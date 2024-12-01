eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Microsoft recently introduced adapted artificial intelligence models purpose-built for specific industries and scenarios. The models are pre-trained on industry-specific information, enabling users to address their unique needs more effectively. This expansion of AI offerings is made possible through close collaboration with leading companies across various industries that provided expertise and data to help train these industry-tailored models.

For example, thanks to a partnership with a life sciences and healthcare specialist Bayer, organizations can now access E.L.Y Crop Protection in the Azure AI model catalog. E.L.Y is an agro-specific small language model (SLM) built on Bayer’s agricultural knowledge and “trained on thousands of real-world questions.”

The model should help businesses in the agriculture sector, such as farms, maintain compliance, protect crops, and become more sustainable. Other contributing partners and industries served include the following:

Cerence for the automotive industry

Rockwell Automation for industrial automation

Saifir for financial services

Sight Machine for manufacturing

The combination of Microsoft’s cloud and industry-specific capabilities should lead to increased innovation in these industries, as users can now leverage Azure Studio to build highly customized AI models for their unique use cases. In addition to these adapted AI models, Microsoft is also rolling out five open-source models through Hugging Face. Each model is “fine-tuned for summarization and sentiment analysis of financial data.”

Further, Microsoft has introduced new AI agents in Copilot Studio designed to accomplish industry-specific work. Businesses can configure them to align even more with their needs.

For example, a Store Operations AI Agent helps retailers manage their stores, and a Factory Agent helps manufacturers identify production inefficiencies and troubleshoot problems. These industry-specific agents should help companies dig deeper into their data and empower employees without technical expertise to conduct analyses and find answers to critical questions.

Hopefully, this venture is a sign of things to come. Microsoft is likely to continue combining industry expertise and customer understanding to create increasingly niche artificial intelligence solutions that can be easily integrated into core business operations rather than simply providing standalone tools. After this release, they are certainly staking their claim as one the leaders of the ongoing AI revolution.

For more, check out our deep dive into AI model optimization, where you’ll find six key techniques for making your AI systems more efficient.