AI writing tools are becoming increasingly popular for businesses and individuals alike. Discover the 10 best AI writing tools for 2023.

Artificial intelligence writing tools are designed to save busy professionals’ time and provide them with high-quality content in a fraction of the time it would take to write manually.

These AI writing tools leverage artificial intelligence algorithms, natural language processing, and machine learning techniques to generate human-like text.

We compiled a list of the best AI writing software, including their features, pricing, and areas of strength and weaknesses.

Top AI writing tools: Comparison chart

Vendor Best for Built-in plagiarism checker Grammar checker Free plan Starting price Copy.ai Beating writer’s block No No Yes $49 per month or $36 per month when billed annually Rytr Copywriters Yes No Yes $9 per month or $90 per year QuillBot Students and academics Yes Yes Yes $9.95 per month Frase.io SEO teams and content managers No Yes No $14.99 per user per month or $12.66 per user per month if paid annually Anyword Blog writing Yes Yes No $49 per user per month or $39 per user per month billed yearly Grammarly Grammatical and punctuation error detection Yes Yes Yes $12 per month, billed annually or $30 when billed monthly Hemingway Editor Content readability measurement No Yes Yes Free Writesonic Freelancers and social media marketers No No Yes $19 per user per month billed monthly or $15 per user per month billed yearly AI Writer High-output bloggers No No No $19 per user per month ContentatScale.ai Creating long form content No No No $250 per month

Copy.ai: Best for beating writer’s block

Copy.ai is an artificial intelligence writing tool designed for freelance writers, marketers, business owners, and copywriters to create various forms of content, including website copy, sales landing pages, email, social media bio, and blog sections.

The tool allows you to add a brand voice by creating content that reflects your brand voice – this helps it generate copy that aligns with your organization’s persona.

Pricing

Free: They offer a free plan with up to 2000 words per month.

They offer a free plan with up to 2000 words per month. Pro: Copy.ai’s pro unlimited words cost $49 per month or $36 per month when billed annually – for up to five seats.

Copy.ai’s pro unlimited words cost $49 per month or $36 per month when billed annually – for up to five seats. Team: It costs $249 per month or $186 per month when billed annually – for up to 20 seats.

It costs $249 per month or $186 per month when billed annually – for up to 20 seats. Growth: It costs $1,333 per month or $1,000 per month when billed annually – for up to 75 seats.

It costs $1,333 per month or $1,000 per month when billed annually – for up to 75 seats. Scale: It costs $4,000 per month or $3,000 per month when billed annually – for up to 200 seats.

It costs $4,000 per month or $3,000 per month when billed annually – for up to 200 seats. Custom Enterprise Plan: Request for a custom quote.

Key features

Offers over 90 copywriting tools.

Copy.ai allows you to save and reuse key information via its Infobase feature.

The platform offers a chat feature that enables sales and marketing teams to interact more naturally with AI.

Support 25 languages.

Pros

It has a low learning curve and is easy to use.

Users applaud its brand voice capability.

Fast-growing community.

​​Various email templates.

Cons

It lacks creativity and easily gets detected as AI content.

Lacks full-length article writing feature.

Rytr: Best for copywriters

Rytr is an AI-powered writing assistant capable of producing content on various topics.

The platform supports 40 use cases, including blog ideas, email, job descriptions, blog section writing and more – you can also manually create your use cases by training Rytr for your specific needs. Note that only paid plan users can create custom use cases.

Pricing

Free plan: Allow users to generate up to 10k characters per month.

Allow users to generate up to 10k characters per month. Saver plan: $9 per month or $90 per year. Users can generate up to 100k characters per month with this plan.

$9 per month or $90 per year. Users can generate up to 100k characters per month with this plan. Unlimited plan: $29 per month or $290 per year.

Key features

Outline & brief generator.

Business idea generator.

Support copywriting frameworks like AIDA (Attention–Interest–Desire–Action) and PAS (Problem–Agitation–Solution).

Serves as keyword extractor and generator.

You can use it to create an SEO meta description.

Pros

Support up to 40 use cases.

Users can write in 30 languages with up to 20 tones.

Built-in plagiarism checker.

Cons

Limited support for low-tier plans.

Can sometimes overuse phrases.

QuillBot: Best for students and academics

QuillBot is an AI-powered writing assistant that allows you to paraphrase and summarize texts and also functions as a translator and citation generation tool.

If you need a quality paraphrasing tool, I recommend QuillBot, especially for content marketers. But students and people in academia may not prefer the tool because its output doesn’t consistently pass AI detection tools.

Pricing

Free: Available at no cost with limited capability.

Available at no cost with limited capability. Premium: This plan is billable monthly, semi-annual and annually. Monthly: $9.95 per month. Semi-Annual: $6.66 per month – $39.95 billed every six months. Annual: $4.17 per month – $49.95 billed every 12 months.

This plan is billable monthly, semi-annual and annually. Team plan: Price varies depending on the number of users.

Key features

Offers Chrome and Word extensions for grammar checking.

