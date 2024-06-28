Artificial intelligence (AI) sales software and tools use the extensive capabilities of AI to support sales experts in their day-to-day operations, from lead generation to closing deals. Many of the leading AI sales platforms include tools like chatbots, virtual sales assistants, predictive lead-scoring systems, sales analytics, and virtual meeting applications to help businesses with a wide range of tasks throughout the sales process.
We evaluated a range of AI sales tools to see how they compare on features, pricing, ease-of-use, and support. Here are our picks for the best AI sales tools and software in 2024:
- Pipedrive: Best for Managing and Tracking Sales Activities
- Zoho Zia: Best for Predicting Sales Outcomes
- Sembly.ai: Best for Recording, Transcribing, and Generating Smart Meeting Summaries
- HubSpot – ChatSpot: Best for Businesses Using HubSpot’s CRM Platform
- AdCreative.ai: Best for Marketing Agencies
- ActiveCampaign: Best for Multichannel Marketing Automation
- Hippo Video: Best for Creating Personalized Videos for Sales Outreach
- Reclaim.ai: Best for Automated Activity Scheduling
- Salesforce: Best for Predictive Lead Scoring
- SaneBox: Best for Email Management
- Seamless.ai: Best for Business Development
- Gong.io: Best for Revenue Intelligence
- Drift: Best for Conversation Marketing
- Murf AI: Best for AI Voice Creation
- Manifest AI: Best for E-commerce Purchase Assistance
- Spin.ai: Best for SaaS Data Security
- Apollo AI: Best for Prospect Identification and Lead Generation
Top AI Sales Software Comparison
The table below shows at a glance how the best AI sales software compares to help you find the most effective option for your business.
|Best For
|AI-Driven Prospecting
|Email Automation
|Video Integration
|Starting Price
|Pipedrive
|Managing and tracking sales activities
|No
|Yes
|No
|$12 per user, per month
|Zoho Zia
|Predicting sales outcomes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|$18 per user, per month
|Sembly.ai
|Recording, transcribing, and generating smart meeting summaries
|Yes
|No
|No
|$15 per month
|HubSpot – ChatSpot
|Businesses using HubSpot’s CRM platform
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Free to use
|AdCreative.ai
|Marketing agencies
|Yes
|No
|No
|$29 per month
|ActiveCampaign
|Multichannel marketing automation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Starts at $39 per month
|Hippo Video
|Creating personalized videos for sales outreach
|No
|No
|Yes
|$30 per user, per month
|Reclaim.ai
|Automated activity scheduling
|Yes
|No
|No
|$10 per month
|Salesforce
|Predictive lead scoring
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$25 per user, per month billed annually
|SaneBox
|Email management
|No
|Yes
|No
|$3.49 paid monthly
|Seamless.ai
|Business development teams
|Yes
|No
|No
|Available upon request
|Gong.io
|Revenue intelligence
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Available upon request
|Drift
|Conversation marketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Starts at $2,500 per month billed annually
|Murf AI
|AI voice creation
|Yes
|No
|No
|$29 per user, per month
|Manifest AI
|e-Commerce purchase assistance
|Yes
|No
|No
|$99 per month
|Spin.ai
|SaaS data security
|No
|No
|No
|Available upon request
|Apollo AI
|Prospect identification and lead generation
|Yes
|No
|No
|$59 per user, per month
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Pipedrive
Best for Managing and Tracking Sales Activities
Overall Rating: 4.3
- Pricing: 3.5
- Feature Set: 4.8
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 5
Pipedrive’s AI sales assistant acts as an automated sales expert, helping sales teams analyze their past sales performance, provide recommendations, and improve sales to boost revenue. My research found that Pipedrive features lead and deal management, contact and company information tracking, sales forecasting, analytics, and reporting, enabling you to track leads, spot opportunities, and measure key activities.
This wide array of integrated tracking and sales assistance tools lets Pipedrive function as an AI-based sales managing and tracking system. SMBs looking for cheap AI-powered sales tools may also find Pipedrive affordable compared to competitors like ActiveCampaign and HubSpot. Pipedrive has five paid plans with various features and pricing options serving the needs of different-sized businesses.
