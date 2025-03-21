eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The fast-food industry is undergoing a major technological shift. Yum! Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill, has partnered with tech giant NVIDIA to introduce artificial intelligence into its operations. The initiative aims to streamline ordering, enhance efficiency, and personalize customer experiences.

AI at the drive-thru and beyond

One of the most exciting developments is the introduction of AI voice agents at drive-thrus and call centers. These systems, built using NVIDIA’s AI tools, can understand natural speech, process complex orders, and even suggest add-ons like extra fries or a dessert.

“We’ve all seen what a poor drive-thru experience could look like when it goes viral in a bad way,” said Joe Park, Yum!’s chief digital and technology officer. “We want to make sure our team members have a great experience.”

The collaboration, announced at NVIDIA’s GTC conference, will see AI-powered voice ordering systems, computer vision technology, and restaurant intelligence tools rolled out across 500 Yum! locations this year. This marks a significant step in the company’s push to digitize its operations and stay ahead in the competitive quick-service restaurant industry.

The AI voice agents are already being tested in select Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations, with plans to expand to KFC and Habit Burger & Grill. By the second quarter of 2025, Yum! aims to have these systems in 500 restaurants.

Smarter restaurants with computer vision

Yum! is also using NVIDIA’s computer vision tech to help restaurants analyze drive-thru traffic and improve speed during peak hours. This could mean fewer delays and more accurate staffing decisions. For example, if the system detects a long line of cars, it can alert managers to deploy more staff to the kitchen or counter.

The company is also exploring ways to use AI to improve order accuracy. By analyzing images from existing CCTV cameras, the technology could determine whether the food being served matches what was ordered.

“NVIDIA’s software makes it affordable for even the largest restaurant company to improve operations and customer experiences, proving AI can pay off at every location,” said Andrew Sun, Global Director of Retail, CPG and QSR Business Development, NVIDIA.

The bigger picture

Yum! isn’t alone in its AI ambitions. Other fast-food giants like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Chick-fil-A have also been experimenting with AI to streamline operations and cut costs. However, not all efforts have been successful. McDonald’s, for instance, ended a pilot program with IBM last year after customers complained about order errors.

Yum! is determined to avoid similar pitfalls. Park emphasized that the company is focused on building trust with both customers and employees. “This partnership will enable us to harness the rich consumer and operational data sets on our Byte by Yum! integrated platform to build smarter AI engines that will create easier experiences for our customers and team members,” he said.