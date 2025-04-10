eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

As artificial intelligence transforms the workplace at an unprecedented pace, business schools are facing a critical challenge: preparing tomorrow’s leaders for a world where algorithms, automation, and ethics collide.

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the country’s oldest business school, has responded with a new Artificial Intelligence for Business program. It offers an undergrad concentration and MBA major that blend technical skills with critical thinking on AI’s ethical and societal impact.

“Business schools have a crucial role to play in understanding and advancing an AI-enabled world, and no school is better positioned to examine the multifaceted dimensions of this evolving phenomenon than Wharton,” Erika James, dean of The Wharton School, is quoted as saying on the school’s site for its AI & Analytics Initiative. “That’s why we are investing heavily in areas that allow our faculty to navigate the avalanche of interrelated issues AI has broached.”

Merging AI skills with real-world impact

The AI for Business program offers various courses, including machine learning, data science, neuroscience, data engineering, and statistics. Students are required to take “Big Data, Big Responsibilities: Toward Accountable AI,” which focuses on AI ethics and development.

The Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative, which oversees the curriculum, will intertwine classroom content directly with faculty research, giving students access to real-time, cutting-edge knowledge they can apply immediately. The initiative is also designed to help professors modernize their teaching methods and related materials to incorporate AI effectively.

Preparing for necessary AI skills in the workforce

AI education is becoming more of a priority because of how artificial intelligence is reshaping jobs. For instance, Netflix’s Reed Hastings recently donated $50 million to Bowdoin College for its AI Ethics Program, and Anthropic introduced Claude for Education. Also, China is rolling out AI education for children as young as six, leading some to ask whether the US is doing enough to keep pace to educate students in the race for AI dominance.

LinkedIn’s “Work Change” report found that 70% of executives worldwide see workplace changes cranking up to warp speed. And, nearly two-thirds of professionals feel overwhelmed by how quickly their roles are evolving.

The skills necessary at work are expected to change by 70% by 2030, with AI accelerating this shift. About 60% of business leaders expect AI and generative AI to transform their organizations. Job candidates, employees, and companies that don’t embrace AI risk being left behind.