Our top picks of the best AI project management tools will give you key insights on choosing the right solution for your business.

AI project management tools combine the power of artificial intelligence with traditional project management techniques to optimize productivity, streamline processes, and improve overall project outcomes. These project management tools use AI capabilities to automate tasks, provide predictive analytics, optimize resource allocation, and enhance decision-making.

Especially with today’s increasingly complex projects, AI project management tools empower organizations to deliver projects with far greater efficiency.

In our review of the best AI project management software, we analyzed the best PM software for different categories of users across various industries. See our top picks for the best AI project management tools of 2024 to determine which one is the best option for your company.

Best AI Project Management Tools: Comparison Chart

Free Forever Plan Starting Price (billed monthly) AI-Driven Content Generation Top Feature ClickUp Yes (unlimited members) $10 per user Yes Multiple views, up to 16, including list, kanban, gantt, timeline and table Notion Yes (1 member, 10 guests) $10 per user Yes Notion AI’s key capabilities include question and answer, autofill, and writing tool Taskade Yes (1 user) $10 per user Yes 1,000+ AI agent templates and 500+ AI prompt templates Basecamp No $15 per user No Move the Needle and Mission Control Asana Yes (10 members) $13.49 per user No Asana Intelligence Wrike Yes (unlimited members) $9.80 per user per month, billed annually Yes Wrike’s Work Intelligence Trello Yes (unlimited members) $6 per user Yes AI-driven content generation, grammar correction, and brainstorming with Atlassian Intelligence OneCal No $5 per user No Calendar sync Forecast No Custom quote No AI-assisted risk and status management Motion No $34 billed monthly No Automated scheduling and planning with AI

ClickUp: Best Overall

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Feature set 5 Pricing 4.1 Ease of use 4 Support 5

ClickUp helps teams organize tasks, track progress, collaborate, and manage workflows. It offers a wide array of features, including task management, document sharing, time tracking, goal setting, calendar integration, and more.

Our review of ClickUp highlights the platform’s exceptional feature set, earning a solid 5 out of 5 rating. Users appreciate the robust project management capabilities, collaboration tools, and integrations that ClickUp offers. We scored its pricing 4.1 due to its affordability relative to comparable tools on the market. While the platform’s ease of use received a rating of 4, indicating minor room for improvement in user experience and onboarding, the excellent support provided by ClickUp garnered a perfect 5 rating, as it offers 24/7 support and extensive resources to assist users.

ClickUp has an artificial intelligence add-on feature available in ClickUp’s paid plans. With ClickUp AI, users can access over 100 crafted prompts and inputs tailored for different roles within the team. This feature allows you to generate ideas, action items, documents, and summaries, helping to fast-track writing and workflows with consistency and clarity in communication.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Highly customizable AI capability is only available as an add-on for paid plans, and it costs an extra fee Affordable pricing Limited security capabilities for low-tier plans

Pricing

Free: No cost for unlimited team members, but it lacks support for AI capabilities.

No cost for unlimited team members, but it lacks support for AI capabilities. Unlimited: $7 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly.

$7 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user per month, billed monthly.

$12 per user per month, billed annually, or $19 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Custom quote. ClickUp AI: You can add it to any paid plan for $5 per user per month.

Features

AI compatibility across all paid plans.

Multiple views – up to 16 – including list, kanban, Gantt, timeline, and table.

Advanced automation.

In-app video recording.

Agile project management.

Notion: Best for Simplicity and Ease of Use

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Feature set 5 Pricing 5 Ease of use 4 Support 3

Notion is a workspace app that lets you take notes, write documents, create databases, collaborate with others, and organize your ideas in one centralized place. It is ideal for personal organization, work projects, and team collaboration. Notion has an artificial intelligence feature within the platform, offering unlimited access to tools such as Q&A, autofill, and writer. With Q&A, you can get instant answers to your questions; the autofill allows you to pull insights from hundreds of pages at once; and the writer tool can help you brainstorm new ideas and create first drafts for your projects.

Notion received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5. It earned top marks in feature set and pricing, earning a perfect 5. While Notion excels in feature set and pricing, it falls short in support, receiving a medium score of 3 out of 5.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Cross-platform support Limited advanced PM features Easy to use and customize Support can be improved

Pricing

Free: No cost for personal use. Unlike ClickUp, you can add Notion AI to its free plan.

No cost for personal use. Unlike ClickUp, you can add Notion AI to its free plan. Plus: $8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly.

$8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user per month, billed monthly.

