How can AI marketing tools benefit your business? Explore our curated list for 2024.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

AI marketing tools are software designed to optimize various aspects of marketing strategies. These tools can help you streamline your marketing campaigns, improve customer targeting and personalization, automate repetitive tasks, and boost your bottom line – all with less effort.

Whether you’re a small business owner or a marketing professional at a large corporation, incorporating AI into your marketing strategy can help you stay ahead of the competition and drive better results. Here are our top picks for the best AI marketing tools and software.

Top AI Marketing Software Comparison

See how the best AI marketing software and tools compare in terms of features and pricing.

Free plan Starting price Top feature(s) Customization Salesforce No $1,250 per organization per year Lead management

Opportunity management Extensive Jasper AI No $49 per month per seat Content generator

In-built plagiarism checker Extensive Copy AI Yes $49 per month Email marketing solution

Social media post content Moderate Rytr Yes $9 per month Landing page and website copies

Support AIDA and PAS copywriting framework Moderate Writesonic Yes $19 per user per month Offers over 100 AI templates

AI art generator capability Moderate LookaAI Limited $20 one-time purchase It offers over 300 branded templates

Multiple high-resolution file types (PNG, EPS, SVG, PDF) Low ShortlyAI No $79 per month Text shortening

Text expansion Moderate PictoryAI No $23 per user per month Script and blog videos

Auto captions videos Moderate Scalenut Yes $39 per month SEO editor for article writing

Competitor analysis Extensive

Salesforce: Best for Lead Generation and Client Management

Salesforce is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides an array of tools and services to help businesses manage and streamline their sales, marketing, and customer service.

Using AI in a number of ways, Salesforce gives businesses a comprehensive platform to manage customer data, track interactions, and monitor customer journey stages. Salesforce enables companies to have a 360-degree view of their customers, improving relationship management and customer satisfaction. The AI-enhanced platform also offers robust lead generation functionalities, allowing sales experts and marketers to capture and track leads from various sources. Businesses can manage and prioritize their leads with features like lead scoring, lead assignment rules, and lead nurturing.

The company’s most high profile AI marketing tool, Einstein, leverages AI and machine learning to provide insights, predictions, and automation for marketing professionals. Einstein AI capabilities within Salesforce Marketing Cloud enable marketers to personalize marketing messages, predict customer behavior, provide sentiment analysis, and optimize ad targeting and content.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Improved personalization Expensive Predictive analytics Steep learning curve

Pricing

Salesforce Marketing Cloud pricing

Marketing Cloud Personalization: Starts at $108,000 per organization per year.

Starts at $108,000 per organization per year. Marketing Cloud Engagement: Starts at $1,250 per organization per year.

Starts at $1,250 per organization per year. Marketing Cloud Account Engagement: Starts at $1,250 per organization per year.

Data Cloud pricing

Data Cloud for Marketing: Starts at $108,000 per organization per year.

Starts at $108,000 per organization per year. Marketing Cloud Intelligence: Starts at $3,000 per organization per year.

Starts at $3,000 per organization per year. Loyalty Management: Starts at $20,000 per organization per year.

Features

Contact management.

Lead management.

Opportunity management.

Reporting and analytics.

Collaboration tools.

Personalized dashboards.

Jasper AI: Best for Generating AI-Assisted Content

Jasper AI is an AI copilot for enterprise marketing teams – it can be beneficial for generating AI-assisted content in a variety of ways. The software can generate various short-form content, including social media posts, ad copy, and email subject lines, and long-form content like articles and blog posts. It can also help overcome writer’s block, provide inspiration, or assist in developing new ideas.

Jasper AI’s capability is not limited to text content; it can accept text input and provide image results, helping marketers find relevant images to accompany their written content. This can be useful for social media posts, blog articles, presentations, and other marketing materials.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons It lets you create or repurpose content in over 30 languages Repetition of words and phrases in generated results It helps to develop articles, essays, or creative writing pieces Expensive compared to other AI generator tools

Pricing

A 7-day free trial is available.

Creator: $39 per month per seat, billed annually, or $49 per month per seat, billed monthly.

$39 per month per seat, billed annually, or $49 per month per seat, billed monthly. Pro: $59 per month per seat, billed annually, or $69 per month per seat, billed monthly.

