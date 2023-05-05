These top AI detector tools help you determine if a text was written by ChatGPT or a similar generative AI application.

While generative AI tools like ChatGPT have many positive uses, they are not always used in an ethical manner. Leaders in various industries consider these generative AI tools inappropriate – sometimes even a security risk. Teachers consider generative AI tools as threats to excellence in academics.

Consequently, there is a great need for AI detector tools. AI content detector software uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify text written with a generative AI model. The software aims to provide readers with transparency and ensure that only quality content is published.

We analyzed the best AI ​​detector software, including their unique features, costs, pros and cons to help you determine the best option for your organization’s needs.

Top AI Detectors: Comparison Chart

10 Best AI Detector Software

Originality AI: Best Overall AI detector

Originality AI is one of the best AI detector tools in the market. It can be used to scan text for AI and plagiarism. It requires 50-word counts and above. It boasts 94%+ accuracy on the text generated with GPT-3, GPT-3.5, and ChatGPT, 99%+ accuracy on GPT-4 content and 94.5% accuracy on paraphrased content. Scanning content with this tool returns the AI percent score and the original percent or human score.

Cheat code to save on credit: You can reduce Originality AI credit usage by selecting only one action at a time. See Figure A below.

With Originality AI, managers or owners can manage teams by assigning roles to team members, making it ideal for organizations with distributed editorial teams. Compared to other tools, originality AI uses great computing power to scan text when running its detection model.

Pricing

Originality AI charges based on the number of credits you purchase. It costs $0.01 to scan 100 words.

2,000 credits: $20

$20 5,000 credits: $50

$50 10,000 credits: $100

$100 25,000 credits: $250

$250 50,000 credits: $500

$500 100,000 credits: $1,000

Originality AI’s Standout Features

Team management capability.

It can predict AI writer text from tools like ChatGPT, GPT-4, GPT-3, GPT-2, GPT-NEO, GPT-J or Quillbot.

Offers Chrome extension that enables users to scan text in Google documents.

The tool can be used to scan email text, Google doc, WordPress content and website content.

Pros

Responsive customer support team.

High accuracy score.

83% accurate on ChatGPT.

Built-in plagiarism checker.

Chrome extension.

Hard to fool.

Cons

False positives.

Doesn’t offer a free trial.

Sometimes highlight human text as AI.

Only supports English.

Content at Scale AI Detector: Best Free AI Detector

Content at Scale is a free AI detector tool designed for content marketers and academics. The tool can check for AI content generated with ChatGPT, GPT-3 and other AI models. Its content score is based on the text’s predictability, probability and pattern. Content at Scale is also in the generative AI business, the tool can be used to create long-form content with over 2,000 words.

Content at Scale’s sentence-by-sentence breakdown helps users identify sentences written with the AI tool by highlighting its AI detectability using various colors.

Pricing

Content at Scale AI detector tool is free to use.

Content at Scale AI Detector’s standout features

Detects GPT-2, GPT-3, 3.5, and ChatGPT.

It can be used to scan various types of text, including SEO, educational, marketing and academic content.

API is available on request.

It can scan up to 25,000 character text.

Multiple language support.

Pros

Easy to use.

Highlights AI text.

Scan starts from 25 words.

Offers additional content optimization services.

Cons

False negatives – it sometimes highlights human written text as AI generated when the content is long form.

The tool detection capability can be improved.

AI Text Classifier: Best for Detecting ChatGPT Model

Developed by the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI, it defines this tool as “a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts how likely it is that a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT.” To use the AI Text Classifier, copy and paste your text (minimum of 1,000 characters or approximately 150 – 250 words) in the text box and click on Submit to scan.

The text classifier doesn’t show precise scores but labels contents as either very unlikely, unlikely, unclear if it is, possibly, or likely AI-generated

Pricing

OpenAI AI Text Classifier is free to use but you need an OpenAI account.

AI Text Classifier’s standout features

Detects ChatGPT text.

The model was trained with text generated from 34 models from five organizations that deploy language models, including OpenAI.

Available via a web interface.

Pros

Free to use.

The classifier is more accurate in detecting AI in long texts.

Cons

Requires a minimum of 1,000 characters.

False positives – incorrectly label human written text as AI.

Doesn’t highlight AI text.

GPTZero: Best for Educators

GPTZero is a classification model developed by Princeton University student Edward Tian to help educators predict and detect AI written text. It analyzes texts based on their perplexity – a measurement of the randomness of a text – and burstiness, which measures the predictability of content based on patterns. According to the developer, the tool was trained on a large and diverse human-written and AI-generated text, with a focus on English prose. Those looking to integrate GPTZero into their system can request the API, but it comes with a fee.