$15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Custom quote. Notion AI: You can add Notion AI to your workspace for $8 per user per month billed annually or $10 per member per month billed monthly.

Features

Notion AI’s key capabilities include question and answer, autofill, and writing tools.

Multiple views (timeline, boards, calendar, and more).

Basic and advanced automation.

Subtasks and dependencies.

Real-time collaboration.

Taskade: Best for Real-Time Collaboration

Overall rating: 4.2/5

Feature set 5 Pricing 3.7 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

Taskade is a productivity tool that helps individuals and teams collaborate, manage tasks, and stay organized. It offers features such as task lists, notes, outlines, and mind maps, along with the ability to easily share and collaborate on projects with others.

Taskade received a perfect score of 5 out of 5 for features, as it’s equipped with many AI project management capabilities that facilitate task organization, scheduling, and collaboration.

The platform uses various AI models such as GPT-3.5, GPT-4 Turbo, and GPT-4 Turbo 128K. For instance, the AI Project Studio is powered by GPT-4, enabling users to generate tailor-made, AI-powered workflow templates, thus enhancing project creation speed. The AI Chat Assistant and AI Task Assistant offer many AI-assisted commands to streamline task management and workspace interactions.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to learn Limited file storage Comprehensive and well-organized knowledge base Limited free plan

Pricing

Free forever: No cost for one user.

No cost for one user. Taskade Pro: $8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly.

$8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly. Taskade for Teams: $16 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly.

Features

1,000+ AI agent templates.

500+ AI prompt templates.

Real-time collaboration.

AI-assisted productivity.

Project management templates.

Basecamp: Best for Small Teams and Startups

Overall rating: 4.1/5

Feature set 4.1 Pricing 3.7 Ease of use 4 Support 5

Basecamp is popular among small to medium-sized businesses and remote teams for its user-friendly interface and robust features. It is a project management and collaboration tool that helps teams stay organized and work together more efficiently. It allows teams to create to-do lists, share files, communicate with team members, and track project progress.

Basecamp uses AI in its Move the Needle and Mission Control features to analyze project data and provide insights on a project’s performance. This AI-driven feature can help project managers identify potential risks or areas of concern, allowing them to take proactive steps to address issues and keep projects on track.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use No free forever plan Responsive support Limited reporting features

Pricing

A 30-day free trial is available.

Basecamp: $15 per user per month.

$15 per user per month. Basecamp Pro Unlimited: $299 per month, billed annually, or $349 per month, billed month-to-month.

Features

Document management.

Extensive collaboration options.

Task management.

Move the Needle and Mission Control special tools.

Real-time chat.

Automatic check-in.

Asana: Best for Advanced Project Management Features

Overall rating: 4.1/5

Feature set 4.4 Pricing 3.1 Ease of use 4 Support 5

With an excellent rating of 4.1 out of 5, Asana earns a spot on our list for its extensive project management features. Through its Asana Intelligence, it offers various features and functionalities that use AI and machine learning to enhance the user experience and improve productivity.

For example, its smart editor analyzes the content entered by the user and provides suggestions for formatting and organization. Through smart summary, Asana can generate summaries of tasks, projects, or team progress based on data within the platform, giving users a quick overview of important information without digging through individual tasks.

The smart answers feature uses AI to provide users instant answers to common questions or problems within Asana.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Unlimited file storage The free (personal) plan lacks the Asana Intelligence feature Received a perfect score for support Limited time tracking feature

Pricing

Personal: No cost for up to 10 team members. Ideal for small teams or individuals.

No cost for up to 10 team members. Ideal for small teams or individuals. Starter: $10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user per month, billed monthly. Ideal for small businesses.

$10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user per month, billed monthly. Ideal for small businesses. Advanced: $24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user per month, billed monthly. Best for small and mid-sized businesses.

$24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user per month, billed monthly. Best for small and mid-sized businesses. Enterprise: Custom quotes. Best for large enterprises.

Custom quotes. Best for large enterprises. Enterprise+: Custom quotes. The solution is a good fit for large enterprises with strict compliance requirements.

Features

Integrates with hundreds of third-party tools.

Task dependencies.

Asana Intelligence.

Multiple view options.

Wrike: Best for Enterprise

Overall rating: 3.8/5

Feature set 3.5 Pricing 3.1 Ease of use 4 Support 5

Wrike received a perfect score for support and an excellent mark for ease of use. However, it falls short on pricing as its cost is somewhat high and only supports annual subscriptions, making it less flexible for smaller businesses. Despite this, its range of AI project management features and customization options make it popular for larger enterprises and teams looking for a more robust project management solution.