Pipedrive’s AI sales assistant provides insights and suggestions based on your sales activities. It helps you identify which deals need attention and suggests the next steps to take, thereby optimizing your sales process. Pipedrive scales to various levels, which means it can be a fit for small business or a large enterprise. It supports growing teams and increasing deal volumes without compromising on performance.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Integrates with more than 400 third-party apps
|No free forever plan
|Drag-and-drop deal pipelines
|Phone support is only available to Power and Enterprise users
Pricing
- Free Trial: 14 days
- Essential: $12 per user, per month, billed monthly; $14 per user, per month, billed annually
- Advanced: $24 per user, per month, billed monthly; $29 per user, per month, billed annually
- Professional: $49 per user, per month, billed monthly; $59 per user, per month, billed annually
- Power: $59 per user, per month, billed monthly; $69 per user, per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: $79 per user, per month, billed monthly; $99 per user, per month, billed annually
Features
- Email and communication tracking
- Lead generation chatbot
- Web visitor tracking
- Email analytics and reporting
Zoho Zia
Best for Predicting Sales Outcomes
Overall Rating: 4.3
- Pricing: 3.1
- Feature Set: 5
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 5
Zoho Zia is an AI-charged assistant that provides intelligent assistance and automates tasks in Zoho applications. Zia can be found in a variety of Zoho products, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Analytics, Zoho Desk, and Zoho SalesIQ.
It can understand and interpret user queries, extract information, generate insights, and assist in decision-making processes. It’s designed to improve productivity and enhance user experience by offering personalized recommendations, analytics, and predictive insights based on the data available within Zoho applications.
Zoho Zia stands out for its ability to analyze data and provide insights and recommendations. It can examine trends and patterns in data, identify correlations, and generate forecasts using various mathematical models. This predictive function is one of the most significant aspects of today’s AI.
Zoho Zia’s strong capability in predicting sales outcomes and providing actionable insights sets it apart from many other AI tools in the market. Zoho Zia’s seamless integration across various Zoho applications ensures a comprehensive and cohesive user experience.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Feature-rich
|Limited customization
|Real-time detection of anomalies in sales trends and activities
|Initial learning curve
Pricing
- Free Trial: 15 days
- Free: Available for small businesses
- Standard: $18 per user, per month, billed monthly; $12 per user, per month, billed annually
- Professional: $30 per user, per month, billed monthly; $20 per user, per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: $45 per user, per month, billed monthly; $35 per user, per month, billed annually
- Ultimate: $55 per user, per month, billed monthly; $45 per user, per month, billed annually
Features
- Generates business emails and social media posts
- Deal-winning prediction tool predicts which deals will likely close
- AI prediction tool
- Triage responses based on each customer email’s detected sentiment and intent
Sembly AI
Best for Recording, Transcribing, and Generating Smart Meeting Summaries
Overall Rating: 4.3
- Pricing: 5
- Feature Set: 3.9
- Ease of Use: 4.5
- Support: 3.5
Sales teams often engage with prospects on various channels, including video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. To eliminate the distraction of note-taking during calls, Sembly AI can handle that task to let you focus on meetings.
Sembly AI’s team assistant is designed to help teams transcribe, take meeting notes, and generate insights for client calls. It can capture and transcribe audio, allowing users to search and review meeting discussions later. It can also identify key topics and extract important information, making creating comprehensive meeting agendas and summaries easy.