Pricing

GPTZero offers a free plan and three paid plans.

GPTZero Classic: No charge for up to 5,000 character limit per document and three files limit per batch upload.

No charge for up to 5,000 character limit per document and three files limit per batch upload. GPTZero Educator: $9.99 per month for up to 50K character limit per document, unlimited batch file uploads per run and up to 1 million words per month.

$9.99 per month for up to 50K character limit per document, unlimited batch file uploads per run and up to 1 million words per month. GPTZero Pro: $19.99 per month for up to 50K character limit per document, unlimited batch file uploads per run and up to 2 million words per month.

$19.99 per month for up to 50K character limit per document, unlimited batch file uploads per run and up to 2 million words per month. Enterprise/business API plan: Contact for quotes.

GPTZero’s Standout Features

Batch file upload.

Detects ChatGPT, GPT-3, GPT-2, and LLaMA.

Perplexity score to show the randomness of text.

Burstiness score to determine the uniformity or pattern of text.

Requires a minimum of 250 characters

Pros

Highlight AI text.

Free plan option.

Accepted file types include pdf, docx, and txt.

Cons

False negatives, though infrequently.

Presentation of scores can be confusing.

GLTR: Best for GPT2 Model-Generated Content

GLTR, or Giant Language model Test Room is a project jointly developed by the MIT-IBM Watson AI lab and Harvard Natural Language Processing group. The tool analyzes each word in a sentence or document and predicts the likelihood of it being generated by a GPT-2 model or AI services built on the model. While this tool efficiently detects GPT-2 text, it may not be suitable for analyzing text from recent models like ChatGPT or GPT-4. GLTR integrates with the 117M language model from OpenAI, making it easy to detect AI text produced by GPT-2 117M.

Pricing

GLTR is free to use.

GLTR’s standout features

Breakdown different language patterns used in a text via histogram.

Provides forensic analysis of a language model’s text input.

Pros

High accuracy for GPT 2 generated text.

Visual feedback.

Cons

Complex UI.

Model capability is limited to GPT2 NLP.

Writer AI Content Detector: Best for Integration

Writer is an AI writing assistant tool with a generative AI feature, plagiarism checker and AI detection capability. Writer standouts due to its extensive integration with third-party services like Contentful, Figma, and Chrome. Unlike other tools that require you to copy and paste text in their text box area, Writer AI allows you to enter the URL of the page containing the text and it will automatically extract the first 1,500 characters and analyze for AI content.

Although Writer doesn’t highlight AI text, it displays the content score as percentage. The first sample in is a text generated with ChatGPT, which the writer accurately scored 0% human-generated, while the second sample in is 100% human written, and the tool scored it 99% human generated.

Pricing

Writer offers a free plan and two paid plans. You can also try their paid plan for free for 14 days. Note that Writer AI detection is free, those looking for more than AI detection may consider the paid plan for additional features.

Free plan: No charge for basic AI content detection.

No charge for basic AI content detection. Team (for up to 5 people): $18 per user per month, billed monthly or $162 per user per month, billed annually.

$18 per user per month, billed monthly or $162 per user per month, billed annually. Enterprise: Custom quotes.

Writer AI Content Detector’s Standout Features

Teams role and permission.

Integrates with third-party services like Chrome, Google Docs, Word, Outlook, Figma, and Contentful.

Bulk upload capability.

Detects GPT-3 and ChatGPT.

Pros

24/7 phone, video, and email support.

Easy to use.

Scans content via website URL.

Cons

1,500 character limit per analysis.

Easy to trick.

Accuracy rate can be improved.

Copyleaks: Best for Content Marketing Agencies

Copyleaks is a plagiarism and AI content detection tool designed to help individuals, educators, and companies detect AI generated text. The platform boasts 99.12% accuracy and it detects content created with ChatGPT, GPT-4, GPT-3, Jasper, and other language models. We tested Copyleaks with original human written text (first image) and Google Bard AI generated text (second image) to check its accuracy. The platform scored our AI text with 99.9% probability for AI and scored our human text with 99.9% probability for human – this test validates Copyleaks accuracy claims. However, there are instances where human text is ranked lower than 99.9% but still accurately categorized as human written.

Pricing

Copyleaks pricing depends on the number of credits you need. It starts from $8.33 per month with no specific upper limit. Copyleaks’ trial plan offers 25 credits. Note that each Copyleaks credit covers up to 250 words of scanned content.

