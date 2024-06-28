Explore the sales tools & software for 2024. Find out which AI sales tools can help your business grow and succeed.

Artificial intelligence (AI) sales software and tools use the extensive capabilities of AI to support sales experts in their day-to-day operations, from lead generation to closing deals. Many of the leading AI sales platforms include tools like chatbots, virtual sales assistants, predictive lead-scoring systems, sales analytics, and virtual meeting applications to help businesses with a wide range of tasks throughout the sales process.

We evaluated a range of AI sales tools to see how they compare on features, pricing, ease-of-use, and support. Here are our picks for the best AI sales tools and software in 2024:

Top AI Sales Software Comparison

The table below shows at a glance how the best AI sales software compares to help you find the most effective option for your business.

Best For AI-Driven Prospecting Email Automation Video Integration Starting Price Pipedrive Managing and tracking sales activities No Yes No $12 per user, per month Zoho Zia Predicting sales outcomes Yes Yes No $18 per user, per month Sembly.ai Recording, transcribing, and generating smart meeting summaries Yes No No $15 per month HubSpot – ChatSpot Businesses using HubSpot’s CRM platform Yes Yes No Free to use AdCreative.ai Marketing agencies Yes No No $29 per month ActiveCampaign Multichannel marketing automation Yes Yes Yes Starts at $39 per month Hippo Video Creating personalized videos for sales outreach No No Yes $30 per user, per month Reclaim.ai Automated activity scheduling Yes No No $10 per month Salesforce Predictive lead scoring Yes Yes Yes $25 per user, per month billed annually SaneBox Email management No Yes No $3.49 paid monthly Seamless.ai Business development teams Yes No No Available upon request Gong.io Revenue intelligence Yes Yes No Available upon request Drift Conversation marketing Yes Yes Yes Starts at $2,500 per month billed annually Murf AI AI voice creation Yes No No $29 per user, per month Manifest AI e-Commerce purchase assistance Yes No No $99 per month Spin.ai SaaS data security No No No Available upon request Apollo AI Prospect identification and lead generation Yes No No $59 per user, per month

Pipedrive

Best for Managing and Tracking Sales Activities

Overall Rating: 4.3

Pricing: 3.5

Feature Set: 4.8

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 5

Pipedrive’s AI sales assistant acts as an automated sales expert, helping sales teams analyze their past sales performance, provide recommendations, and improve sales to boost revenue. My research found that Pipedrive features lead and deal management, contact and company information tracking, sales forecasting, analytics, and reporting, enabling you to track leads, spot opportunities, and measure key activities.

This wide array of integrated tracking and sales assistance tools lets Pipedrive function as an AI-based sales managing and tracking system. SMBs looking for cheap AI-powered sales tools may also find Pipedrive affordable compared to competitors like ActiveCampaign and HubSpot. Pipedrive has five paid plans with various features and pricing options serving the needs of different-sized businesses.

Pipedrive’s AI sales assistant provides insights and suggestions based on your sales activities. It helps you identify which deals need attention and suggests the next steps to take, thereby optimizing your sales process. Pipedrive scales to various levels, which means it can be a fit for small business or a large enterprise. It supports growing teams and increasing deal volumes without compromising on performance.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Integrates with more than 400 third-party apps No free forever plan Drag-and-drop deal pipelines Phone support is only available to Power and Enterprise users

Pricing

Free Trial: 14 days

14 days Essential: $12 per user, per month, billed monthly; $14 per user, per month, billed annually

$12 per user, per month, billed monthly; $14 per user, per month, billed annually Advanced: $24 per user, per month, billed monthly; $29 per user, per month, billed annually

$24 per user, per month, billed monthly; $29 per user, per month, billed annually Professional: $49 per user, per month, billed monthly; $59 per user, per month, billed annually

$49 per user, per month, billed monthly; $59 per user, per month, billed annually Power: $59 per user, per month, billed monthly; $69 per user, per month, billed annually

$59 per user, per month, billed monthly; $69 per user, per month, billed annually Enterprise: $79 per user, per month, billed monthly; $99 per user, per month, billed annually

Features

Email and communication tracking

Lead generation chatbot

Web visitor tracking

Email analytics and reporting

Zoho Zia

Best for Predicting Sales Outcomes

Overall Rating: 4.3

Pricing: 3.1

Feature Set: 5

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 5

Zoho Zia is an AI-charged assistant that provides intelligent assistance and automates tasks in Zoho applications. Zia can be found in a variety of Zoho products, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Analytics, Zoho Desk, and Zoho SalesIQ.

