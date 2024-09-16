Looking for a Brand24 review? Find out if it's worth the investment in our comprehensive 2024 review.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Verdict:

From sentiment analysis to custom reporting, Brand24 offers an array of social media listening tools for ongoing monitoring, analysis, and interpretation of online brand mentions. It’s a solid tool but can be expensive for small businesses.

Pricing:

Free trial: 14 days (no credit card required)

14 days (no credit card required) Individual: $119 per month

$119 per month Team: $159 per month

$159 per month Pro: $239 per month

$239 per month Enterprise: $399 per month

Key Features:

Brand monitoring reports on mentions across the web

Sentiment analysis and segmentation

AI insights to automate data interpretation

Topic analysis

Influencer tracking

Topic maps and word clouds for pattern monitoring

Brand24 is an AI-powered social media monitoring tool that monitors and analyzes mentions of your brand, competitors, and other relevant keywords across social media, blogs, videos, podcasts, forums, and the web at large.

This gives a clear and accurate picture of your online reputation—one that’s based on real customer feedback—so you can improve that reputation in an intelligent manner.

With features like topic analysis, AI insights, and keyword monitoring, Brand24 also helps you spot industry trends and hot topics early so you can capitalize on these in your marketing strategies.

Despite its powerful feature set and high-quality data, there are tools that might be better for you, including NiceJob and Hootsuite (we cover these tools below).

Visit Brand24

Brand24 Review: What You Need to Know

Brand24 is ideal for marketing professionals looking to monitor brand-related mentions across a wide range of sources and easily analyze this data to find intelligent ways to improve their reputation and product.

Pros Cons Easy to set up and use Must buy Pro plan to get real-time monitoring Helpful customer service on all plans Can be expensive for small businesses Provides AI-powered insights into the value of your mention data May lack data coverage in some countries

Continue reading to learn about Brand24’s use cases, pricing, core features, ease of use, and customer support, or jump down to see other popular social listening tools.

Who Should Use Brand24?

Brand24 is ideal for brand managers and PR professionals who want to use artificial intelligence to automatically monitor mentions of their brand and other keywords related to their business to see how customers and the world at large are responding to their campaigns and products.

Further, entrepreneurs and product developers will also find it useful for collecting and analyzing real customer feedback that helps them improve their offerings.

Brand24 is great for marketers looking to gain a competitive edge by spotting industry trends, talking points, and hot topics that inform their marketing and promotional strategies.

Who Shouldn’t Use Brand24?

Companies with a low budget for social listening might want to look elsewhere, as Brand24’s lowest priced plan is $119 per month, and it doesn’t offer data capture for many important sources, including LinkedIn, YouTube, or TikTok. The next plan, Team, is $159 per month and still doesn’t monitor mentions for reviews, podcasts, or newsletters.

Also, if you want social media marketing tools like an automated social media scheduler on the same platform as your listening tool, then you’ll need to look to other tools.

Pricing

Brand24 offers four plans that increase in price, the number of keywords you can track, the number of mentions per month the tool will collect, and more. It’s worth noting that you must buy the Pro plan or above to gain access to advanced AI features, real-time data, and influencer finding.

Free trial: 14 days (no credit card required)

14 days (no credit card required) Individual: $119 per month (3 keywords, only 1 user)

$119 per month (3 keywords, only 1 user) Team: $159 per month (7 keywords, unlimited users)

$159 per month (7 keywords, unlimited users) Pro: $239 per month (12 keywords—gain access to topic analysis, real-time updates, and AI insights)

$239 per month (12 keywords—gain access to topic analysis, real-time updates, and AI insights) Enterprise: $399 per month (25 keywords, 100,000 mentions per month, and podcast tracking)

6 Key Features of Brand24

Brand24 offers a robust feature set that includes a mentions monitoring panel, sentiment analysis, AI insights, topic analysis, influencer tracking, and topic maps.

Mentions Monitoring Panel

Brand24 reports on mentions of your brand, products, and other relevant terms you tell it to monitor. For example, a shoe company might track the keyword “high-top sneakers” to see what their target audience is saying on social media about this type of product. It monitors these mentions across various sources, including social media platforms, videos, forums, and, uniquely, podcasts.

On the Mentions dashboard, you can see the number of mentions over a timeframe, the average emotional sentiment of these mentions (good, bad, or neutral), and the reach of the mentions. Reach is the estimated number of people who have seen the mentions (aka posts) about your brand.

You can use the filters on the right-hand side of the dashboard to change what you see. Filters include media sources, sentiments, geolocation, author, and importance, a number based on the source’s popularity, the post’s sentiment strength, and other factors.

This comes in handy. If you wanted to see the effect of a new storefront design in Chicago, you could narrow the mentions to that area and then use the sentiment tracker to discover what positive and negative things people are saying so you know what changes worked and which didn’t.

Below the graph, you can see what people are posting about your solution, and you can rank these by recency or popularity. This is so much better than jumping from platform to platform. All the noise is captured in one place and sorted in a logical way.

Overall, I found the dashboard easy to navigate and rich in information about the various keywords I tested. I also enjoyed how easy it was to use the filters to manipulate the graph.

The Mentions panel dashboard with the mentions graph and sentiment data.

Sentiment Analysis

Sentiment analysis is how machines read the emotional tone of text. Brand24’s sentiment analysis is capable of telling you whether a mention of your brand is positive, neutral, or negative. This has various use cases for businesses.

You can, for example, filter your mentions by sentiment, allowing you to get a quick overview of what people like and dislike about a new change you’ve made to your brand or a new product you’ve rolled out.