$59 per month per seat, billed annually, or $69 per month per seat, billed monthly. Business: Custom quote.

Features

Integrations with Webflow, Google Docs, and Surfer SEO.

Offers over 50 SEO-optimized templates.

Chatbot capability.

Built-in plagiarism checker.

For more information about generative AI providers, read our in-depth guide: Generative AI Companies: Top 12 Leaders

Copy AI: Best for Copywriting

​​Copy.ai can help users create marketing copy, product descriptions, blog posts, social media captions, and other types of written content. The company recently launched its AI Marketing OS, featuring demand generation workflows, content workflows, and SEO workflows. The demand gen workflows tool lets you create email, sales, and marketing ABM campaigns, outbound and inbound campaigns, and multichannel win-back campaigns.

The SEO workflow assesses your content against Google’s helpful content guidelines and automates internal and external linking. It can also help marketing teams turn keywords into content briefs and content briefs into blogs.

We chose Copy AI as the best for copywriting because the platform offers a free ad copy generator tool capable of scraping a URL, brainstorming relevance, and generating Google ad descriptions and headlines based on a persona. It uses generative AI to create headlines, body text, and call-to-action language tailored to your target audience.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Helps with writer’s block Generated content requires human (manual) touch to become relatable Generous free plan Some features may take time to utilize correctly

Pricing

Free: No cost for one user. It includes 2,000 words in chat and 200 bonus credits.

No cost for one user. It includes 2,000 words in chat and 200 bonus credits. Pro: $36 per month, billed $432 per year for up to five seats, or $49 monthly for up to five seats.

$36 per month, billed $432 per year for up to five seats, or $49 monthly for up to five seats. Team: $186 per month, billed $2,232 per year for up to 20 seats or $249 month to month for up to 20 seats.

$186 per month, billed $2,232 per year for up to 20 seats or $249 month to month for up to 20 seats. Enterprise: Custom quotes.

Features

Email marketing solution.

Blog content generator.

Social media post content.

Translation – Automated product description translation, content translation, and translations for email.

It integrates with over 2,000 third-party tools, including Slack, Instagram, Intercom, and Airtable.

Copy AI Marketing OS’s content workflow capabilities include automated content generation, repurposing, and refreshing.

Rytr: Best for Content Marketing Teams

With features like AI writer, keyword research, SERP analysis, image generator, plagiarism checker, and team collaboration tools, Rytr is comprehensive artificial intelligence marketing software that helps content marketers generate blog posts, ad copy, and other types of contents.

Rytr can assist in optimizing content for SEO — the software’s keyword research and SERP analysis tools help content marketing teams optimize content for search engines and improve organic traffic. This can benefit content marketing teams looking to improve their online visibility and reach.

When I was trying out this tool, I asked it to describe itself convincingly and set the creativity to the optimal level. The result was a seven-heading description highlighting the software’s key features and benefits. While the result is pure self promotion, it does give you an approximation of the results you’ll get if you are a marketer looking to develop an idea.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Support over 30 languages Free plan is limited to 10K characters per month Offers numerous use cases (40+) Answers can be too basic sometimes

Pricing

Free plan: It enables you to generate up to 10k characters per month and five images per month with AI.

It enables you to generate up to 10k characters per month and five images per month with AI. Saver plan: $9 per month or $90 per year. Up to 100k characters per month and 20 images per month with AI.

$9 per month or $90 per year. Up to 100k characters per month and 20 images per month with AI. Unlimited plan: $29 per month or $290 per year. Unlimited characters per month and 100 images per month with AI.

Features

Support AIDA and PAS copywriting frameworks.

Blog idea and outline.

Landing page and website copies.

Image generator.

Offers in-built plagiarism checker.

Writesonic: Best for Versatility

Writesonic is particularly versatile AI marketing software. From text to voice/audio to image generation, it uses AI to generate high-quality content across various marketing channels. Writesonic also allows you to create custom ChatGPT AI chatbots trained on your data to enhance customer engagement and automate customer support.

Additionally, Writesonic includes an SEO checker and optimizer to help improve search engine optimization, an AI article writer that can generate articles based on a given input, and a paraphrasing tool to rewrite content differently.

Did we note that it’s versatile? It also includes a text summarizer to condense long texts into shorter versions, a story generator to help with creative writing, a text expander for efficiently expanding commonly used phrases, and a landing page generator for creating effective Web landing pages.