For AI PM features, Wrike has an AI-powered Work Intelligence capability that helps teams predict project risks by analyzing patterns and data to identify potential issues before they arise. It also offers generative AI capability, AI-recommended tasks, AI subitem creation, smart search, document processing and text recognition, smart replies and quick reactions, and voice assistant interaction on its mobile app. These AI features can enhance productivity, streamline workflow, and improve team collaboration.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Multilingual (supports up to 8 languages) No month-to-month billing AI-powered Work Intelligence capability Limited storage

Pricing

Free: No cost for an unlimited number of users.

No cost for an unlimited number of users. Team: $9.80 per user per month, billed annually.

$9.80 per user per month, billed annually. Business: $24.80 per user per month, billed annually.

$24.80 per user per month, billed annually. Enterprise: Custom quotes.

Custom quotes. Pinnacle: Custom quotes.

Features

AI Recommended Tasks.

AI Project Risk Prediction.

Smart search.

Voice assistant interaction.

Smart replies and quick reactions.

Document processing and text recognition.

Advanced analytics and data visualizations.

Trello: Best for Affordability and Integrations

Overall rating: 3.8/5

Feature set 3.5 Pricing 3.1 Ease of use 4 Support 5

Trello’s overall score of 3.8 out of 5, includes a rating of 3.5 for its feature set, indicating that it has a decent range of AI project management features, but it’s not as comprehensive as some other project management tools.

Trello is user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for users to navigate and use its features, hence the excellent score for ease of use. Its support rating of 5 highlights Trello’s outstanding customer support, meaning you can expect prompt and helpful assistance when needed. Trello’s AI PM feature is backed by the Atlassian Intelligence tool. You can use this feature to boost your Trello card description with AI-powered content generation, correction, and brainstorming.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Simple and easy to use Atlassian Intelligence capability is only available to Premium and Enterprise plan users Unlimited storage 24/7 support is only for Enterprise plan users

Pricing

Free: Up to 10 boards per workspace.

Up to 10 boards per workspace. Standard: $5 per user per month if billed annually, or $6 per user per month if billed monthly.

$5 per user per month if billed annually, or $6 per user per month if billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month if billed annually, or $12.50 per user per month if billed monthly.

$10 per user per month if billed annually, or $12.50 per user per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Range from $7.38 to $17.50 per user per month when billed annually. Your actual rate depends on the number of users in your organization.

Features

Extensive integrations (known as Power-Ups).

Multiple views, including calendar, timeline, table, dashboard, and map.

AI-driven content generation, grammar correction, and brainstorming with Atlassian Intelligence.

OneCal: Best for Schedule Management

Overall rating: 3.1/5

Feature set 1.8 Pricing 4 Ease of use 4 Support 3

While OneCal received good to excellent score across our ranking criteria, it performs poorly in terms of feature set — this is largely due to the fact that the software is not a dedicated project management tool, though it does have significant PM functionality.

Whether you’re an executive, manager, freelancer, or consultant, OneCal can streamline your scheduling process and ensure you stay organized across all your calendars.

OneCal lets you easily synchronize your project deadlines, team meetings, and personal events across all your calendars. This will help you stay on track with your projects, avoid conflicts, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. For example, managers can use OneCal to coordinate team meetings, client calls, and project milestones without the risk of double booking or missing important deadlines, while freelancers can leverage OneCal to automate their calendar scheduling and prioritize their client projects, ensuring they meet all their project deadlines.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Reduces double bookings Limited project management feature Helps you consolidate your calendar Support can be improved

Pricing

A 14-day free trial is available.

Starter: $4 per user per month, billed annually, or $5 per user per month, billed monthly.

$4 per user per month, billed annually, or $5 per user per month, billed monthly. Essential: $8.3 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly.

$8.3 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user per month, billed monthly. Premium: $25 per user per month, billed annually, or $30 per user per month, billed monthly.

Features

Calendar sync.

Booking link.

Calendar view.

Multi-way syncs.

Forecast App: Best for Predictable Project Execution and Risk Management

Overall rating: 3.1/5

Feature set 3.7 Pricing 0.9 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

Forecast combines AI project management with resource and financial management in one single platform. Its AI project management capability offers AI-assisted task management, capacity and demand planning, task assignment, scheduling, approvals, risk management, status tracking, and timesheets.

