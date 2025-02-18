eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The SANS Institute is calling on cybersecurity professionals and ethical hackers to develop open-source AI security solutions in its AI Cybersecurity Hackathon, which runs from Feb. 15 to March 15; the competition offers a $3,500 grand prize and a total prize pool of $10,000.

The virtual hackathon is open to individuals and teams looking to contribute to developing AI-driven cybersecurity frameworks.

How to participate

Participants must develop an open-source solution that addresses the challenges of AI cybersecurity. Potential focus areas include threat detection, incident response, vulnerability scanning, digital forensics, penetration testing, predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and security education.

To qualify, submissions must include:

A detailed description of the specific cybersecurity issue your project addresses

A link to the project’s source code

A working demo of the solution

Supporting materials, including a video walkthrough of the solution along with screenshots and supporting documentation

Personal bios or descriptions for each team member (include photos whenever possible)

Interested participants must register for SANS Institute’s AI Cybersecurity Hackathon to access regular updates, official contest rules, and other useful resources.

The Prize Pool

The competition offers a total of $10,000 in cash and additional rewards. Winners will be selected from the submitted entries, with the following prizes available:

Grand Prize – Individual Winner: $3,500 in cash, paid travel expenses to attend a future summit, and a free SANS Course (worth $8,000), and a SANS Summit Ticket (worth $525)

$3,500 in cash, paid travel expenses to attend a future summit, and a free SANS Course (worth $8,000), and a SANS Summit Ticket (worth $525) Grand Prize – Team Winner: $3,500 in cash, paid travel expenses to attend a future summit, and a SANS Summit Ticket for each team member (worth $525 each)

$3,500 in cash, paid travel expenses to attend a future summit, and a SANS Summit Ticket for each team member (worth $525 each) Second Prize: $1,500 in cash and a SANS Summit Ticket (worth $525)

$1,500 in cash and a SANS Summit Ticket (worth $525) Community Prize: $1,500 in cash and a SANS Summit Ticket (worth $525)

All winners will have their submissions presented during an online webcast, have virtual coffee with a member of the SANS AI faculty, and more.

Contributing to the future of AI cybersecurity

Founded in 1989, the SANS Institute is a leader in cybersecurity education and research. The hackathon presents an opportunity for participants to make a meaningful impact on AI-driven cybersecurity while gaining recognition from top industry experts.