The tool tracks action items discussed during meetings and assigns them to the appropriate individuals, saving time and making teams more productive. Sembly AI enhances sales processes through advanced meeting analytics and automated note-taking, and its ability to transcribe, summarize, and analyze conversations in real-time is geared toward capturing all vital details, enabling sales teams to focus on building relationships and closing deals.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Voice identification during meetings
|Users say Sembly infrequently attributes a dialog to the wrong speaker
|Support voice command
|Insights can be improved to be more actionable
Pricing
- Free Trial: 7 days
- Personal: Free for individual use
- Professional: $15 per month, billed monthly; $10 per month, billed annually
- Team: $29 per month, billed monthly; $20 per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: Custom quote
Features
- Integrates with CRM tools like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and Microsoft Dynamics
- Sembly meeting notes with AI summary (supports more than 42 languages)
- Multi-language meeting transcription
- Upload audio or video files to generate a transcript
HubSpot – ChatSpot
Best for Businesses Using HubSpot’s CRM Platform
Overall Rating: 4.1
- Pricing: 4.1
- Feature Set: 3.9
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 5
When OpenAI’s ChatGPT combines with HubSpot CRM, the product of that union is ChatSpot, a conversational AI tool that uses natural language processing to understand and respond to user queries. ChatSpot leverages the capabilities of OpenAI’s database, ChatGPT, and Dall-E to enhance businesses’ sales and marketing efforts using HubSpot’s CRM software. For instance, you can use ChatSpot to search your database based on such specific criteria as revenue, size, or location, allowing you to get a high-level view of your most relevant leads easily.
Aside from CRM queries, you can also use this tool to create blog post titles, LinkedIn articles, buyer personas, email subject lines, or sales emails. Its Dall-E integration also generates images for websites, social media, or other channels. ChatSpot can help with prospecting tasks like retrieving data about company age, size, industry, location, website domain, and competitors.
HubSpot ChatSpot stands out as an excellent AI sales tool, particularly for businesses already using HubSpot’s CRM platform. Its ability to retrieve detailed information about potential leads and competitors helps sales teams in prospecting and targeting efforts, letting them focus on the most relevant leads.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|ChatSpot can add a new contact to a list within HubSpot CRM
|Advanced functionalities require users to create a HubSpot account
|Report and survey generation
|Initial learning curve
Pricing
- ChatSpot is free to use
- HubSpot CRM Suite Starter pricing starts at $20 per month
Features
- Generates written content and images
- Analyzes website SEO
- Summarizes content
- Generates reports and surveys
Read our guide to the Best Artificial Intelligence Software to learn about the larger landscape of leading AI software in a wide range of fields.
AdCreative.ai
Best for Marketing Agencies
Overall Rating: 4.1
- Pricing: 2.6
- Feature Set: 4.8
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 5
AdCreative.ai uses AI to help businesses create engaging, creative ad content at scale. The tool uses AI to analyze vast amounts of advertising data, including successful ad campaigns, market trends, consumer preferences, and more. By learning from this data, AdCreative.ai can generate ad concepts more likely to resonate with target audiences.
AdCreative offers a range of tools and features that automate the ad creation process, such as image and video generation, text generator, and design optimization. This product is particularly beneficial to e-commerce, startups, and marketing agencies. AdCreative can also help e-commerce stores convert product photos into proper photoshoots.
AdCreative.ai stands out for its practical benefits, particularly for startups and marketing agencies. It helps startups save on expensive design costs by providing professional ad creatives, while agencies can produce multiple ad variations for A/B testing.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|May require a few attempts before getting the right ad creative
|Responsive customer service
|AI-generated copy can be monotonous and uncreative
Pricing
- Free Trial: 7 days
- Free: Up to 10 free credits
- Startup Plans: $29 month-to-month, or $15 per month billed annually for up to 10 credits and one brand per month; more credits and brands cost extra
- Professional Plans: $209 month-to-month, or $105 per month billed annually for up to 100 credits and five brands per month; more credits and brands cost extra
- Agency Plans: $549 month-to-month, or $275 per month billed annually for up to 500 credits and 50 brands per month; more credits and brands cost extra
Features
- Integrates with Google, Facebook, and Zapier
- Offers unlimited premium iStock assets
- Includes AI-score ad creative tools
- Generates product photoshoots
- Generates video ads
- Generates social posts
ActiveCampaign
Best for Multichannel Marketing Automation
Overall Rating: 3.9
- Pricing: 2.6
- Feature Set: 5
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 3.5
ActiveCampaign combines email marketing, marketing automation, and CRM functionality. It helps sales teams nurture and convert leads effectively by providing insights, automating tasks, and delivering personalized communications. ActiveCampaign offers features such as email segmentation, lead scoring, predictive sending, and behavioral analytics, allowing sales teams to personalize interactions and deliver dynamic content to leads.