Monthly plans Credits Credit costs Annual plans Credits Credit costs 100 $9.99 per month 1,200 $8.33 per month 250 $21.99 per month 3,000 $18.32 per month 500 $39.99 per month 6,000 $33.32 per month 1,000 $74.99 per month 12,000 $62.49 per month 2,500 $184.99 per month 30,000 $154.16 per month 5,000 $349.99 per month 60,000 $291.66 per month 10,000 $679.99 per month 120,000 $566.66 per month 25,000 $1,612 per month 300,000 $1,343.33 per month For 300,000+ credits Custom quotes.

Copyleaks’s standout features

Supports multiple languages, including Portuguese, English, German, French, and Spanish.

LMS integration.

Source code plagiarism detection.

OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology.

​​GPT-2, GPT-3, ChatGPT, GPT-4, T5, Bert, and Jasper.

Pros

White-label option available.

API integration into your enterprise system.

Chrome extension available.

Cons

Users must hover over text to get a percentage score.

False positives.

Sapling.ai: Best for Agencies and Customer-Facing Teams

Developed by former researchers at Berkeley University of California, Stanford and Google, Sapling is a multipurpose AI tool with various functions, including grammar checker, punctuation check, sentence rewriter and AI detector. It detects GPT-3, GPT-3.5, ChatGPT, and GPT-4 AI contents. Sapling provides the total percentage of fake or AI generated content in a given text and highlights the AI generated content in red. Sapling boasts of detecting 97% of AI-generated text.

Pricing

Sapling offer a free plan and two paid plans – pro and enterprise. Users can test-run the Pro plan for 30 days before making a purchase decision.

Free: No monthly or annual charges.

No monthly or annual charges. Pro: $25 per month.

$25 per month. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Sapling’s Standout Features

Detects GPT-3, GPT-3.5, ChatGPT, and GPT-4.

Boasts of 97% accuracy rating.

Auto-complete, snippets, and chat assist.

Integration with third-party apps like Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Jira, and more.

Pros

Generous free plan.

Fast analysis.

It can analyze 50 words and above.

Cons

False positives and false negatives.

Lacks plagiarism checks.

Hugging Face: Best for Technical Teams

Hugging Face is an AI tool designed to help AI and ML experts develop and deploy deep learning models. The AI content detector scan and analyzes text for the probability of real (human-generated) and fake (AI-generated) content. Hugging Face AI detectors result is displayed in decimal, making it difficult and complex for non-technical users to understand. The platform makes up for this by redirecting users to a more user-friendly free AI Content Detector, which analyzes text based on patterns and perplexity. The tool highlights AI text and shows the perplexity score when you hover over the text – it also displays the human score result in percentage.

Pricing

Hugging Face AI detector is free to use. However, individuals looking for additional AI capability may be charged a fee for the service.

Hugging Face’s standout features

PDF upload option via the AI content detector.

Open source.

Community support.

Pros

Easy to use.

Fast analysis.

Cons

Lacks plagiarism checker.

Crossplag AI Content Detector: Best for Institutions

Crossplag AI detecting tool can be used to flag AI generated content. To use this tool, copy and paste text in the text box, click check and wait for a few seconds for the analysis to complete. The result is displayed via the AI Content Index, which ranges from 0% to 100%, with the latter being Human written and the former being AI generated. A score of 50% means the copy is both AI and human written.

Pricing

Crossplag offers tier pricing plans for different user categories.

For individuals

Free: No charge for up to 1,000 words.

No charge for up to 1,000 words. Pay-as-you-go: $9.99 for up to 5,000 words.

$9.99 for up to 5,000 words. Bundle: $149.99 for up to 100,000 words.

$149.99 for up to 100,000 words. Custom: Contact sales.

For Education institutions

Small: $3.99 per user for up to 500 users.

$3.99 per user for up to 500 users. Medium: $2.99 per user for up to 5,000 users.

$2.99 per user for up to 5,000 users. Large: $1.99 per user for up to 30,000 users.

$1.99 per user for up to 30,000 users. E-learning: White labeling for over 30,000 users – custom quotes.

For businesses: Contact the Crossplag sales team for custom quotes.

Crossplag AI Content Detector’s standout features

Detects citations in the document.

Plagiarism checking capability.

Supports over 100 languages.

LTI integrations.

Pros

Dedicated reporting APIs.

Free plan available.

Supports multiple file formats.

Cons

False negatives.

Accuracy can be improved.

