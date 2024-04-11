eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) social media tools are software built to enhance and optimize social media marketing efforts in a wide variety of ways.

These AI social media apps help automate content creation, scheduling, monitoring, engagement, and audience-targeting tasks. Some AI tools even offer advanced capabilities that enable analyzing data, identifying trends, making data-driven recommendations, and helping businesses better understand and reach their target audience on social media platforms.

Our review of the top AI social media software evaluated several platforms and selected the best options to help you discover the right tool for your company.

Top AI Social Media Software Comparison

See how the best AI social media software compare in terms of pricing, the segment they serve, and their features.

Free Forever Plan Starting Price Best For Top Feature HubSpot Yes $20 per month per seat Social media ROI reporting Multi-language content creation ContentStudio No $25 per month Post scheduling Content and influencer discovery Hootsuite No $99 per month Brand social listening Content discovery streams Synthesia No $29 per month Creating video content Support 120 languages plus voices Sprout Social No $249 per seat per month Performance analytics Sentiment in the smart inbox and reviews Jasper AI No $49 per month per seat AI-assisted content generation Document collaboration Flick No £14 per month Instagram users Content scheduling Upgrow No $69 per month Growing Instagram account Tracks monthly followers Circleboom Yes $27.99 month-to-month Managing X account Provides X followers insights Canva Yes $14.99 per month Creating social media assets Offers over 100 million photos, videos, graphics, and audio

HubSpot: Best for Social Media ROI Reporting

Overall rating: 4.5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 5 Feature 4.2 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

HubSpot is a provider of inbound marketing and sales software. It helps businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers. It offers various marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM tools. HubSpot’s platform includes email marketing, social media management, website analytics, lead nurturing, and more.

HubSpot has an artificial intelligence social media post generator that helps businesses create, refine, and automate their social media posts. With this generative AI tool, you can overcome writer’s block, generate more leads, and save time by having the AI assist with the imagination and creation of social media content for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. The AI social media post generator not only helps you rewrite but also expand upon your initial post ideas, ensuring the content is engaging, relevant, and tailored to your brand’s tone of voice.

HubSpot’s AI social media post generator is great for marketers who want to analyze the performance of their social media posts and track their return on investment. It provides easy-to-use reporting capabilities that allow users to monitor and assess the engagement metrics of their AI-assisted posts on various social media platforms.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Feature-rich. Low-tier plans lack support for social media capability. You can easily track the performance of your AI-assisted social media posts across various platforms. Predictive lead scoring is only available for Enterprise plan users.

Pricing

Free Tools: Free for up to 5 users.

Free for up to 5 users. Starter: $15 per month per seat when paid upfront, or $20 per month per seat when paid monthly.

$15 per month per seat when paid upfront, or $20 per month per seat when paid monthly. Professional: Starts at $800 per month when paid upfront. It includes three seats and additional seats cost $45 per month. When paid monthly, it costs $890 per month. It includes three seats and additional seats cost $50 per month.

Starts at $800 per month when paid upfront. It includes three seats and additional seats cost $45 per month. When paid monthly, it costs $890 per month. It includes three seats and additional seats cost $50 per month. Enterprise: Starts at $3,600 per month. It includes five seats and additional seats cost $75 per month.

Features

SEO recommendations and optimizations.

Reporting dashboard.

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp integration.

Multi-language content creation.

A/B testing.

ContentStudio: Best for Post Scheduling

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 4 Feature 5 Ease of use 4 Support 4.5

ContentStudio helps creators manage and publish content across various digital channels, such as websites, social media, and email marketing. It typically provides AI tools for creating, scheduling, optimizing, and analyzing content to help businesses enhance their online presence and engage with their audience.

From AI-generated captions and images to hashtag suggestions and emoji integration, ContentStudio offers a range of tools to enhance your social media presence. Additionally, you can manage your social campaigns, schedule posts, and analyze performance all in one place.

ContentStudio’s hands-free scheduling feature helps you plan, create, and schedule posts automatically published to the proper channels at the right time.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons It offers multiple view options (list, feed, and grid views). Limited media storage (10GB to 100GB). Multi-channel social analytics. The Starter plan lacks social inbox capability.

Pricing

A 14-day free trial is available.

Starter: $20 per month when billed annually or $25 per month when billed monthly. One user only.

$20 per month when billed annually or $25 per month when billed monthly. One user only. Pro: $40 per month when billed annually or $49 per month when billed monthly. Two users only.

$40 per month when billed annually or $49 per month when billed monthly. Two users only. Agency small: $80 per month when billed annually or $99 per month when billed monthly. Five users only.

$80 per month when billed annually or $99 per month when billed monthly. Five users only. Agency medium: $160 per month when billed annually or $199 per month when billed monthly. 10 users only.

$160 per month when billed annually or $199 per month when billed monthly. 10 users only. Agency large: $240 per month when billed annually or $299 per month when billed monthly. 20 users only.

Features

Supported social networks include X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, and more

Publishing to blogs

Planning and collaboration capabilities

Analytics and reporting

Content and influencer discovery

AI assistant

AI caption generator

Hootsuite: Best for Brand Social Listening

Overall rating: 4.3/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 4.2 Feature 5 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

Hootsuite is a social media management platform that allows users to manage all their accounts from one centralized dashboard. With Hootsuite, you can schedule posts, engage with your audience, monitor analytics, and run social media advertising campaigns. It also offers features for social listening, collaboration among team members, and reporting on social media performance.