ActiveCampaign enables businesses to automate their communication across email, social media, SMS, and more, increasing customer engagement and conversions. This ability to combine these many functions in one solution makes ActiveCampaign well-suited for multichannel automation, a functionality highly important for today’s sales teams.
ActiveCampaign offers an excellent blend of powerful automation and intuitive ease of use. Its advanced machine learning capabilities lets you create personalized customer journeys and predict the best times to reach out to prospects, significantly boosting conversion rates.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Access to more than 870 integrations
|Lite plan offers few integrations
|Access to more than 150 email templates
|Limited free trial
Pricing
Email and Marketing
- Lite: Starts at $39 per month, billed monthly; $29 per month, billed annually
- Plus: Starts at $70 per month, billed monthly; $49 per month, billed annually
- Professional: Starts at $187 per month, billed monthly; $149 per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: Starts at $323 per month, billed monthly; $259 per month, billed annually
CRM and Sales Engagement
- Plus: Starts at $23 per month, billed monthly; $19 per month, billed annually
- Professional: Starts at $59 per month, billed monthly; $49 per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: Starts at $119 per month, billed monthly; $99 per month, billed annually
Marketing Automation and CRM Bundles
- Plus: Starts at $116 per month, billed monthly; $93 per month, billed annually for five users
- Professional: Starts at $482 per month, billed monthly; $386 per month, billed annually for 10 users
- Enterprise: Starts at $918 per month, billed monthly; $734 per month billed annually for 15 users
Features
- Analytics and reporting
- AI content generation
- Access to more than 850 automation recipes
- Marketing, email, and SMS automation
- Deal win probability tool
Hippo Video
Best for Creating Personalized Videos for Sales Outreach
Overall Rating: 3.8
- Pricing: 2.6
- Feature Set: 4.8
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 3.5
Hippo Video takes a slightly different approach than the other AI software on the list. It lets sales professionals record videos, add branding elements and custom messages, and share them across various media. The AI-powered platform also tracks video engagement and provides detailed analytics so sales teams can understand how their videos perform.
Hippo’s AI can analyze video content and create enticing, click-worthy titles, increasing video views and engagement. Hippo Video’s ability to personalize videos at scale makes it suitable for sales teams to develop a targeted approach for their prospects. The AI tool can humanize videos by automatically adding personalized elements. This level of personalization can significantly impact viewer engagement and response rates.
Hippo Video offers a unique approach to sales outreach by enabling professionals to create personalized videos. Its AI-powered platform not only allows for branding and custom messages but also provides detailed analytics to track video engagement. This insight helps sales teams understand video performance and optimize their strategies.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Offer a free forever plan
|Limited support
|Automated personalized videos
|Pricing is on the high end
Pricing
- Free Trial: 7 days
- Free: Up to 50 videos per month
- Pro: $30 per user, per month, billed monthly; $20 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Teams: $75 per user, per month, billed monthly; $60 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Enterprise: $80 per user, per month, billed annually for a minimum of 10 seats
Features
- A variety of reports and analytics
- AI script generator
- Screen and cam bubble recording
- Sales page templates
- Automated personalized videos
Reclaim.ai
Best for Automated Scheduling
Overall Rating: 3.8
- Pricing: 3
- Feature Set: 3.9
- Ease of Use: 4.5
- Support: 4
Reclaim.ai is an AI-powered productivity tool designed to help sales professionals optimize their busy schedules. It integrates with calendar apps to automate the scheduling process and automatically finds and suggests the ideal time for meetings, tasks, habits, and breaks. It helps reduce time wasted on excessive meetings and improve work-life balance by helping sales practitioners to manage their calendars efficiently.