Honorary Mentions: AI Detectors

Although the following six noteworthy AI detector software didn’t make it to our top 10 list, they are also worth considering.

Key Features of AI Detector Software

When shopping for the best AI detector software for your organization’s use cases, there are certain key features to look out for. While not all the tools embody all these features, it’s important to select a solution that has the most important feature for your needs.

AI Text Highlight

AI detector software that highlights text makes it easy for users to identify parts of their content that needs to be rewritten to sound more human. Some parts of your copy may be flagged as AI generated when in fact, it was 100% human-written – the highlighted text might help you know where to adjust or modify so that your text won’t be flagged.

Plagiarism Checker

Educators, content marketers, and SEO experts may find this feature beneficial. Using multiple tools to evaluate content based on different parameters like grammar, plagiarism, readability and AI generated may be time consuming and inefficient. AI detectors with plagiarism checkers take the burden of using multiple tools off editors and managers (think of it as killing two birds with one stone), as it enables them to check copy originality and quality.

API Integrations

With API integrations, AI content detector software can seamlessly integrate with other tools and platforms, such as content management systems (CMS), social media platforms, and e-commerce platforms. This feature makes it easier to automate the content moderation process and reduces the need for manual review.

Cost

The cost of AI content detector software is a major factor to consider. Before making a purchase decision, consider your budget. Different tools have different pricing models; ensure you select a tool that balances quality service and affordability.

Accuracy

The accuracy of the AI content detector software is critical to its effectiveness. The tool should be able to accurately identify and flag inappropriate or harmful content, as well as spam and copyrighted material. It’s important to select a solution that has a high accuracy rate, as false positives and false negatives can have significant consequences.

How to Choose the Best AI Detector For Your Needs

No one-size-fits-all exists when it comes to choosing an AI content detector tool. Most of the solutions in the market boast of over 90% accuracy rates, but keep in mind that these solutions are still being trained and have a long way to go.

Nonetheless, the best solution for your business is one that meets your needs and serves your company’s purpose. Follow the steps below to select the best AI software for your business.

Research multiple solutions.

Consider the features you need.

Analyze at least 5-10 AI generated articles and human-written copy, respectively.

Compare each tool, false positives and false negatives.

Pick the one with the highest accuracy rates, within your budget.

You can also keep the second runner-up and the third-best as a backup analysis tool to double-check your scan texts in order to eliminate doubts.

FAQs about AI Detector Tools

To help you make the best decision, we answered the most commonly asked questions about AI detector software.

How AI Content Detectors Work?

AI content detectors measure content’s perplexity and burstiness to identify patterns in the text. Perplexity and burstiness are two techniques that can be used by AI content detectors to identify patterns in text. Perplexity is a measure of how well a language model can predict a sequence of words – think of it as the randomness of words. While burstiness is the frequency of word usage in a given context – consider burst as the uniqueness of the random words.

Are AI content detectors accurate?

While most AI content detectors boast of over 90% accuracy rate, it’s important to note that these tools are still a work in progress. Generative AI companies are training their models to pass as human writers or creators, AI content detectors need equal or greater training to compete. Some tools have high accuracy rate than others – but none is perfect.

Can Google detect AI content?

Yes, Google can detect AI generated content by by searching for patterns like text structure, grammar, syntax in the text and inconsistencies.

Should I use an AI content detector?

AI content detectors are invaluable solutions for your overall SEO strategy. Consider using it if you need to verify the authority, authenticity, quality and transparency of your content.

Can an AI detector detect AI text with 100% accuracy?

No, AI content detectors cannot detect AI-generated text with 100% accuracy. While AI content detectors have improved significantly in recent years, they still have limitations and can produce false positives and false negatives.

AI Detectors: Review Methodology

We analyzed hundreds of AI detector tools and narrowed down our list to the top ten. We used each tool to gain first-hand experience. We also gathered primary data from each tool provider’s website, including pricing details, features, support and more. We selected each software based on five key data points: Ease of use, over 90% AI detection accuracy rate, affordability, quality service and user satisfaction.

Bottom Line: AI Detector Software

With the stunning rise in generative AI, an untold number of individuals are using tools like ChatGPT to create content in a manner that is partially or totally not ethical. Use of these powerful tools can invalidate an educational experience, or in some cases expose sensitive corporate data to security and compliance risks.

With these risks in mind, organizations of all types will likely want to select an AI detector tool that works best for their unique situation. Also realize: generative AI will be changing rapidly in the years ahead, so a solution that’s chosen today may need to be upgraded on a constant basis.