On the graph on the Mentions page, you can also see how many of your mentions were positive and how many were negative, giving you a bird’s eye view into the overall emotional feeling towards your brand on any given day, week, or month.

This graph can help you easily spot when reputation-building strategies are working. For example, I tracked TOMs Shoes and discovered that it had an abnormally high 66 positive mentions on Aug. 14th, 2024.

If I was their brand manager, I’d definitely go back and figure out why that was. Was it a new ad campaign we rolled out emphasizing our philanthropic mission? Whatever I found I’d use to inform future campaigns, product announcements, and other messaging.

Brand24 will assign emotional context to each of the mentions of your brand.

AI Insights

This is where things get really cool. Powered by machine learning, the AI Insights feature acts as a research analyst and automatically analyzes, summarizes, and interprets the “mentions data” captured by Brand24, providing you with reasons behind certain trends, such as an uptick in negative mentions on social media.

For example, it might give you some reasons to explain why your brand’s name had such wide reach on July 5th. Insights like these give you ideas for ways to improve your marketing strategy.

It will even make recommendations based on the trends it has identified, acting as a catalyst for innovation in your branding campaigns and product development.

Note that this feature is restricted to Individual and Team plans. Pro plan users can only use it for five projects maximum, and Enterprise users get five projects.

For additional insight and to help monitor brand mentions, Brand24 offers a robust custom reporting wizard that makes it easy to generate reports on various aspects of your brand reputation over different timescales.

Brand24’s AI Insights automatically identifies the reasons behind certain brand mention trends.

Topic Analysis

A Premium feature, Brand24’s AI-powered topic analysis helps you easily discover topics that are driving online conversations about your brand.

For example, according to the tool, the majority of online buzz surrounding LEGO is being generated by reviews and discussions about LEGO Star Wars sets, miniatures, and promotional events.

With topic analysis, you can also create word clouds that clearly show which words are most heavily associated with your brand.

Unfortunately, this feature is unavailable on Individual and Team plans. Pro plans users can access it for two projects, while Enterprise users get unlimited topic analysis.

Brand24’s topic analysis tracks hot topics in your industry.

Influencer Tracking

Brand24’s Influencers feature shows you the influencers who are generating the most reach for your brand, products, and other tracked terms. The tool also gives you helpful information about these influencers and their influence, such as their total follower count and share of voice (the percentage of brand awareness within a given market).

Overall, this feature makes it easy to find the best people to work with to promote your business to new audiences. Marketers in charge of partnerships will love it.

Use the Influencer dashboard to learn about the people talking about your brand.

Topic Maps and Word Clouds

Easily build custom reports by selecting data to include in the report.

Brand24 Ease of Use

Brand24 was designed with ease-of-use in mind. It’s meant to be used by PR professionals, marketers, and entrepreneurs, not a computer whiz. If you can read a graph, check boxes, and type in the keywords you want to monitor, you’ll get immediate value out of the tool. As you learn more about social listening and the platform, your power as a user will increase.

In my usage, I found that each tool’s interface was remarkably clean and easy to navigate. Also, there are plenty of hints, instructions, and feature explanations embedded in the platform. These point you in the right direction if you’re ever feeling a little confused about what a feature or metric means. Online reviews echo this sentiment, citing its ease-of-use as one of their favorite aspects of the tool.

Brand24 Customer Service

Brand24 is well-regarded for its customer support. It offers the following customer service features across all product plans:

Webinars

Account set up

Chat support

Email support

Product training

Help center

Brand24 Alternatives

Some businesses might feel that Brand24 is too expensive for them, or that the lower-priced Individual and Team plans are too limited in functionality. Regardless of your reason for looking elsewhere, here are two social media monitoring tools to consider: NiceJob and Hootsuite.

NiceJob

NiceJob is all-in-one reputation management software offering lower entry-level pricing than Brand24 at $75 per month. Though less focused on AI-powered social listening and analysis than Brand24, it provides users with tools for referral marketing, replying to customers, and managing customer reviews.

Hootsuite

Hootsuite is a social media monitoring tool that’s larger in feature scope than Brand24. In addition to social listening features like mention tracking and trend discovery, it also offers social media scheduling, AI content writing, and social advertising tools. This allows social media marketers to use insights they gain from social listening and take action from the same platform. Its $99 monthly Professional plan allows one user and 10 social accounts; the $249 Team plan allows 3 users and 20 social accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Meant by Social Listening? Social listening is the use of software tools to eavesdrop on what people are saying about specific topics online, from your brand’s name to a type of service you offer. Is Brand24 Worth The Price? Brand24 is worth the price if you take advantage of its various features and have a clear ROI-focused use case for monitoring and analyzing your brand mentions across the web. How Effective Is Social Listening? Social listening is the use of software tools to eavesdrop on what people are saying about specific topics online, from your brand’s name to a type of service you offer. Why Brand24? Brand24 is an easy-to-use social media monitoring platform that’s well-suited for reputation management tasks like tracking brand mentions across social media, analyzing the sentiment of those brand mentions, and identifying what your audience wants from their products and services.

Bottom Line: Brand24 Monitors Your Brand Reputation

Brand24 can help you improve your company’s brand reputation by providing you insights into not only what people are saying about your brand but also why they’re saying it—thanks to its AI-powered analytics features.

Although the price might be a bit high for smaller companies, if you can swing it, you’ll appreciate its ease-of-use, various forms of customer service, powerful social listening features, and ability to track mentions across almost every form of digital media.

Read our guide to the 10 Best AI Social Media Tools to learn about more AI software that tracks brand reputation.