It can understand and interpret user queries, extract information, generate insights, and assist in decision-making processes. It’s designed to improve productivity and enhance user experience by offering personalized recommendations, analytics, and predictive insights based on the data available within Zoho applications.

Zoho Zia stands out for its ability to analyze data and provide insights and recommendations. It can examine trends and patterns in data, identify correlations, and generate forecasts using various mathematical models. This predictive function is one of the most significant aspects of today’s AI.

Zoho Zia’s strong capability in predicting sales outcomes and providing actionable insights sets it apart from many other AI tools in the market. Zoho Zia’s seamless integration across various Zoho applications ensures a comprehensive and cohesive user experience.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Feature-rich Limited customization Real-time detection of anomalies in sales trends and activities Initial learning curve

Pricing

Free Trial: 15 days

15 days Free: Available for small businesses

Available for small businesses Standard: $18 per user, per month, billed monthly; $12 per user, per month, billed annually

$18 per user, per month, billed monthly; $12 per user, per month, billed annually Professional: $30 per user, per month, billed monthly; $20 per user, per month, billed annually

$30 per user, per month, billed monthly; $20 per user, per month, billed annually Enterprise: $45 per user, per month, billed monthly; $35 per user, per month, billed annually

$45 per user, per month, billed monthly; $35 per user, per month, billed annually Ultimate: $55 per user, per month, billed monthly; $45 per user, per month, billed annually

Features

Generates business emails and social media posts

Deal-winning prediction tool predicts which deals will likely close

AI prediction tool

Triage responses based on each customer email’s detected sentiment and intent

Sembly AI

Best for Recording, Transcribing, and Generating Smart Meeting Summaries

Overall Rating: 4.3

Pricing: 5

Feature Set: 3.9

Ease of Use: 4.5

Support: 3.5

Sales teams often engage with prospects on various channels, including video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. To eliminate the distraction of note-taking during calls, Sembly AI can handle that task to let you focus on meetings.

Sembly AI’s team assistant is designed to help teams transcribe, take meeting notes, and generate insights for client calls. It can capture and transcribe audio, allowing users to search and review meeting discussions later. It can also identify key topics and extract important information, making creating comprehensive meeting agendas and summaries easy.

The tool tracks action items discussed during meetings and assigns them to the appropriate individuals, saving time and making teams more productive. Sembly AI enhances sales processes through advanced meeting analytics and automated note-taking, and its ability to transcribe, summarize, and analyze conversations in real-time is geared toward capturing all vital details, enabling sales teams to focus on building relationships and closing deals.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Voice identification during meetings Users say Sembly infrequently attributes a dialog to the wrong speaker Support voice command Insights can be improved to be more actionable

Pricing

Free Trial: 7 days

7 days Personal: Free for individual use

Free for individual use Professional: $15 per month, billed monthly; $10 per month, billed annually

$15 per month, billed monthly; $10 per month, billed annually Team: $29 per month, billed monthly; $20 per month, billed annually

$29 per month, billed monthly; $20 per month, billed annually Enterprise: Custom quote

Features

Integrates with CRM tools like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and Microsoft Dynamics

Sembly meeting notes with AI summary (supports more than 42 languages)

Multi-language meeting transcription

Upload audio or video files to generate a transcript

HubSpot – ChatSpot

Best for Businesses Using HubSpot’s CRM Platform

Overall Rating: 4.1

Pricing: 4.1

Feature Set: 3.9

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 5

When OpenAI’s ChatGPT combines with HubSpot CRM, the product of that union is ChatSpot, a conversational AI tool that uses natural language processing to understand and respond to user queries. ChatSpot leverages the capabilities of OpenAI’s database, ChatGPT, and Dall-E to enhance businesses’ sales and marketing efforts using HubSpot’s CRM software. For instance, you can use ChatSpot to search your database based on such specific criteria as revenue, size, or location, allowing you to get a high-level view of your most relevant leads easily.

