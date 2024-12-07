eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A Massachusetts federal judge has sided with a school district in a controversial lawsuit involving a student’s use of AI for homework. The case marks a significant legal development for the technology. It revolves around the Harris family, who sued the Town of Hingham School Committee after their son, referred to only as RNH, received a “D” grade on an Advanced Placement U.S. History project for using artificial intelligence.

Judge Sides With School District on AI Cheating Penalty

U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Levenson ruled in favor of the school district, stating that the school officials’ decision to penalize RNH for what they deemed AI cheating was well within their discretion. The judge’s decision dismissed the Harris family’s request to change the student’s grade to a “B” and remove any references to cheating from his record.

The controversy began when RNH and his project partner used AI tools to research basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for their history assignment. Their project contained fictitious sources, including a non-existent book by an author named “Jane Doe,” provided by an AI tool similar to Grammarly.

School officials argued that this constituted academic dishonesty, while the plaintiffs pointed out that the school’s 2023-2024 handbook did not mention artificial intelligence in its definitions of cheating or plagiarism, a policy change that only took effect in the 2024-2025 version.

The Growing Debate on AI in Education

In his ruling, Judge Levenson emphasized that the school’s actions were justified, stating that there was no evidence suggesting the school acted hastily or beyond its rights in addressing the issue. He also made it clear that courts generally should not second-guess the judgments of educators when it comes to grading and academic discipline.

The plaintiffs had also sought an injunction to allow RNH to apply to the National Honor Society, claiming that his AI use should not bar him from the prestigious honor. This request was partially granted when it was revealed that other students at different schools had been permitted to apply despite using AI in their work. Harris family attorney Peter Farrell indicated that the legal battle is far from over. They plan to continue the lawsuit and push for further investigation into the matter.

“We respect the court’s order, but the case is still developing, and we look forward to examining the facts more thoroughly,” Farrell said.

Future of AI for Homework

This case highlights the growing tensions around the use of AI in education, raising important questions about academic integrity in the age of AI chatbots and homework-help tools. As AI cheating detectors become more sophisticated, educators are grappling with how to handle AI in the classroom, even as AI policies continue to evolve. For now, the ruling sets a precedent that could influence future cases involving AI cheating, leaving many to wonder how schools will adapt as AI tools continue to play an increasing role in student work.