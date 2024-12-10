eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

San Francisco-based AI startup New Lantern has emerged from stealth, announcing its flagship product—a cloud-native AI radiology suite designed to tackle inefficiencies in medical imaging. Bolstered by $19 million in Series A funding led by Benchmark, the company’s total funding now stands at $23 million.

Streamlining Radiology, Not Replacing It

Radiologists today face mounting inefficiencies, spending up to eight hours per shift on repetitive administrative tasks such as hand-drawing measurements, dictating reports, and following up on cases. New Lantern’s platform addresses this challenge, currently automating 25 percent of radiology workflows with aspirations to scale that to 90 percent. Unlike startups aiming to replace radiologists, New Lantern positions itself as a supportive “co-pilot.”

Founder and CEO Shiva Suri saw the need for change firsthand, inspired by watching his radiologist mother struggle with outdated tools during the pandemic. “Only 5 percent of her time was spent actually using her expertise,” Suri said. “The rest was wasted on tasks that AI could easily handle.”

The AI resident simplifies workflows by integrating essential tools—Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and reporting software—into a cloud-native suite. This allows radiologists to double their efficiency while improving care delivery. New Lantern’s innovative approach has acquired support from prominent investors, including Afore Capital, Anthology Fund, and individuals like Guillermo Rauch and Amjad Masad.

“While many startups aim to replace radiologists, Shiva figured out that the real value of AI lies in eliminating the drudgery, allowing doctors to excel at what they do best—reading scans,” according to Benchmark General Partner Eric Vishria, who joins New Lantern’s board.

Cloud-Native Innovation

New Lantern’s platform is designed as a fully cloud-native solution, ensuring scalability, security, and seamless integration into existing medical systems. Top features include:

AI Measurements: Single-click volumetric analysis for faster diagnoses

Single-click volumetric analysis for faster diagnoses AI Reporter: Automated dictation, saving over an hour per shift

Automated dictation, saving over an hour per shift Smart RVU Worklist: Real-time case prioritization based on workload and specialty

Real-time case prioritization based on workload and specialty Auto Organ Classifier: Automatically segments images with computer vision algorithms before you open the exam

The $23 million in total funding will drive New Lantern’s R&D and team expansion efforts. With these resources, the company aims to tackle the growing global shortage of radiologists and the rising demand for diagnostic services.