Aside from CRM queries, you can also use this tool to create blog post titles, LinkedIn articles, buyer personas, email subject lines, or sales emails. Its Dall-E integration also generates images for websites, social media, or other channels. ChatSpot can help with prospecting tasks like retrieving data about company age, size, industry, location, website domain, and competitors.

HubSpot ChatSpot stands out as an excellent AI sales tool, particularly for businesses already using HubSpot’s CRM platform. Its ability to retrieve detailed information about potential leads and competitors helps sales teams in prospecting and targeting efforts, letting them focus on the most relevant leads.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ChatSpot can add a new contact to a list within HubSpot CRM Advanced functionalities require users to create a HubSpot account Report and survey generation Initial learning curve

Pricing

ChatSpot is free to use

HubSpot CRM Suite Starter pricing starts at $20 per month

Features

Generates written content and images

Analyzes website SEO

Summarizes content

Generates reports and surveys

AdCreative.ai

Best for Marketing Agencies

Overall Rating: 4.1

Pricing: 2.6

Feature Set: 4.8

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 5

AdCreative.ai uses AI to help businesses create engaging, creative ad content at scale. The tool uses AI to analyze vast amounts of advertising data, including successful ad campaigns, market trends, consumer preferences, and more. By learning from this data, AdCreative.ai can generate ad concepts more likely to resonate with target audiences.

AdCreative offers a range of tools and features that automate the ad creation process, such as image and video generation, text generator, and design optimization. This product is particularly beneficial to e-commerce, startups, and marketing agencies. AdCreative can also help e-commerce stores convert product photos into proper photoshoots.

AdCreative.ai stands out for its practical benefits, particularly for startups and marketing agencies. It helps startups save on expensive design costs by providing professional ad creatives, while agencies can produce multiple ad variations for A/B testing.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use May require a few attempts before getting the right ad creative Responsive customer service AI-generated copy can be monotonous and uncreative

Pricing

Free Trial: 7 days

7 days Free: Up to 10 free credits

Up to 10 free credits Startup Plans: $29 month-to-month, or $15 per month billed annually for up to 10 credits and one brand per month; more credits and brands cost extra

$29 month-to-month, or $15 per month billed annually for up to 10 credits and one brand per month; more credits and brands cost extra Professional Plans: $209 month-to-month, or $105 per month billed annually for up to 100 credits and five brands per month; more credits and brands cost extra

$209 month-to-month, or $105 per month billed annually for up to 100 credits and five brands per month; more credits and brands cost extra Agency Plans: $549 month-to-month, or $275 per month billed annually for up to 500 credits and 50 brands per month; more credits and brands cost extra

Features

Integrates with Google, Facebook, and Zapier

Offers unlimited premium iStock assets

Includes AI-score ad creative tools

Generates product photoshoots

Generates video ads

Generates social posts

ActiveCampaign

Best for Multichannel Marketing Automation

Overall Rating: 3.9

Pricing: 2.6

Feature Set: 5

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 3.5

ActiveCampaign combines email marketing, marketing automation, and CRM functionality. It helps sales teams nurture and convert leads effectively by providing insights, automating tasks, and delivering personalized communications. ActiveCampaign offers features such as email segmentation, lead scoring, predictive sending, and behavioral analytics, allowing sales teams to personalize interactions and deliver dynamic content to leads.

ActiveCampaign enables businesses to automate their communication across email, social media, SMS, and more, increasing customer engagement and conversions. This ability to combine these many functions in one solution makes ActiveCampaign well-suited for multichannel automation, a functionality highly important for today’s sales teams.

ActiveCampaign offers an excellent blend of powerful automation and intuitive ease of use. Its advanced machine learning capabilities lets you create personalized customer journeys and predict the best times to reach out to prospects, significantly boosting conversion rates.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Access to more than 870 integrations Lite plan offers few integrations Access to more than 150 email templates Limited free trial

Pricing

Email and Marketing

Lite: Starts at $39 per month, billed monthly; $29 per month, billed annually

Starts at $39 per month, billed monthly; $29 per month, billed annually Plus: Starts at $70 per month, billed monthly; $49 per month, billed annually

Starts at $70 per month, billed monthly; $49 per month, billed annually Professional: Starts at $187 per month, billed monthly; $149 per month, billed annually