Reclaim.ai stands out as one of the top AI sales tools for managing schedules and maximizing productivity. By analyzing past behaviors and preferences, Reclaim.ai optimizes time usage, helping busy sales professionals stay focused on high-impact activities and drive sales success.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Scheduling links to check team availability
|Limited integrations
|Habits features automatically help schedule time for recurring activities
|No mobile app
Pricing
- Lite: Free forever for one user
- Starter: $10 per user, per month, billed monthly; $8 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Business: $15 per user, per month, billed monthly; $12 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Enterprise: $18 per user, per month, billed yearly
Features
- Auto-schedule 1:1 meetings with key accounts
- Team analytics stats
- Task management
- Integration with project management software
Salesforce
Best for Predictive Lead Scoring
Overall Rating: 3.7
- Pricing: 2.1
- Feature Set: 4.8
- Ease of Use: 3
- Support: 5
Predictive analytics is at the core of Salesforce Sales AI, which uses machine learning algorithms to analyze historical data to identify patterns and trends. One prominent application of this capability is predictive lead scoring, where the system evaluates the likelihood of a lead converting into a sale based on various factors such as past interactions, demographics, and buying signals. This enables sales reps to prioritize their efforts on leads with the highest potential, increasing their efficiency and closing rates.
Working in tandem with Sales AI is the company’s AI-powered Einstein 1 solution, which combines data, application development, and CRM into a unified platform. This enables sales professionals–and other team members–to quickly create automations and select the best AI model for their needs.
By providing sales teams with predictive analytics, opportunity insights, and next best action recommendations, Sales AI empowers them to optimize their sales strategies and maximize revenue opportunities.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Predictive analytics
|Web services API costs an additional $25 per user, per month for professional plan
|Personalized engagement
|Pricey for smaller businesses
Pricing
- Starter Suite: $25 per user, per month, billed annually
- Professional: $80 per user, per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: $165 per user, per month, billed annually
- Unlimited: $330 per user, per month, billed annually
- Einstein 1 Sales: $500 per user, per month, billed annually
Features
- Lead, account, contact, and opportunity management
- Forecast management
- Predictive AI
- Lead and opportunity scoring
- Einstein activity capture
SaneBox
Best for Email Management
Overall Rating: 3.5
- Pricing: 3.5
- Feature Set: 3.3
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 3
Sales teams typically receive hundreds of emails daily and it can be overwhelming to keep tabs on important emails and separate them from spam or irrelevant messages. Enter Sanebox, an artificial intelligence email management tool that helps you prioritize and organize your inbox.
Sanebox uses machine learning algorithms to analyze email patterns, sender behavior, and content to determine the importance of each email. It filters out unimportant or low-priority emails into a separate folder, such as SaneLater, SaneNews, SaneDigest, SaneNoReplies, SaneNotSpam, SaneBlackHole, and SaneReminders, allowing you to focus on the most critical messages first.
SaneBox also integrates with various email platforms such as Apple Mail, AOL, Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android. By decluttering your inbox and highlighting key messages, SaneBox empowers you to be more efficient in you communication, leading to increased productivity and better sales outcomes.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Reporting capability
|Excellent and customizable filter
|User interface could be improved
Pricing
- Snack: $3.49 paid monthly, $29 paid yearly, or $49 paid bi-yearly for one email account and two features
- Launch: $5.99 paid monthly, $49 paid yearly, or $84 paid bi-yearly for two email accounts and six features
- Dinner: $16.99 paid monthly, $139 paid yearly, or $239 paid bi-yearly for four email accounts and all features
Features
- Email Deep Clean helps discard older and unnecessary emails
- SaneReminders sends email reminders
- SaneLater provides a box to hold inbox distractions
- SaneNews prioritizes specific emails to be viewed later
SeamIess.ai
Best for Business Development Teams
Overall Rating: 3.5
- Pricing: 2
- Feature Set: 4.1
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 3.5
Like Apollo AI, Seamless.ai is a sales enablement and lead generation solution that gives you real-time access to contact data, business intelligence, and sales insights. It offers an extensive contact and company information database to help you find leads’ contact details, including phone numbers, emails, direct dials, and job titles.
Seamless.ai lets sales professionals build targeted prospect lists, find contact information, and engage with potential customers. Through its AI technology, it provides accurate and verified data to help users focus on the right prospects and improve their conversion rates. It’s this ability to use AI to help with targeting that makes Seamless a candidate for those businesses seeking help for their business development teams.
