with social media users communicating a kind of collective yawn. Apple’s recent announcement of Apple Intelligence features being added to its phone lines met with a similar response, signaling that the feature growth trajectory of smartphones is slowing.

AI-Powered Features for Smarter, Effortless Use

The Galaxy S25 introduces multimodal AI agents capable of processing text, speech, images, and video, delivering more natural interactions. With features like “Circle to Search,” users can instantly act on on-screen information, such as calling or emailing with a single tap. The built-in AI also offers:

Gemini Integration: Activate voice commands across apps, including third-party ones like Spotify

Activate voice commands across apps, including third-party ones like Spotify Enhanced Productivity: Tools like Call Transcript and Writing Assist simplify daily tasks

Tools like Call Transcript and Writing Assist simplify daily tasks Photo and Search Innovations: Locate images using natural language or take context-aware actions

Paired with Samsung’s One UI 7.2, these upgrades highlight a shift toward hyper-personalized experiences, underpinned by robust privacy measures.

Related: Read our review of the best AI smartphones.

Unmatched Performance and Durability

The Galaxy S25 series sets new benchmarks for speed, artificial intelligence processing, and durability. Here’s what makes it stand out:

40% Faster NPU Performance: The enhanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU) brings unprecedented speed to on-device AI tasks, enabling everything from natural language searches in your gallery to advanced photo editing—no cloud required.

The enhanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU) brings unprecedented speed to on-device AI tasks, enabling everything from natural language searches in your gallery to advanced photo editing—no cloud required. ProVisual Engine: Samsung’s next-generation image processing technology elevates mobile photography and video. The 50MP ultrawide sensor and 10-bit HDR recording deliver vibrant, detailed shots in any lighting conditions. Low-light videos benefit from advanced noise reduction, ensuring clarity and precision that rivals professional cameras.

Samsung’s next-generation image processing technology elevates mobile photography and video. The 50MP ultrawide sensor and 10-bit HDR recording deliver vibrant, detailed shots in any lighting conditions. Low-light videos benefit from advanced noise reduction, ensuring clarity and precision that rivals professional cameras. Advanced Gaming: The Vulkan Engine and improved ray tracing technology bring console-level graphics to mobile devices. Realistic lighting, reflections, and smoother frame rates provide an immersive gaming experience, making the Galaxy S25 a standout device for mobile gamers.

The Vulkan Engine and improved ray tracing technology bring console-level graphics to mobile devices. Realistic lighting, reflections, and smoother frame rates provide an immersive gaming experience, making the Galaxy S25 a standout device for mobile gamers. Durable Design with Sustainability in Mind: The S25 Ultra features a titanium frame and Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, offering superior durability and scratch resistance while being lighter and slimmer than previous models. The battery incorporates recycled cobalt, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly innovation.

But is it What the People Want?

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is more than just a smartphone—it’s a glimpse into the AI-powered future of mobile technology. But whether people want that AI-powered future remains to be seen. A recent survey from the trade journal SellCell found that 73 percent of iPhone users and 87 percent of Samsung users said new AI features “add little to no value” to their phone experiences. Online comments in social media forums echoed this sentiment. At a time when tech companies are investing so heavily in AI features, the question remains whether customer demand is keeping pace.

Explore our list of top AI companies to know who is at the forefront of AI advancements.