Starts at $187 per month, billed monthly; $149 per month, billed annually Enterprise: Starts at $323 per month, billed monthly; $259 per month, billed annually

​​CRM and Sales Engagement

Plus: Starts at $23 per month, billed monthly; $19 per month, billed annually

Starts at $23 per month, billed monthly; $19 per month, billed annually Professional: Starts at $59 per month, billed monthly; $49 per month, billed annually

Starts at $59 per month, billed monthly; $49 per month, billed annually Enterprise: Starts at $119 per month, billed monthly; $99 per month, billed annually

Marketing Automation and CRM Bundles

Plus: Starts at $116 per month, billed monthly; $93 per month, billed annually for five users

Starts at $116 per month, billed monthly; $93 per month, billed annually for five users Professional: Starts at $482 per month, billed monthly; $386 per month, billed annually for 10 users

Starts at $482 per month, billed monthly; $386 per month, billed annually for 10 users Enterprise: Starts at $918 per month, billed monthly; $734 per month billed annually for 15 users

Features

Analytics and reporting

AI content generation

Access to more than 850 automation recipes

Marketing, email, and SMS automation

Deal win probability tool

Hippo Video

Best for Creating Personalized Videos for Sales Outreach

Overall Rating: 3.8

Pricing: 2.6

Feature Set: 4.8

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 3.5

Hippo Video takes a slightly different approach than the other AI software on the list. It lets sales professionals record videos, add branding elements and custom messages, and share them across various media. The AI-powered platform also tracks video engagement and provides detailed analytics so sales teams can understand how their videos perform.

Hippo’s AI can analyze video content and create enticing, click-worthy titles, increasing video views and engagement. Hippo Video’s ability to personalize videos at scale makes it suitable for sales teams to develop a targeted approach for their prospects. The AI tool can humanize videos by automatically adding personalized elements. This level of personalization can significantly impact viewer engagement and response rates.

Hippo Video offers a unique approach to sales outreach by enabling professionals to create personalized videos. Its AI-powered platform not only allows for branding and custom messages but also provides detailed analytics to track video engagement. This insight helps sales teams understand video performance and optimize their strategies.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Offer a free forever plan Limited support Automated personalized videos Pricing is on the high end

Pricing

Free Trial: 7 days

7 days Free: Up to 50 videos per month

Up to 50 videos per month Pro: $30 per user, per month, billed monthly; $20 per user, per month, billed yearly

$30 per user, per month, billed monthly; $20 per user, per month, billed yearly Teams: $75 per user, per month, billed monthly; $60 per user, per month, billed yearly

$75 per user, per month, billed monthly; $60 per user, per month, billed yearly Enterprise: $80 per user, per month, billed annually for a minimum of 10 seats

Features

A variety of reports and analytics

AI script generator

Screen and cam bubble recording

Sales page templates

Automated personalized videos

Reclaim.ai

Best for Automated Scheduling

Overall Rating: 3.8

Pricing: 3

3 Feature Set: 3.9

3.9 Ease of Use: 4.5

4.5 Support: 4

Reclaim.ai is an AI-powered productivity tool designed to help sales professionals optimize their busy schedules. It integrates with calendar apps to automate the scheduling process and automatically finds and suggests the ideal time for meetings, tasks, habits, and breaks. It helps reduce time wasted on excessive meetings and improve work-life balance by helping sales practitioners to manage their calendars efficiently.

Reclaim.ai stands out as one of the top AI sales tools for managing schedules and maximizing productivity. By analyzing past behaviors and preferences, Reclaim.ai optimizes time usage, helping busy sales professionals stay focused on high-impact activities and drive sales success.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Scheduling links to check team availability Limited integrations Habits features automatically help schedule time for recurring activities No mobile app

Pricing

Lite: Free forever for one user

Free forever for one user Starter: $10 per user, per month, billed monthly; $8 per user, per month, billed yearly

$10 per user, per month, billed monthly; $8 per user, per month, billed yearly Business: $15 per user, per month, billed monthly; $12 per user, per month, billed yearly

$15 per user, per month, billed monthly; $12 per user, per month, billed yearly Enterprise: $18 per user, per month, billed yearly

Features

Auto-schedule 1:1 meetings with key accounts

Team analytics stats

Task management

Integration with project management software

Salesforce

Best for Predictive Lead Scoring

Overall Rating: 3.7

Pricing: 2.1

Feature Set: 4.8

Ease of Use: 3

Support: 5

Predictive analytics is at the core of Salesforce Sales AI, which uses machine learning algorithms to analyze historical data to identify patterns and trends. One prominent application of this capability is predictive lead scoring, where the system evaluates the likelihood of a lead converting into a sale based on various factors such as past interactions, demographics, and buying signals. This enables sales reps to prioritize their efforts on leads with the highest potential, increasing their efficiency and closing rates.

