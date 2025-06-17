eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A recent investigation by The Guardian has exposed a surge in the number of UK university students caught using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT to cheat on their assignments. While traditional forms of plagiarism are tapering off at academic institutions, AI-facilitated cheating is emerging as a complex and fast-evolving threat.

Number of AI-assisted cheating cases compared to traditional plagiarism

Freedom of Information responses collected from 131 universities provide a clear view of this pattern. In the 2023-24 academic year, nearly 7,000 proven cases of AI-assisted cheating were recorded, translating to 5.1 instances for every 1,000 students. This marks a substantial increase from 1.6 cases per 1,000 students in the previous academic year (2022-23). Early figures for the current academic year, up to May, suggest this number will climb higher, estimated at around 7.5 proven cases per 1,000 students by year-end.

The Guardian found that traditional cases of plagiarism – i.e., not AI-assisted plagiarism – dropped from 19 cases per 1,000 students in 2022-23 to 15.2 in 2023-24. Forecasts for the current academic year place the figure close to 8.5 per 1,000. This shift highlights a change in the methods students are employing to gain an unfair advantage.

However, more than 27% of respondents did not record AI misuse as a distinct category of academic misconduct last year, indicating gaps in institutional tracking and awareness.

Why detecting plagiarized work is still difficult

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Reading last year found that their assessment systems failed to detect AI-generated work 94% of the time. Dr. Peter Scarfe, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Reading and co-author of a relevant study, told The Guardian, “I would imagine those caught represent the tip of the iceberg.”

Some reasons why plagiarism detection remains difficult are the growing sophistication of AI tools and the emergence of other online resources. The Guardian’s investigation highlighted how social media platforms like TikTok host numerous videos promoting AI-based paraphrasing and essay generators; these tools are marketed as ways to “humanize” machine-written text.

UK government’s response

The UK government has acknowledged the challenges AI brings to education. A spokesperson told The Guardian: “Generative AI has great potential to transform education… However, integrating AI into teaching, learning and assessment will require careful consideration.”

To support this transition, the UK government has allocated £187 million in national skills programmes and has published guidance for AI use in schools.

