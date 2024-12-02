eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Executives remain bullish on AI, but the workforce isn’t keeping pace. While workforce AI adoption climbed steadily earlier this year, recent data shows that growth has significantly slowed, particularly in the U.S. and Europe.

Slack’s latest survey, conducted by Qualtrics, explored the state of work among 17,372 desk workers across 15 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, India, and Japan. The survey focused exclusively on full-time employees working more than 30 hours per week in roles spanning executive management to skilled office work.

Workforce AI Adoption: Growth and Plateaus

Between September 2023 and March 2024, AI adoption among desk workers rose from 20 percent to 32 percent, but the past three months show only marginal increases—one percent in the U.S. and two percent in France. The excitement around AI has also waned, with global enthusiasm dropping six percentage points (47 percent to 41 percent) and the U.S. seeing a nine-point decline (45 percent to 36 percent). Christina Janzer, head of the Slack Workforce Lab, calls this slowdown a wakeup call: “Businesses need to address the cultural and organizational blockers standing in the way of employee AI adoption.”

Why Workforce AI Adoption Has Stalled

According to the study, the following are the most common reasons AI adoption has stalled:

Uncertainty and Discomfort With AI Norms: Workers are unsure when using AI for tasks like writing, brainstorming, or data analysis is acceptable. Nearly half (48 percent) said they’d feel uncomfortable admitting AI use to their manager, citing fears of being perceived as lazy or less competent.

Workers are unsure when using AI for tasks like writing, brainstorming, or data analysis is acceptable. Nearly half (48 percent) said they’d feel uncomfortable admitting AI use to their manager, citing fears of being perceived as lazy or less competent. AI Failing to Meet Workforce Expectations: While employees hope AI will reduce busy work and give them time for meaningful tasks, many fear it will instead increase workloads. Respondents cited administrative tasks (87 percent) as the primary area where AI adds value but worry that saved time might be reallocated to more tasks rather than skill-building or innovative projects.

While employees hope AI will reduce busy work and give them time for meaningful tasks, many fear it will instead increase workloads. Respondents cited administrative tasks (87 percent) as the primary area where AI adds value but worry that saved time might be reallocated to more tasks rather than skill-building or innovative projects. Lack of Training and Clear Permissions: Only seven percent of desk workers consider themselves AI experts, and 30 percent report no AI training at all. Additionally, nearly half (45 percent) of employees lack explicit permission to use AI tools, further stalling adoption.

Workforce AI Adoption and the Future: Key Predictions

Workers new to the job market are twice as likely to consider themselves AI experts compared to seasoned employees. Younger employees are increasingly turning to AI for advice instead of colleagues, with 30 percent of Gen Z using AI over peers. Seventy-five percent of workers consider AI enablement a factor in job decisions, and nearly 40 percent prioritize companies offering robust AI tools. Businesses lagging in AI adoption risk losing top talent to competitors embracing the technology.

Workforce AI Adoption Needs a Cultural Shift

The next phase of AI adoption hinges on more than innovation—it requires aligning workplace culture, training, and norms with employee needs. By tackling barriers head-on, businesses can unlock the potential of an AI-augmented workforce while fostering trust, creativity, and collaboration in the era of generative AI.