This integrated solution helps streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and optimize resource allocation, leading to more efficient project delivery. One downside of this solution is that it lacks transparent pricing and might not be suitable for small businesses with limited budgets. Thus, it received a poor rating for pricing in our analysis.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Extensive and advanced AI-powered features Lacks transparent pricing Extensive integration options Requires a minimum of 25 users

Pricing

Contact the company for a custom quote.

Features

AI-assisted task management.

AI-assisted capacity and demand planning.

Task assignment, scheduling, and approvals.

AI-assisted risk and status management.

AI assisted timesheets.

Motion: Best for Automating Project Planning

Overall rating: 3/5

Feature set 3 Pricing 2.2 Ease of use 4 Support 3

With Motion, project tasks are seamlessly integrated into daily workflows, reducing the chances of tasks being forgotten or overlooked.

Motion project management tool integrates with your team’s calendars to ensure project work is visible and prioritized. It automates the planning process, creating personalized schedules for each team member to help them meet project deadlines. Motion is designed to automate 90% of project planning tasks, making it easier for teams to stay on track and maximize productivity.

It received a below-average score for pricing due to its lack of a free plan and high cost compared to other project management tools.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Meeting assistant capability Customer support can be better Easy to use Expensive

Pricing

Individual: $19 per month, billed annually, or $34 billed monthly.

$19 per month, billed annually, or $34 billed monthly. Team: $12 per user per month, billed annually, or $20 per user per month, billed monthly.

Features

Task management.

Calendar management.

Project management.

Automated scheduling and planning with AI.

Automated planning and prioritization of tasks for each team member.

How to Choose the Best AI Project Management Tool for Your Business

To determine the best AI project management software for your company, you must assess your organization’s needs to determine which aspect of your PM you need to augment with AI. ClickUp and Trello work well for AI content generation and summarization, while Notion and Wrike excel at smart searches and answer generation.

If you don’t want to miss tasks, consider using OneCal and Motion to sync tasks with your calendar. Forecast App will benefit those interested in project risk prediction and evaluation.

Additionally, consider the scalability of the AI project management tool. As your business grows and evolves, you want a tool that can grow with you. Integration capabilities are also necessary, so ensure the tool can easily integrate with other software and tools you may already be using.

How We Evaluated the Best AI Project Management Tools

We analyzed the most satisfactory AI project management software across four categories using 13 data points to help you discover which tool will serve your company’s needs best.

Feature Set – 35%

We assessed the range and quality of features offered by each tool, including AI capabilities, assistance with writing, automated task management, extensive integrations, and the use of AI/ML to boost performance. The more comprehensive and advanced the feature set, the higher the score.

Pricing – 25%

We considered the cost of each tool and its value for money. We looked at pricing plans, including any additional costs for AI features or premium functions, and compared them with competitors to determine each tool’s affordability and competitiveness.

Ease of Use – 25%

To determine the score for this category, we tested each tool’s user interface and user experience to evaluate how intuitive and user-friendly it was. We also assessed the learning curve involved in setting up and using the tool as well as the learning curve for users who may be new to AI project management tools.

Support – 15%

We looked at the level of customer support provided by each tool, including availability, responsiveness, and the quality of assistance offered. This includes resources such as tutorials, documentation, and online communities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are AI Project Management Tools Suitable for All Types of Projects?

AI project management tools can benefit various types of projects. However, their suitability depends on the project’s complexity, team size, industry, and specific needs.

They are particularly effective for projects that involve repetitive tasks, data analysis, resource optimization, and complex scheduling. For straightforward or smaller-scale projects, simpler project management tools might suffice.

Can AI Project Management Tools Integrate with Other Software and Tools?

Yes, you can connect it with other software and tools commonly used in project management and business operations. These integrations can include collaboration platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams, document management systems, CRM software, accounting tools, and more. All the tools we analyzed in this top product integrate with several third-party applications.

What Types of Tasks Can AI Project Management Tools Automate?

Scheduling and resource allocation.

Task assignment and prioritization.

Data analysis and reporting.

Risk assessment and mitigation.

Communication and collaboration.

Document management.

Progress tracking.

Report generation.

Bottom Line: AI Project Management Tools Improve Workflow

The best AI project management tools offer a blend of automated and advanced features and functionalities to support your project management processes. Keep in mind that finding the best AI project management tool for your business requires a thorough assessment of your organization’s needs and goals.

Whether you’re looking to streamline content generation, enhance task synchronization, or predict project risks, the tools we reviewed in this guide can improve your workflow – and help you achieve your objectives. Consider implementing one of the top AI project management tools mentioned above to optimize your complex projects.