Seamless.ai helps you effortlessly find accurate and up-to-date contact information, helping you to connect with the right prospects. This means less time spent on tedious research and more time building relationships and closing deals.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Great for B2B leads
|Lacks transparent pricing
|Faster lead generation and sales processes
|Limited customization options
Pricing
While the company doesn’t disclose pricing on its website, it offers usage tiers as follows:
- Free: 50 usage credits of email, enterprise compliance and integrations
- Basic: 250 usage credits for all features
- Pro: Daily usage credit refresh for all features
- Enterprise: Custom usage credits for features
Features
- Real-time search engine for B2B sales leads
- Advanced organization management
- Buyer intent data to prioritize ready-to-buy accounts
- Job change alert shows when key contacts change jobs
Gong.io
Best for Revenue Intelligence
Overall Rating: 3.5
- Pricing: 0
- Feature Set: 5
- Ease of Use: 4.5
- Support: 4
Gong.io is an AI-driven sales enablement and revenue intelligence platform designed to enhance sales performance and drive revenue growth. It analyzes sales conversations and interactions across various communication channels, including phone calls, video meetings, and emails.
Gong.io provides deep insights into customer behavior, sales processes, and deal health. This enables sales teams to identify winning strategies and improve overall sales effectiveness. The platform also offers real-time guidance and actionable recommendations, helping sales representatives close more deals.
Gong.io’s ability to capture and analyze large data from various customer interactions allows sales teams to gain a nuanced understanding of their prospects and customers.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Win rate insight
|Lacks transparent pricing
|Real-time analysis
|Initial complexity
Pricing
- Custom quote
Features
- Deal intelligence
- Conversation intelligence
- Revenue intelligence
- Customizable dashboards and reports
- AI-powered insights
Drift
Best AI Sales Tool for Conversation Marketing
Overall Rating: 3.4
- Pricing: 0.6
- Feature Set: 4.1
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 5
Drift is a conversational marketing and sales platform that uses AI chatbots to engage website visitors and qualify leads in real time. The platform offers various features designed to streamline the sales process and improve customer interactions. Drift’s AI-powered chatbots can engage with website visitors, answer frequently asked questions, schedule meetings, and route qualified leads to sales representatives.
Drift enhances the efficiency of sales teams by automating repetitive tasks, providing timely responses to inquiries, and delivering personalized experiences to website visitors. This can lead to increased conversion rates and improved customer satisfaction.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple languages
|Limited pricing transparency
|Real-time ABM notifications
|Complexity for new users
Pricing
- Premium: Starts at $2,500 per month, billed annually
- Advanced: Custom quote
- Enterprise: Custom quote
Features
- A/B testing
- AI powered chatbots
- Conversational landing pages
- Conversation and conversion reporting
- AI conversation insights
- Prospector and AI engagement scoring
Murf AI
Best for Voice Creation
Overall Rating: 3.3
- Pricing: 2.1
- Feature Set: 3.3
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 4
Unique among the other AI sales tools on this list, Murf AI specializes in voice generation and text-to-speech technology. It is an AI-powered tool that can generate natural-sounding voices for various applications such as podcasts, videos, phone systems, virtual assistants, and more, all of which can support sales in important outreach functions.
If you need a voice for a sales pitch, Murf AI is a potential candidate. You can convert text into speech by simply typing or pasting the desired text into the Murf studio. You can customize the voice characteristics, such as pitch, speed, emphasis, and pronunciation, to achieve the desired result. Murf AI aims to provide a natural and human-like voice experience, enhancing the overall user experience when interacting with AI systems.
While other options may offer broader functionalities, Murf AI excels in providing natural-sounding voices for various sales outreach efforts, including podcasts, videos, and virtual assistants. With its emphasis on enhancing the human-like voice experience, Murf AI benefits sales professionals looking to elevate their outreach efforts through audio content.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly customizable
|Limited file storage space—1GB for free users and 20GB for Pro users
|Easy to use
|The free plan doesn’t support downloads
Pricing
- Free: Individual users
- Creator Lite: $29 per user, per month, billed monthly; $23 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Creator Plus: $49 per user, per month, billed monthly; $39 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Business Lite: $99 per user, per month, billed monthly; $79 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Business Plus: $199 per user, per month, billed monthly; $159 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Enterprise: Custom quote
Features
- Offers more than 120 voices
- Supports more than 20 languages
- More than 8,000 licensed soundtracks
- YouTube/Vimeo imports
- Voice editor can change pitch, tone, and speaking style
Read our guide to the Top Generative AI Apps and Tools to find additional AI tools to support your business needs.