It can create source citations in various styles, including APA, MLA, and Chicago.

Support up to nine paraphrasing modes, including creative, simple and academic.

Language translator capability.

Pros

Supports up to 23 languages.

It has a grammar checker that functions like Grammarly.

Cons

There are only two writing modes for free accounts.

Manual intervention is often needed.

Frase.io: Best for SEO teams and content managers

Frase.io is an AI writing assistant designed to help you generate content, improve grammar and spelling, provide suggestions for better writing, and even help with SEO optimization. It can be used for brainstorming ideas and improving writing skills for beginners.

Pricing

Unlike the other tools we reviewed above, Frase doesn’t offer a free plan and their free trial costs $1 for five days.

Solo: $14.99 per user per month or $12.66 per user per month if paid annually.

$14.99 per user per month or $12.66 per user per month if paid annually. Basic: $44.99 per user per month or $38.25 per user per month if paid annually.

$44.99 per user per month or $38.25 per user per month if paid annually. Team: $114.99 per 3 users per month or $97.75 per 3 users per month if paid annually —extra seat cost $25 per month.

$114.99 per 3 users per month or $97.75 per 3 users per month if paid annually —extra seat cost $25 per month. You can also get unlimited AI content with the Pro Add-On at $35 per month.

Key features

Automated content briefs.

Content scoring capability.

Produce SEO-optimized copy with an AI Writer.

Google search console (GSC) integration.

Pros

Content optimization.

Topic research and SERP analysis capability.

You can also use Frase to optimize existing content to improve the rankings.

Cons

Lacks free plan.

It is expensive for small businesses.

Anyword: Best for blog writing

Anyword is an AI writing tool that uses machine learning algorithms to generate content. It can assist with writing tasks such as creating ad copy, crafting social media posts, generating blog content, and more.

The tool has a Copy Intelligence functionality analyzes your previously published content to determine which messaging works best on your website, ads, social, and email channels.

Pricing

Starter: $49 per user per month or $39 per user per month when billed annually.

$49 per user per month or $39 per user per month when billed annually. Data Driven: $99 per 3 users per month or $79 per 3 users per month when billed annually.

$99 per 3 users per month or $79 per 3 users per month when billed annually. Business: $499 per 3 users per month or $249 per 3 users per month when billed annually.

$499 per 3 users per month or $249 per 3 users per month when billed annually. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Key features

Support up to 30 languages.

Google Chrome extension available.

100+ performance-driven templates.

Integrates with Grammarly.

Pros

Brand voice capability.

Copy intelligence capability.

It has a friendly user interface.

Cons

Anyword has a word limit.

It is costly for individuals on a budget.

Grammarly: Best for grammatical and punctuation error detection

Grammarly is a popular online writing assistance tool that can help you improve your written communication by checking for grammatical and spelling mistakes and offering suggestions for enhancing clarity, conciseness, and style.

It can be used in various contexts, such as writing emails, reports, essays, and social media posts. Grammarly can be used as a browser extension, a desktop application, or a mobile app and is free with limited features or as a premium subscription with additional functionalities.

Pricing

Free: Available at no cost.

Available at no cost. Premium: $12 per month, billed annually or $30 when billed monthly.

$12 per month, billed annually or $30 when billed monthly. Business: $15 per month, billed annually or $25 when billed monthly.

Key features

Real-time grammar correcting.

Generative AI assistance.

Plagiarism checker.

Checks grammar, spelling, and punctuation and improves writing style.

Pros

Plagiarism checker.

Writing style improved.

Tone and voice suggestions.

Cons

Grammarly can sometimes provide suggestions that don’t align with the intended meaning or writing style.

The free plan lacks an advanced clarity feature.

Hemingway Editor: Best for content readability measurement

Hemingway Editor is a writing tool that helps you enhance the clarity and readability of your written work. It analyzes text and provides various readability suggestions. It highlights lengthy, complex sentences, excessive adverbs, passive voice, and hard-to-read phrases.

It assigns a readability score based on the grade level required to understand the text. It is available both as a web-based application and as a desktop app.

Pricing

The platform is free to use.

Key features

Improves writing clarity and conciseness.

Provide a readability score.

Alternative word suggestion.

Pros

Helpful color coding and suggestions.

Works well for assessing the readability and complexity of your work.

Simplifies the editing process.

Text formatting functionalities such bold, italics, quotes, numbers, bullets and header tags like H1, H2, and H3.

Cons

Some suggestions by Hemingway Editor may not align with your writing style or desired tone.

Limited scope.

Writesonic: Best for freelancers and social media marketers

Writesonic uses artificial intelligence technology, specifically natural language processing (NLP), to provide content generation services.

Writesonic’s AI can generate text based on prompts and user input, making it useful for content marketing, copywriting, and other writing-related tasks. While it can be a helpful resource for content creation, the quality of generated content may vary, and human editing is often required to ensure accuracy and coherence.

Pricing

Free: 10,000 free words per month.

10,000 free words per month. Small Team: $19 per user per month billed monthly or $15 per user per month billed yearly.