Working in tandem with Sales AI is the company’s AI-powered Einstein 1 solution, which combines data, application development, and CRM into a unified platform. This enables sales professionals–and other team members–to quickly create automations and select the best AI model for their needs.

By providing sales teams with predictive analytics, opportunity insights, and next best action recommendations, Sales AI empowers them to optimize their sales strategies and maximize revenue opportunities.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Predictive analytics Web services API costs an additional $25 per user, per month for professional plan Personalized engagement Pricey for smaller businesses

Pricing

Starter Suite: $25 per user, per month, billed annually

$25 per user, per month, billed annually Professional: $80 per user, per month, billed annually

$80 per user, per month, billed annually Enterprise: $165 per user, per month, billed annually

$165 per user, per month, billed annually Unlimited: $330 per user, per month, billed annually

$330 per user, per month, billed annually Einstein 1 Sales: $500 per user, per month, billed annually

Features

Lead, account, contact, and opportunity management

Forecast management

Predictive AI

Lead and opportunity scoring

Einstein activity capture

SaneBox

Best for Email Management

Overall Rating: 3.5

Pricing: 3.5

Feature Set: 3.3

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 3

Sales teams typically receive hundreds of emails daily and it can be overwhelming to keep tabs on important emails and separate them from spam or irrelevant messages. Enter Sanebox, an artificial intelligence email management tool that helps you prioritize and organize your inbox.

Sanebox uses machine learning algorithms to analyze email patterns, sender behavior, and content to determine the importance of each email. It filters out unimportant or low-priority emails into a separate folder, such as SaneLater, SaneNews, SaneDigest, SaneNoReplies, SaneNotSpam, SaneBlackHole, and SaneReminders, allowing you to focus on the most critical messages first.

SaneBox also integrates with various email platforms such as Apple Mail, AOL, Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android. By decluttering your inbox and highlighting key messages, SaneBox empowers you to be more efficient in you communication, leading to increased productivity and better sales outcomes.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use Reporting capability Excellent and customizable filter User interface could be improved

Pricing

Snack: $3.49 paid monthly, $29 paid yearly, or $49 paid bi-yearly for one email account and two features

$3.49 paid monthly, $29 paid yearly, or $49 paid bi-yearly for one email account and two features Launch: $5.99 paid monthly, $49 paid yearly, or $84 paid bi-yearly for two email accounts and six features

$5.99 paid monthly, $49 paid yearly, or $84 paid bi-yearly for two email accounts and six features Dinner: $16.99 paid monthly, $139 paid yearly, or $239 paid bi-yearly for four email accounts and all features

Features

Email Deep Clean helps discard older and unnecessary emails

SaneReminders sends email reminders

SaneLater provides a box to hold inbox distractions

SaneNews prioritizes specific emails to be viewed later

SeamIess.ai

Best for Business Development Teams

Overall Rating: 3.5

Pricing: 2

Feature Set: 4.1

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 3.5

Like Apollo AI, Seamless.ai is a sales enablement and lead generation solution that gives you real-time access to contact data, business intelligence, and sales insights. It offers an extensive contact and company information database to help you find leads’ contact details, including phone numbers, emails, direct dials, and job titles.

Seamless.ai lets sales professionals build targeted prospect lists, find contact information, and engage with potential customers. Through its AI technology, it provides accurate and verified data to help users focus on the right prospects and improve their conversion rates. It’s this ability to use AI to help with targeting that makes Seamless a candidate for those businesses seeking help for their business development teams.