Manifest AI
Best for Purchase Assistance
Overall Rating: 3.3
- Pricing: 2.1
- Feature Set: 3.3
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 4
Powered by GPT-3.5, Manifest AI is a shopping assistant for Shopify stores designed to provide a personalized and intelligent shopping experience for customers. It engages with customers, understanding their needs and preferences to make recommendations tailored to their tastes.
By analyzing customer data and patterns, the AI assistant can anticipate customer needs and suggest products that align with their preferences. Manifest AI uses intelligent prompts to engage visitors and encourage them to add items to their carts, thus reducing drop-offs. This union of AI and site-specific sales is clearly a rapidly growing area, and it’s likely that Manifest AI will grow—and also see a growing number of competitors.
With a solid overall rating and particularly high scores in ease of use and support, Manifest AI offers a user-friendly experience for both merchants and customers. Its ability to understand individual preferences and anticipate needs enhances the shopping journey and increases sales.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Multilingual support
|Some users say the tool is somewhat pricey
|Personalized purchase assistance
|Intent segmentation and conversation tagging features are only available to VIP plan users
Pricing
- Basic: $99 per month, billed monthly; $89 per month, billed yearly
- Premium: $249 per month, billed monthly; $200 per month, billed yearly
- VIP: $499 per month, billed monthly; $400 per month, billed yearly
- Custom: Custom quote
Features
- AI lead generation
- Shopify chatbot
- AI-powered product recommendation
- Ecommerce analytics
Spin.ai
Best for SaaS Data Security
Overall Rating: 3.2
- Pricing: 1
- Feature Set: 4.1
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 3.5
Spin.ai’s SpinOne is an all-in-one SaaS security solution that can help sales teams protect their mission-critical apps like Salesforce, Slack, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365 against data leaks, data loss, and ransomware attacks. It offers features such as backup and recovery, ransomware detection and response, data leak prevention, and security posture management.
SpinOne provides complete visibility and fast incident response, reducing risks and management challenges associated with protecting SaaS data. It uses automation to save time for security operations and also improves compliance. The platform also integrates with business apps like Jira, ServiceNow, DataDog, Splunk, Slack, and Teams to streamline workflows and minimize manual workloads, all of which helps sales teams move faster.
With a strong emphasis on protecting mission-critical apps, SpinOne offers essential functionalities such as backup and recovery, ransomware detection, and data leak prevention. These capabilities ensure that sales teams can protect their data from various threats, maintaining the integrity and availability of essential business information.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Blocklist/allowlist management
|Complex initial setup
|Application scoring
|Lacks transparent pricing
Pricing
- Custom quote
Features
- Sales data management
- SaaS backup and backup recovery
- Proactive ransomware monitoring and detection
Apollo AI
Best for Prospect Identification and Lead Generation
Overall Rating: 3.1
- Pricing: 1.7
- Feature Set: 3.3
- Ease of Use: 4
- Support: 3.5
Apollo is a sales intelligence software with a B2B database of over 275 million leads. It allows you to drill down into specific criteria using 65 data attributes to find the most relevant prospects for your business. Its AI-powered engine helps identify ideal prospects, tracks and analyzes their online behavior, and generates highly targeted business leads.
The Apollo AI assistant tool, Apollo AI, is powered by OpenAI’s GPT model and is built on Apollo’s database of 275 million contacts. It lets you create hyper-personalized emails and automate follow-ups based on prospect behavior. Apollo.io offers multi-channel support, allowing sales teams to connect with their prospects across many channels, such as email, phone, and social media. You can also track and monitor your engagement rates, including email opens, response, and call connect rates.