$19 per user per month billed monthly or $15 per user per month billed yearly. Freelancer: $20 per user per month billed monthly or $16 per user per month billed yearly.

$20 per user per month billed monthly or $16 per user per month billed yearly. Enterprise: Starts at $500 per month.

Key features

Support GPT 3.5 and GPT 4.

AI Article and blog writer.

Paraphrasing tool.

Sentence expander.

Text summarizer.

Story generator.

Landing page generator.

Pros

Support up to 30 languages.

1-Click WordPress export.

Integration with third-party services.

Cons

Lacks advanced editing features.

Not suitable for tech articles.

AI Writer: Best for high-output bloggers

AI Writer is designed to generate full-length articles in minutes.

The platform allows you to tailor the AI’s writing to your specific needs by selecting from a long list of recommended keywords for your topic or by manually inputting your chosen keywords. It also suggests sub-topics for your article and helps you structure your content with headings; it cites its sources.

Pricing

Basic Plan: $19 per user per month.

$19 per user per month. Standard Plan: $49 per month for three users.

$49 per month for three users. Power Plan: $375 per month for 10 users.

Key features

AI text generator.

SEO editor.

Publish to WordPress.

Text rewording capability.

Pros

It provides list of citations for verification.

Users finds the content it generates SEO friendly.

Cons

Requires extensive editing of the generated content.

Basic user interface.

ContentatScale.ai: Best for creating long-form content

Those looking for an AI writing tool to create blog posts and other long-form content may find ContentatScale features suitable.

The platform claims to pass AI detection tests, indicating that its generated content mimics human writing and is not easily distinguishable from human-written content. ContentatScale also offers an AI detector solution that ranks as one of our review’s best AI detector tools.

Pricing

Paid trial: 7-day paid trial at $39.9.

7-day paid trial at $39.9. Solo: 8 monthly posts, $31 per post —$250 monthly.

8 monthly posts, $31 per post —$250 monthly. Starter: 20 posts per month, $25 per post —$500 per month.

20 posts per month, $25 per post —$500 per month. Scaling: 50 posts per month, $20 per post —$1,000 per month.

50 posts per month, $20 per post —$1,000 per month. Scaling: 100 posts per month, $15 per post —$1,500 per month.

Key features

Keyword, YouTube, Podcast, File, Doc to New Blog Output.

Unique Voice AI Training options.

AI detection capability.

Natural language processing analysis.

Pros

Offers tier pricing plans to fit all needs.

Offers content optimization tools.

WordPress and Shopify integration.

Cons

No free plan.

The tool is somewhat expensive.

How to Choose the Best AI Writing Software For Your Business

The best AI writing tool for your business depends on your AI writing needs:

If you need a paraphraser, QuillBot and Writesonic may be the best for you.

Copy.ai and Rytr are ideal for copywriters and social media managers looking to create short-form content and marketing copy.

AI Writer, Anyword, and Writersonic are solid options for those looking to create long-form contents like blogs.

Frase can help you optimize your contents for SEO.

Grammarly and Hemingway are great options for checking grammar, spelling, and style in your AI-generated content.

Some factors to consider when choosing the best AI writing software for your business:

Features

Content quality.

User interface and experience.

Customization.

These top tools can be used together for better and quality content. For instance, you can use QuillBot to paraphrase Anyword’s AI-generated text, use Grammarly to correct spelling and punctuation errors and use the Hemmingway App to improve readability.

How We Evaluated the Best AI Writing Tools

We weighed the best tools across five categories –each category has sub-categories that helped us evaluate and compare the AI writing tools.

Cost – 20%

We examined the different pricing plans offered by each AI writing tool. This included evaluating the cost of the tool on a monthly or annual basis, as well as any additional fees or hidden costs. We compared each tool’s cost to its value, looking for tools that offer a high level of functionality for a reasonable price.

Features set – 30%

We assessed the writing capabilities of each tool, including its grammar and spelling correction, sentence rephrasing, and content generation capabilities. We looked for tools that provided accurate and high-quality writing suggestions.

Ease of use – 10%

We looked for tools that have an intuitive and user-friendly interface, allowing users to navigate and utilize the tool’s features easily.

Quality of output – 25%

We evaluated the accuracy and coherence of the generated content produced by each AI writing tool. Tools that could generate clear, well-structured, and error-free content received higher scores.

Support – 15%

We assessed the availability and responsiveness of customer support channels, such as email, live chat, or phone support. Prompt and helpful customer support is essential for users who may encounter issues or need assistance with the tool. We also considered the availability of resources and documentation, such as user guides, tutorials, or knowledge bases.

Bottom Line: Top AI Writing Tools

Our review identified the best AI writing tools to help your writing needs. While the above choices are excellent for now, please check back for updates – this market is constantly changing.

Remember, too, that though these tools are solid, they may not fit everyone perfectly. Ultimately even with a leading AI writing tool, the best results derive from a skilled human writer with the help of an AI writing tool. That’s not likely to change anytime soon.