Seamless.ai helps you effortlessly find accurate and up-to-date contact information, helping you to connect with the right prospects. This means less time spent on tedious research and more time building relationships and closing deals.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Great for B2B leads Lacks transparent pricing Faster lead generation and sales processes Limited customization options

Pricing

While the company doesn’t disclose pricing on its website, it offers usage tiers as follows:

Free: 50 usage credits of email, enterprise compliance and integrations

50 usage credits of email, enterprise compliance and integrations Basic: 250 usage credits for all features

250 usage credits for all features Pro: Daily usage credit refresh for all features

Daily usage credit refresh for all features Enterprise: Custom usage credits for features

Features

Real-time search engine for B2B sales leads

Advanced organization management

Buyer intent data to prioritize ready-to-buy accounts

Job change alert shows when key contacts change jobs

Gong.io

Best for Revenue Intelligence

Overall Rating: 3.5

Pricing: 0

Feature Set: 5

Ease of Use: 4.5

Support: 4

Gong.io is an AI-driven sales enablement and revenue intelligence platform designed to enhance sales performance and drive revenue growth. It analyzes sales conversations and interactions across various communication channels, including phone calls, video meetings, and emails.

Gong.io provides deep insights into customer behavior, sales processes, and deal health. This enables sales teams to identify winning strategies and improve overall sales effectiveness. The platform also offers real-time guidance and actionable recommendations, helping sales representatives close more deals.

Gong.io’s ability to capture and analyze large data from various customer interactions allows sales teams to gain a nuanced understanding of their prospects and customers.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Win rate insight Lacks transparent pricing Real-time analysis Initial complexity

Pricing

Custom quote

Features

Deal intelligence

Conversation intelligence

Revenue intelligence

Customizable dashboards and reports

AI-powered insights

Drift

Best AI Sales Tool for Conversation Marketing

Overall Rating: 3.4

Pricing: 0.6

Feature Set: 4.1

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 5

Drift is a conversational marketing and sales platform that uses AI chatbots to engage website visitors and qualify leads in real time. The platform offers various features designed to streamline the sales process and improve customer interactions. Drift’s AI-powered chatbots can engage with website visitors, answer frequently asked questions, schedule meetings, and route qualified leads to sales representatives.

Drift enhances the efficiency of sales teams by automating repetitive tasks, providing timely responses to inquiries, and delivering personalized experiences to website visitors. This can lead to increased conversion rates and improved customer satisfaction.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Multiple languages Limited pricing transparency Real-time ABM notifications Complexity for new users

Pricing

Premium: Starts at $2,500 per month, billed annually

Starts at $2,500 per month, billed annually Advanced: Custom quote

Custom quote Enterprise: Custom quote

Features

A/B testing

AI powered chatbots

Conversational landing pages

Conversation and conversion reporting

AI conversation insights

Prospector and AI engagement scoring

Murf AI

Best for Voice Creation

Overall Rating: 3.3

Pricing: 2.1

Feature Set: 3.3

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 4

Unique among the other AI sales tools on this list, Murf AI specializes in voice generation and text-to-speech technology. It is an AI-powered tool that can generate natural-sounding voices for various applications such as podcasts, videos, phone systems, virtual assistants, and more, all of which can support sales in important outreach functions.

If you need a voice for a sales pitch, Murf AI is a potential candidate. You can convert text into speech by simply typing or pasting the desired text into the Murf studio. You can customize the voice characteristics, such as pitch, speed, emphasis, and pronunciation, to achieve the desired result. Murf AI aims to provide a natural and human-like voice experience, enhancing the overall user experience when interacting with AI systems.

While other options may offer broader functionalities, Murf AI excels in providing natural-sounding voices for various sales outreach efforts, including podcasts, videos, and virtual assistants. With its emphasis on enhancing the human-like voice experience, Murf AI benefits sales professionals looking to elevate their outreach efforts through audio content.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Highly customizable Limited file storage space—1GB for free users and 20GB for Pro users Easy to use The free plan doesn’t support downloads

Pricing

Free: Individual users

Individual users Creator Lite: $29 per user, per month, billed monthly; $23 per user, per month, billed yearly

$29 per user, per month, billed monthly; $23 per user, per month, billed yearly Creator Plus: $49 per user, per month, billed monthly; $39 per user, per month, billed yearly