Despite a lower pricing rating, Apollo AI’s feature set, ease of use, and support make it a valuable asset for sales professionals seeking a data-driven approach to lead generation and prospect engagement.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Scoring engine that lets you prioritize high-quality leads
|Occasional data inaccuracies or outdated information
|Advanced search and filtering options
|Initial learning curve
Pricing
- Free: Unlimited email credits, up to 10,000 per month per account
- Basic: $59 per user, per month, billed monthly; $49 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Professional: $99 per user, per month, billed monthly; $79 per user, per month, billed yearly
- Organization: $149 per user, per month, billed monthly; $119 per user, per month, billed yearly
Features
- Lead scoring capability
- Lead database and search
- Outreach tools
- Email open and click tracking
How to Choose the Best AI Sales Software for Your Business
To select the best AI sales tool for your organization, you must first evaluate your sales team’s needs. As you do so, consider these options:
- For automating email or managing multichannel communications, SaneBox and ActiveCampaign may be your best options.
- For AI-driven prospecting and lead generation, Seamless.ai and Apollo AI are quality choices.
- For help organizing your schedule and meetings, Reclaim AI, Laxis and Sembly AI are top candidates.
- For AI-powered ad creation and optimization capabilities, AdCreative and Hippo Video are both solid choices.
The key takeaway is that assessing your needs before choosing AI sales software for your business is essential. Determine what aspects of sales and marketing you most need to boost using AI technology. Once you have identified your specific needs, choose an AI sales software that offers features and functionalities that align with your requirements.
How We Evaluated the Best AI Sales Software
To review the best AI sales software, we weighed 14 different factors across four categories to determine the tools that will make the cut in our evaluation process.
Feature Set | 35 percent
Features hold the most weight in our evaluation process, as this is a key area for businesses to determine which tool might best meet their needs. We considered whether the software offered advanced AI capabilities. We also evaluated the quality of reporting tools and the ability to personalize the software, and whether it offers data-driven support and integrates with other tools.
Pricing | 25 percent
We assessed the cost of the software and its affordability for businesses of different sizes. We considered the cost of the AI sales software, including the availability of a free trial, affordability of the subscription plans, and pricing tiers.
Ease of Use | 25 percent
User-friendliness ensures the sales team can easily adopt the software. We evaluated the software’s interface, navigation, and overall intuitiveness.
Support | 15 percent
Adequate customer support is essential for resolving any issues or answering questions that may arise. We evaluated the software provider’s support channels, such as email, live chat, or phone, and considered their responsiveness and helpfulness. Additionally, we assessed whether the software offered training or resources to help users get started quickly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How is AI used for sales?
AI is used in sales to analyze customer data, predict purchasing behaviors, personalize interactions, and automate routine tasks such as lead scoring and email campaigns, enhancing efficiency and increasing revenue.
Are there any industry-specific AI sales tools, and how do they cater to the unique needs of different business sectors?
Yes, there are industry-specific AI sales tools that serve the needs of different business sectors. Many AI sales tools offer customization and adaptability to various industries.
How do these AI sales tools integrate with existing sales ecosystems?
Most AI sales tools integrate with existing sales ecosystems like CRM software, email platforms, marketing tools, and other essential business software. The level of customization varies among tools, but many provide configurable settings that allow you to adjust your workflows, set up personalized automation rules, and incorporate unique data points for more targeted insights.
What measures are in place to ensure data security and privacy when utilizing these AI sales tools, especially when handling customer information?
AI sales tools usually enforce strict security measures to protect data. They employ various security strategies such as:
- Encryption
- Access controls
- Compliance
- Data ownership
- Regular audits
Bottom Line: AI Sales Tools Streamlines the Sales Process
Investing in AI sales software is a smart decision for businesses looking to optimize their sales efforts in a competitive marketplace. The AI sales tools we analyzed in this guide help sales reps automate everyday tasks and develop high-quality sales content. These AI tools also provide valuable insights and data to improve sales strategies. By leveraging AI technology, sales teams can save time, streamline processes, and drive more successful sales outcomes.
Read our guide on How to Use AI in Sales: Top Strategies, Examples, and Tools to learn more about the many ways enterprises can incorporate the emerging AI technologies in their sales and marketing efforts.