Appy Pie is an affordable, beginner-friendly AI app builder. Though its app customization options are limited compared to other no-code app builders, Appy Pie is ideal for non-technical app creators looking to build apps quickly.

Appy Pie is an easy-to-use, AI-based no-code app builder that lets you build a variety of mobile and web apps without any coding or major technical expertise. Choose from dozens of pre-built app templates across a wide range of app categories, including news, travel and tourism, restaurants, and more. Appy Pie’s drag-and-drop editor lets you tinker with themes, fonts, and color schemes and easily add pre-built features like in-app purchase, audio, or push notifications. Once the app is built, you can publish it to the iPhone App Store or Google Play. Though Appy Pie’s app customization options are limited compared to other no-code app builders, this affordable, beginner-friendly tool is ideal for non-technical app creators looking to build apps quickly.

Continue reading to learn about Appy Pie’s use cases, pricing, core features, ease of use, and customer support.

Who Should Use Appy Pie?

Appy Pie is a viable no-code app builder for any entrepreneur, marketer, or developer looking to easily create and publish a quality app in a matter of days. Using large language model technology, Appy Pie’s AI assistant will detect and implement your written instructions regarding the specifications of your app. There are also many theme-based templates to choose from, which lets beginners start with a professional-looking app design without writing a single line of code.

Its app editor is also simple to navigate. You can drag-and-drop elements like text and pictures to each app page, and when you add an app feature, change the color scheme, or make any type of change to the app, you can see the result in the preview screen.

If you do happen to run into any hurdles in the app building process, customer support is available 24/7 via chat for Gold users and above. Users of the app say that support is generally competent and quick to respond. Appy Pie also offers an online academy packed with video tutorials that will help you get the most out of the tool. Note, however, that some of these tutorials cost hundreds of dollars.

Who Shouldn’t Use Appy Pie?

Those looking for a highly-customized mobile app may want to investigate other no-code app builders or seek out a skilled developer. The app sacrifices design customizability at the altar of speed and ease of use. One glaring example of this is that you can’t edit the layouts and templates to better suit your tastes. You must use the element packages with the theme.

iOS users on a budget might also want to avoid Appy Pie, as they’ll have to pay for the $60-per -month platinum plan, which is on the expensive side for no-code app builders. The lower tiers don’t support iOS users.

Appy Pie Software Pricing

Appy Pie offers several pricing tiers as well as a free seven-day trial. All tiers support Android, but only Platinum and above support iOS users. Unlike higher plans, Business plan users cannot build premium app features like e-wallet, event, coupon directory, and more. They also don’t get access to live chat support.

Free: Seven-day free trial

Seven-day free trial Business: $16 per app, per month (email support only, no premium features)

$16 per app, per month (email support only, no premium features) Gold: $36 per app, per month

$36 per app, per month Platinum: $60 per app, per month (available to iOS users)

$60 per app, per month (available to iOS users) Enterprise: Custom quote

While Appy Pie’s pricing is on the low-end for comparable app builders, the app’s higher than average pricing for iOS might dissuade some buyers.

Key Features of Appy Pie

For such an easy-to-use app, the feature set for Appy Pie is extensive. It offers an AI app generator, pre-made templates, a drag-and-drop app editor, integrations, and user analytics. Let’s look more closely at each feature and its functionality.

AI App Generator

Appy Pie offers AI tools that help you build and customize your app more quickly. The most ambitious is the app generator, which includes features to help you build an app based on your text prompts. When I gave this a try, my expectations were low, but the result pleased me.

To get the best results, you’ll still need to do a lot of tinkering and customization using the drag-and-drop editor—don’t get your hopes for building an app from your voice command alone, at least not yet. That said, Appy Pie is helpful for quickly creating app elements.

For example, you can have it rewrite your app copy with AI. The text creator feature will help you write, tweak, and refine your app’s copy. Appy Pie can also perform more advanced content creation tasks, like generating images, animations, and videos for your app.

Pre-Made App Templates

Appy Pie offers thousands of free, professionally-designed AI templates and themes for mobile apps that help you quickly get your app’s design up and running. The templates span dozens of categories, including books, transportation, business, construction, and more, allowing you to find the right aesthetic for your business’s app.

Unfortunately, you cannot do much to adjust the templates, and there are only so many viable layouts to choose from. A common complaint among users is that many of the apps created by Appy Pie look almost identical. Other no-code app builders with higher learning curves and a higher degree of customization options are better if you’re looking to build a unique product that fits your specific vision.

