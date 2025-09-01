Taco Bell Scales Back AI Plans as Drive-Through Tech Faces Problems

Taco Bell’s experiment with artificial intelligence at its drive-throughs is facing setbacks. The company has introduced automated voice ordering at more than 500 restaurants nationwide since last year, but the rollout has been slowed by technical hiccups, customer frustration, and a surge of trolling on social media.

Videos of the system struggling with simple requests have circulated widely online. In one widely shared clip, a customer appears to have crashed the AI by asking for “18,000 cups of water, please.” In another, a frustrated man kept hearing the bot repeat, “And what will you drink with that?” after ordering a soda.

Taco Bell’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Dane Mathews, admitted that the company is still figuring things out. “We’re learning a lot, I’m going to be honest with you,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

Even Mathews said his own encounters with the system have been uneven. “I think like everybody, sometimes it lets me down, but sometimes it really surprises me,” he added.

The system was initially pitched as a way to speed up drive-through service, reduce mistakes, and ease workloads for staff. But in practice, it has struggled to consistently meet those expectations, especially during peak hours. Mathews acknowledged that in some high-volume locations, a human crew member may still be more effective.

Customer backlash has been amplified by social media, where videos of malfunctioning AI orders rack up millions of views. One Instagram clip of a man sparring with the system has been watched more than 21 million times.

These viral moments highlight not just technical flaws but also a deeper unease some customers feel about speaking to machines. Complaints range from the AI mishearing orders and adding unwanted extras to a general sense that the interaction feels less personal.

Not the first fast-food setback

The challenges at Taco Bell echo similar struggles at other chains. McDonald’s last year removed its own AI ordering system from drive-throughs after reports of bizarre mix-ups, including bacon added to ice cream and accidental orders worth hundreds of dollars in chicken nuggets.

Despite the hurdles, Taco Bell says its AI has already handled more than two million customer orders since its launch.

Parent company Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut, is still investing in AI. In March, the company announced a partnership with Nvidia to explore AI-powered solutions for drive-throughs and other restaurant operations.

For now, Taco Bell’s appetite appears to have waned. While the technology isn’t being scrapped entirely, the fast-food firm is slowing down its expansion and weighing carefully where it actually improves the customer experience — and where it doesn’t.