Writesonic’s Chatsonic is one of the top-rated AI chatbots. It received an excellent eWeek score of 4.03 out of 5 in our 20 best AI chatbot tools review.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Moderately priced User interface can be improved Customizable chatbots and adherence to brand identity Initial learning curve can be steep

Pricing

Writesonic has two pricing editions — Writesonic and Botsonic.

Writesonic pricing

Free: Up to 10,000 words per month.

Up to 10,000 words per month. Small Team: $13 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user per month, billed monthly.

$13 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user per month, billed monthly. Freelancer: $16 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly.

$16 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Starts at $500+ per month.

Botsonic pricing

Free: 1 chatbot and up to 100 monthly messages.

1 chatbot and up to 100 monthly messages. Plus: $16.67 per month, billed annually, or $20 per month, billed monthly.

$16.67 per month, billed annually, or $20 per month, billed monthly. Business: $40.83 per month, billed annually, or $49 per month, billed monthly.

$40.83 per month, billed annually, or $49 per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

Support GPT-3.5, GPT-4, and GPT-4 32K.

Offers over 100 AI templates.

Chatsonic — ChatGPT-like chatbot.

AI art generator capability.

Looka AI: Best for Digital Asset Generation

Looka uses AI to automatically create logos, social media kits, business cards, and other branding materials, allowing individuals and businesses to create a brand identity without needing extensive design skills or hiring a professional designer.

Looka AI allows you to generate professional logo designs by entering your brand name, selecting design preferences, and customizing various logo elements. The platform provides you with various file formats and sizes for your chosen logo, making it easy to use across different platforms and marketing materials. While generating logos and brand kits is free, Looka requires a paid subscription to download your design.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use Limited creativity Fast logo generation Requires subscription to download designs AI-powered customization

Pricing

Basic Logo Package: $20 one-time purchase.

$20 one-time purchase. Premium Logo Package: $65 one-time purchase.

$65 one-time purchase. Brand Kit Subscription: $96 per year.

$96 per year. Brand Kit Web Subscription (Brand Kit + AI-Generated Website): $129 per year.

Features

It offers over 300 branded templates.

Multiple high-resolution file types (PNG, EPS, SVG, PDF).

Multiple color variations (including transparent backgrounds).

ShortlyAI: Best for Ease of Use and Simplicity

ShortlyAI leverages OpenAI’s GPT-3 model to serve as an AI writing partner, allowing you to overcome writer’s block and enhance your writing process. The platform enables you to provide prompts or partial sentences and then generates the rest of the text based on the input.

It excels at content rewriting, shortening and expanding text, and assisting with various writing tasks. ShortlyAI can help you by providing suggestions and completing sections of text based on your input. It acts as a creative brainstorming companion, aiding users in expanding and refining their ideas and making writing faster and more efficient.

ShortlyAI’s straightforward and intuitive design makes it accessible even to those with limited technical knowledge or experience in using AI assistant tools.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Ease of use Limited features Content refining capability Some users reported that it’s somewhat pricey

Pricing

Monthly plan: $79 a month.

$79 a month. Annual plan: $65 per month.

Features

It features various commands to help refine your content.

/rewrite command to rewrite selected text differently.

to rewrite selected text differently. /shorten command to make selected text more concise.

to make selected text more concise. /expand command to extend selected text.

PictoryAI: Best for Video Creation for Content Marketers

With attention spans decreasing, bite-sized video content is more likely to capture the interest of your audience and drive traffic back to your website. Our analysis found that content marketers shopping for an AI video creation tool may find PictoryAI a suitable option.

PictoryAI enables you to create and edit professional-quality videos using just text. Individuals without technical skills or video editing experience can create engaging videos for their content marketing efforts.

PictoryAI allows you to turn your blog posts into videos, and it also allows you to transform long-form videos into shorter clips for sharing on social media. PictoryAI offers several features to enhance video content, including customizable templates, text overlays, animations, visual effects, background music, and voiceovers.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Integration with Getty Images Limited video file size (5 GB max) Premium videos and images, plus up to 15,000 music tracks The Starter plan lacks access to Getty Images stock assets

Pricing

The platform provides a free trial plan that will enable you to make 3 video projects, each up to 10 minutes long.

