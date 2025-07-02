eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Developers with X, formerly known as Twitter, have recently announced plans to leverage AI agents to generate Community Notes that occasionally appear on posts, images, and videos. Community Notes allow users to add context to X posts, and they’re often used for fact-checking purposes. The first AI-generated notes are expected to appear before the end of the month.

But X won’t rely solely on AI agents; human workers will review all AI-generated notes to ensure relevancy, usefulness, and harmlessness before making them public.

Keith Coleman, who leads X’s Community Notes program, spoke about the plan in a recent interview with Bloomberg: “They can help deliver a lot more notes faster with less work, but ultimately the decision on what’s helpful enough to show still comes down to humans. So we think that combination is incredibly powerful.”

Fighting fake news with a feedback loop

The current Community Notes system was introduced in 2022, before Elon Musk took control of the platform. Since then, the program has been expanded and improved upon; in October 2024, Musk called X’s Community Notes system “hoax kryptonite.” It’s worth noting that some of Musk’s own X posts have been flagged for containing false or misleading information.



The AI-generated Community Notes will create a “feedback loop” that improves the speed and accuracy of X’s fact-checking system. Having human workers review these notes will also help improve the AI agents, possibly making them more powerful in the coming months and years.

Building AI agents, though not necessarily with Grok

Third-party developers will also have the opportunity to build their own AI agents and submit them for X’s review. For testing purposes, the agents will work behind the scenes on several practice assignments. If the AI agents perform well during the testing phase, they will eventually be deployed to write Community Notes for the public.

Developers won’t even have to use Grok, the AI platform developed by Musk’s xAI startup, when creating their AI agents. According to Coleman, third-party agents can be powered by any technology currently available.