$49 per user, per month, billed monthly; $39 per user, per month, billed yearly Business Lite: $99 per user, per month, billed monthly; $79 per user, per month, billed yearly

$99 per user, per month, billed monthly; $79 per user, per month, billed yearly Business Plus: $199 per user, per month, billed monthly; $159 per user, per month, billed yearly

$199 per user, per month, billed monthly; $159 per user, per month, billed yearly Enterprise: Custom quote

Features

Offers more than 120 voices

Supports more than 20 languages

More than 8,000 licensed soundtracks

YouTube/Vimeo imports

Voice editor can change pitch, tone, and speaking style

Manifest AI

Best for Purchase Assistance

Overall Rating: 3.3

Pricing: 2.1

Feature Set: 3.3

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 4

Powered by GPT-3.5, Manifest AI is a shopping assistant for Shopify stores designed to provide a personalized and intelligent shopping experience for customers. It engages with customers, understanding their needs and preferences to make recommendations tailored to their tastes.

By analyzing customer data and patterns, the AI assistant can anticipate customer needs and suggest products that align with their preferences. Manifest AI uses intelligent prompts to engage visitors and encourage them to add items to their carts, thus reducing drop-offs. This union of AI and site-specific sales is clearly a rapidly growing area, and it’s likely that Manifest AI will grow—and also see a growing number of competitors.

With a solid overall rating and particularly high scores in ease of use and support, Manifest AI offers a user-friendly experience for both merchants and customers. Its ability to understand individual preferences and anticipate needs enhances the shopping journey and increases sales.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Multilingual support Some users say the tool is somewhat pricey Personalized purchase assistance Intent segmentation and conversation tagging features are only available to VIP plan users

Pricing

Basic: $99 per month, billed monthly; $89 per month, billed yearly

$99 per month, billed monthly; $89 per month, billed yearly Premium: $249 per month, billed monthly; $200 per month, billed yearly

$249 per month, billed monthly; $200 per month, billed yearly VIP: $499 per month, billed monthly; $400 per month, billed yearly

$499 per month, billed monthly; $400 per month, billed yearly Custom: Custom quote

Features

AI lead generation

Shopify chatbot

AI-powered product recommendation

Ecommerce analytics

Spin.ai

Best for SaaS Data Security

Overall Rating: 3.2

Pricing: 1

Feature Set: 4.1

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 3.5

Spin.ai’s SpinOne is an all-in-one SaaS security solution that can help sales teams protect their mission-critical apps like Salesforce, Slack, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365 against data leaks, data loss, and ransomware attacks. It offers features such as backup and recovery, ransomware detection and response, data leak prevention, and security posture management.

SpinOne provides complete visibility and fast incident response, reducing risks and management challenges associated with protecting SaaS data. It uses automation to save time for security operations and also improves compliance. The platform also integrates with business apps like Jira, ServiceNow, DataDog, Splunk, Slack, and Teams to streamline workflows and minimize manual workloads, all of which helps sales teams move faster.

With a strong emphasis on protecting mission-critical apps, SpinOne offers essential functionalities such as backup and recovery, ransomware detection, and data leak prevention. These capabilities ensure that sales teams can protect their data from various threats, maintaining the integrity and availability of essential business information.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Blocklist/allowlist management Complex initial setup Application scoring Lacks transparent pricing

Pricing

Custom quote

Features

Sales data management

SaaS backup and backup recovery

Proactive ransomware monitoring and detection

Apollo AI

Best for ​​Prospect Identification and Lead Generation

Overall Rating: 3.1

Pricing: 1.7

Feature Set: 3.3

Ease of Use: 4

Support: 3.5

Apollo is a sales intelligence software with a B2B database of over 275 million leads. It allows you to drill down into specific criteria using 65 data attributes to find the most relevant prospects for your business. Its AI-powered engine helps identify ideal prospects, tracks and analyzes their online behavior, and generates highly targeted business leads.

The Apollo AI assistant tool, Apollo AI, is powered by OpenAI’s GPT model and is built on Apollo’s database of 275 million contacts. It lets you create hyper-personalized emails and automate follow-ups based on prospect behavior. Apollo.io offers multi-channel support, allowing sales teams to connect with their prospects across many channels, such as email, phone, and social media. You can also track and monitor your engagement rates, including email opens, response, and call connect rates.