Drag-and-Drop App Editor

Appy Pie’s drag-and-drop editor allows you to easily build your app without knowing how to write software code. The app editor includes a Design page which lets you select from 19 layouts, including slide out, bottom, list, navbar, toolbar, and more. This page also lets you create the app name, background, icon, and splash screen, and you can choose from 12 color schemes—six light and six dark.

The drag-and-drop editor lets you edit each page’s design by adding elements like text, images, and app features. You can also use the editor to adjust the element’s font, size, or other style specifications.

Features Tool

Appy Pie’s Feature tool allows you to quickly create, customize, and add features to your app. Options range from business app features like third-party stores and loyalty cards to education app features like Google Class and forums. When you click on a feature, it will take you to the “edit feature” page, where you can name and design the feature based on your needs. You’ll see the result of your tweaks on the app preview widget on the right-hand side of the editor.

Note that some of the best features, like augmented reality, real estate, events, and digital stores, are premium and off limits to Business plan and free trial users. However, even the features available at lower price tiers offer enough functionality for basic apps.

Push Notifications

Using the Appy Pie App Manager, app builders can write and send push notifications to users to increase app engagement. You can also choose the alert tone of the notification—for example, a whistle or bell—that alerts users when the notification arrives, as well as the link they can click.

If you have recurring notifications, you can schedule them to go out daily, weekly, or monthly. You can also segment notifications by users, user groups, or specific geographies, allowing for more personalized messages.

Appy Pie Ease of Use: A Note of Caution

Clearly, Appy Pie is one of the easiest no-code app builders on the market. The tool offers a wide range of templates and provides pre-built, customizable app features that you can edit and then drag and drop into your app. And the AI assistant makes it easy to create images and even animations from text-based instructions.

That said, building an app still requires some grunt work. If you’re new to app development, you’ll have to learn a number of basic development skills and techniques about user interface to create an app your users will enjoy. To learn these skills, you can use the Appy Pie Academy, which offers tutorials on how to build specific types of apps.

Appy Pie may advertise the ability to build an app in two minutes, but in my experience, that’s not the case—unless you’re building an app just to see what the process is like. With this in mind, do make use of the Appy Pie Academy to learn about how to use the platform, its features, and app design best practices.

Appy Pie Customer Service

Appy Pie offers different levels of customer service to its different pricing tiers. Business users receive email customer support, which may have longer response times than other forms of support. Meanwhile, Gold users get access to 24/7 chat and email, and Platinum users get phone support. Overall, across several review sites, customer support is often cited as fast and helpful.

Alternatives to Appy Pie

The no-code app builder market is competitive. Some of the best Appy Pie alternatives that may fit your needs include Glide, AppMySite, and BuildFire.

Glide

Glide is a no-code app builder designed to build AI-powered apps. Unlike Appy Pie, which focuses on public-facing apps, Glide is primarily used to build and connect internal software—for example, an inventory management tool for your business. This makes it a great option for larger brands that want to build a highly customized app to solve their unique issues. Glide offers a free plan, but only 10 people can use it. Other plans range from $49 to $499 per month.

AppMySite

AppMySite is a DIY mobile app builder that delivers premium native mobile apps in real-time without writing a single line of code. It contrasts with Appy Pie in that it specializes in helping businesses create apps for WordPress and WooCommerce websites—in other words, it will transform your website into an app. With deep WordPress integration, your site’s content is automatically synced with your app’s interface. Pricing for AppMySite starts at $9 per app.

BuildFire

BuildFire is a highly customizable no-code app builder for iOS and Android apps. It’s known to have a more advanced feature set than Appy Pie, allowing for greater customization of your app. That said, it can be slightly more difficult to use, and the AI app builder features aren’t as extensive. As opposed to Appy Pie, which offers a seven-day free trial, BuildFire offers 14 days, giving you more time to test drive the builder. After that, pricing starts at $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Appy Pie a Good App?

Appy Pie is a good, easy-to-use app for building iOS and Android apps for an affordable rate without writing any code.

What Tools are Better than Appy Pie?

BuildFire is better than Appy Pie for building apps if you want more customization ability. However, it’s more expensive and has a bit of a steeper learning curve due to its larger feature set.

Is Appy Pie Completely Free?

Appy Pie does not offer a free plan but does offer a seven-day free trial where you give credit card information and can test out the app builder. Pricing starts at $16 per month.

Bottom Line: Appy Pie Makes App Building Easy

Appy Pie is one of the easiest no-code app builders on the market. Its simple user interface, professionally-designed app templates, and AI assistant enable you to quickly build and publish apps across a variety of categories, from finance to sports, without writing any code. The downside is that it’s limited when it comes to customization. To figure out if Appy Pie is the right fit for you, consider trying out its seven-day free trial alongside that of another no-code app builder, like BuildFire or Glide.

