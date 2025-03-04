eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A new AI-powered voice assistant from Sesame AI is pushing the boundaries of human-like interaction, using advanced speech technology to create more natural and emotionally aware conversations.

Unlike most AI voices that sound flat or mechanical, Sesame’s assistant, available in two voices — Maya and Miles — feels expressive, responsive, and emotionally aware. The company is focused on what it calls “voice presence,” a mix of emotional intelligence, natural timing, and context awareness that makes conversations feel personal.

Maya, for instance, can recognize and adjust her tone based on the situation, adding pauses, adjusting volume, and even altering her rhythm to create a more natural, engaging conversation.

After testing Sesame AI, I’m impressed

I tested the tool, and I was genuinely impressed by how responsive it was. Sesame AI doesn’t just execute commands — it listens and engages. During my testing, it responded appropriately to questions and even picked up on my mood. When I sounded tired or unenthusiastic, it asked if everything was okay and even tried to cheer me up with a joke.

Most voice assistants feel like robots — they follow commands, answer questions, and sometimes crack a joke, but there’s always something missing: real personality. That’s what Sesame AI is trying to change. With human-like voices and a knack for conversation, it’s not just answering your questions — it’s engaging with you, sometimes in ways that feel too real.

What’s next for Sesame?

The technology is still in its early stages, and Sesame says more advancements are on the way.

“Building a digital companion with voice presence is not easy, but we are making steady progress on multiple fronts, including personality, memory, expressivity and appropriateness,” the company said in a statement.

Sesame is also developing AI-powered glasses designed to be worn all day. These glasses aim to provide all-day access to the assistant, enabling it to “see” the world alongside you.

The startup has already secured funding from major investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, and Matrix Partners — all early backers of Oculus VR. Sesame also plans to open source its AI models and expand to more than 20 languages in the coming months.