Starter: $19 per user per month, billed yearly, or $23 per user per month, billed monthly. 30 videos per month.

$19 per user per month, billed yearly, or $23 per user per month, billed monthly. 30 videos per month. Professional: $39 per user per month, billed yearly, or $47 per user per month, billed monthly. 60 videos per month.

$39 per user per month, billed yearly, or $47 per user per month, billed monthly. 60 videos per month. Teams: $99 per user per month, billed yearly, or $119 per user per month, billed monthly. 90 videos per month.

Features

Script to video.

Blog to video.

Auto captions videos.

Automatically summarize long videos.

Record or upload voice-overs scene by scene.

Scalenut: Best for Improving Search Engine Ranking

Scalenut is an AI marketing platform that specializes in helping businesses improve their search engine ranking. Scalenut lets companies analyze and track keyword rankings and identify opportunities for improvement.

The platform offers tools and features such as keyword research, traffic analyzer, keyword planner, content optimizer, and competitor analysis. Another valuable feature of Scalenut is its automated outlines based on real-time SERP data and social trends — analyzing these data provides users with optimized content outlines for visibility and engagement.

Scalenut has a built-in SEO editor that helps you optimize your content for search engines. The SEO editor guides you in selecting keywords, headings, and body text. Following its suggestions can enhance your content’s relevance and increase your chances of ranking higher in search engine results.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Integrates with Semrush, WordPress, and Copyscape Essential plan lacks some core SEO features Comprehensive SEO optimization and real-time SEO score insights Initial learning curve

Pricing

A 7-day free trial is available.

Free plan

Essential: $19 per month, billed annually, or $39 per month, billed monthly.

$19 per month, billed annually, or $39 per month, billed monthly. Growth: $39 per month, billed annually, or $79 per month, billed monthly.

$39 per month, billed annually, or $79 per month, billed monthly. Pro: $75 per month, billed annually, or $149 per month, billed monthly.

$75 per month, billed annually, or $149 per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

SEO editor for article writing.

AI copywriter with over 40 templates.

Document sharing functionality to facilitate collaboration.

Automated outlines.

Competitor analysis.

How to Choose the Best AI Marketing Software for Your Business

The availability of hundreds of AI marketing tools on the market makes it difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. We conducted over 15 hours of research to help you discover the best AI marketing solution for your company. As evident in our analysis, we evaluated various categories of AI software, from CRM to text and image generation to video creation software, giving you many options.

Our analysis found that Salesforce is ideal for managing customer journeys throughout their lifecycle. Scalenut is a worthy choice for organizations looking to optimize content and improve their SERP ranking. Copy AI and Rytr are excellent for copywriters, while Writesonic and Jasper AI are ideal for long-form content.

Depending on the size and growth plans of your business, ensure you consider the specific capabilities you need to find the AI marketing software that provides the most comprehensive suite of features for your business.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About AI Marketing Software

What is the best AI marketing tool?

The best AI marketing software depends on what you need. For instance, Salesforce is the best if you need a client management AI marketing tool. PictoryAI is the best if you are shopping for AI video creation software for content marketers.

What are the best features of AI marketing software?

Similar to FAQ 1, the best features of AI marketing software vary depending on your specific needs and the type of software you need. Some common features include content generation, customer segmentation, personalized marketing campaigns, chatbots, recommendation engines, and data analysis capabilities.

Can AI marketing tools replace human marketers?

No, AI marketing tools definitely cannot replace human marketers. While AI can automate certain tasks and provide valuable insights, human creativity, strategy, and understanding of business goals are still essential. AI marketing software can enhance marketing efforts, but human marketing professionals are needed to develop and execute strategies, make critical decisions, and create meaningful connections with customers.

Bottom Line: Top AI Marketing Tools

AI marketing tools can help improve marketing strategies and drive better results by optimizing marketing efforts and improving customer engagement and conversion rates.

While some of the AI tools we analyzed in this guide offer similar capabilities, you may have to combine multiple tools to achieve the desired results, depending on your needs. Therefore, it’s essential to carefully assess your specific needs – and budget – when selecting the best combination of AI tools to achieve your marketing goals.

For a full portrait of the AI vendors serving a wide array of business needs, read our in-depth guide: 150+ Top AI Companies 2024