Despite a lower pricing rating, Apollo AI’s feature set, ease of use, and support make it a valuable asset for sales professionals seeking a data-driven approach to lead generation and prospect engagement.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Scoring engine that lets you prioritize high-quality leads Occasional data inaccuracies or outdated information Advanced search and filtering options Initial learning curve

Pricing

Free: Unlimited email credits, up to 10,000 per month per account

Unlimited email credits, up to 10,000 per month per account Basic: $59 per user, per month, billed monthly; $49 per user, per month, billed yearly

$59 per user, per month, billed monthly; $49 per user, per month, billed yearly Professional: $99 per user, per month, billed monthly; $79 per user, per month, billed yearly

$99 per user, per month, billed monthly; $79 per user, per month, billed yearly Organization: $149 per user, per month, billed monthly; $119 per user, per month, billed yearly

Features

Lead scoring capability

Lead database and search

Outreach tools

Email open and click tracking

How to Choose the Best AI Sales Software for Your Business

To select the best AI sales tool for your organization, you must first evaluate your sales team’s needs. As you do so, consider these options:

For automating email or managing multichannel communications, SaneBox and ActiveCampaign may be your best options.

For AI-driven prospecting and lead generation, Seamless.ai and Apollo AI are quality choices.

For help organizing your schedule and meetings, Reclaim AI, Laxis and Sembly AI are top candidates.

For AI-powered ad creation and optimization capabilities, AdCreative and Hippo Video are both solid choices.

The key takeaway is that assessing your needs before choosing AI sales software for your business is essential. Determine what aspects of sales and marketing you most need to boost using AI technology. Once you have identified your specific needs, choose an AI sales software that offers features and functionalities that align with your requirements.

How We Evaluated the Best AI Sales Software

To review the best AI sales software, we weighed 14 different factors across four categories to determine the tools that will make the cut in our evaluation process.

Feature Set | 35 percent

Features hold the most weight in our evaluation process, as this is a key area for businesses to determine which tool might best meet their needs. We considered whether the software offered advanced AI capabilities. We also evaluated the quality of reporting tools and the ability to personalize the software, and whether it offers data-driven support and integrates with other tools.

Pricing | 25 percent

We assessed the cost of the software and its affordability for businesses of different sizes. We considered the cost of the AI sales software, including the availability of a free trial, affordability of the subscription plans, and pricing tiers.

Ease of Use | 25 percent

User-friendliness ensures the sales team can easily adopt the software. We evaluated the software’s interface, navigation, and overall intuitiveness.

Support | 15 percent

Adequate customer support is essential for resolving any issues or answering questions that may arise. We evaluated the software provider’s support channels, such as email, live chat, or phone, and considered their responsiveness and helpfulness. Additionally, we assessed whether the software offered training or resources to help users get started quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How is AI used for sales?

AI is used in sales to analyze customer data, predict purchasing behaviors, personalize interactions, and automate routine tasks such as lead scoring and email campaigns, enhancing efficiency and increasing revenue.

Are there any industry-specific AI sales tools, and how do they cater to the unique needs of different business sectors?

Yes, there are industry-specific AI sales tools that serve the needs of different business sectors. Many AI sales tools offer customization and adaptability to various industries.

How do these AI sales tools integrate with existing sales ecosystems?

Most AI sales tools integrate with existing sales ecosystems like CRM software, email platforms, marketing tools, and other essential business software. The level of customization varies among tools, but many provide configurable settings that allow you to adjust your workflows, set up personalized automation rules, and incorporate unique data points for more targeted insights.

What measures are in place to ensure data security and privacy when utilizing these AI sales tools, especially when handling customer information?

AI sales tools usually enforce strict security measures to protect data. They employ various security strategies such as:

Encryption

Access controls

Compliance

Data ownership

Regular audits

Bottom Line: AI Sales Tools Streamlines the Sales Process

Investing in AI sales software is a smart decision for businesses looking to optimize their sales efforts in a competitive marketplace. The AI sales tools we analyzed in this guide help sales reps automate everyday tasks and develop high-quality sales content. These AI tools also provide valuable insights and data to improve sales strategies. By leveraging AI technology, sales teams can save time, streamline processes, and drive more successful sales outcomes.