With Hootsuite’s AI-powered real-time monitoring and social listening capabilities, you can track mentions of your brand, company, products, and competitors to stay informed and respond effectively. The tool provides crisis management capability, including automatic alerts and response planning, to help you navigate any unexpected situations or spikes in social activity.

The platform supports Instagram (business and personal profiles), Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook (profiles, pages, and groups), LinkedIn (profiles and pages), and YouTube channels.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Unlimited posts with all plans. Professional and Team plans lack advanced messaging and customer service capabilities. Schedule and publish posts directly from Hootsuite. Expensive.

Pricing

A 30-day free trial is available.

Professional: $99 per month — one user only

$99 per month — one user only Team: $249 per month for up to 3 users

$249 per month for up to 3 users Enterprise custom: Custom quote. Starts with five users

Features

LinkedIn page target audience

Content discovery streams

Asset and content library

Team productivity reporting

Bulk scheduling

Synthesia: Best for Creating Video Content

Overall rating: 4.2/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 3.5 Feature 5 Ease of use 4 Support 4

Synthesia is an AI video generation platform designed to help you create realistic videos from text input. It can be used for various applications, such as making personalized videos, virtual avatars, and digital storytelling. It can also be used to create marketing videos, e-learning content, and visual content for social media.

You can create videos by inputting your script, customizing the visuals, and generating the video. The platform offers over 160 AI avatars and 120 languages for voiceovers. Synthesia allows users to collaborate with their team by sharing the video for feedback and then either downloading the video in .mp4 format, getting a shareable link, or using an embed code to share it.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. The tool could be faster. Fast and responsive customer support. The tool is pricey.

Pricing

Starter: $22 per month, billed annually, or $29 monthly

$22 per month, billed annually, or $29 monthly Creator: $67 per month, billed annually, or $89 monthly

$67 per month, billed annually, or $89 monthly Enterprise: Custom quote

Features

Supports 120 languages plus voices

Offers 140+ AI avatars

Auto-generated closed captions

Lets you create professional-looking product explainers

Sprout Social: Best for Performance Analytics

Overall rating: 4.1/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 4 Feature 5 Ease of use 4 Support 3

Sprout Social is commonly used by marketing and social media teams to streamline their social media marketing efforts. It allows them to schedule posts, track performance metrics, monitor mentions, and engage with their audience across various social media platforms.

Sprout Social incorporates AI and automation features to help businesses streamline their social media management tasks. These capabilities include sentiment and textual analysis, which can help identify trends and patterns in social media conversations. Sprout’s integration with OpenAI enables the automation of manual tasks, allowing teams to focus on high-impact work that requires human decision-making.

Sprout Social stands out for its robust performance analytics capabilities. It provides detailed insights into the performance of your social media campaigns, helping you track key metrics such as engagement, reach, and conversion rates.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong analytics and reporting. Limited support. Centralized social media inbox. Expensive.

Pricing

A 30-day free trial is available.

Standard: $199 per seat/month billed annually or $249 per seat/month billed monthly.

$199 per seat/month billed annually or $249 per seat/month billed monthly. Professional: $299 per seat/month billed annually or $399 per seat/month billed monthly.

$299 per seat/month billed annually or $399 per seat/month billed monthly. Advanced: $399 per seat/month billed annually or $499 per seat/month billed monthly.

$399 per seat/month billed annually or $499 per seat/month billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

Social reporting for Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn

Digital asset and content library

Support influencer marketing

Sentiment in the smart inbox and reviews

Provides competitive reports for Instagram, Facebook, and X

Jasper AI: Best for AI-Assisted Content Generation

Overall rating: 4/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 3 Feature 5 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

If you need an advanced tool to generate AI-assisted social media posts, Jasper AI could be a suitable solution. Jasper AI is an AI-powered content creation platform that helps businesses and individuals generate high-quality written content. It uses natural language processing (NLP) technology to assist in creating blog posts, articles, social media posts, and other written content.

Jasper AI offers AI-charged social media tools that can help you create captions, repurpose content at scale, generate assets for marketing campaigns, remix content, access over 50 templates for various skills like writing headlines and blog posts, and utilize an AI chatbot for tasks, research, and answering questions through conversational interfaces.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. Out requires significant human touch/editing. Offers a Chrome and Edge extension for added convenience. Results are highly dependent on the quality of prompt.

Pricing

A 7-day free trial is available.

Creator: $39 per month/seat billed annually or $49 per month/seat billed monthly

$39 per month/seat billed annually or $49 per month/seat billed monthly Pro: $59 per month/seat billed annually or $69 per month/seat billed monthly

$59 per month/seat billed annually or $69 per month/seat billed monthly Business: Custom quote

Features

Support over 30 languages

Company knowledge hub

Document collaboration

Includes plagiarism checker

Offers 50+ templates

Flick: Best for Instagram Users

Overall rating: 3.7/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 3.5 Feature 3.2 Ease of use 4 Support 5

While Flick supports and works with various social media platforms, it is primarily known as a powerful tool for Instagram users.

From data analytics and hashtag performance tracking to audience insights and content scheduling, Flick provides users with the resources to improve their social media strategy and engagement. The tool offers advanced hashtag research and management tools, including hashtag collections, suggested hashtags, hashtag search, and smart auditing. You can access hashtag metrics, analyze hashtag performance, and use the randomizer feature to discover new hashtags for your content.

In terms of scheduling, Flick supports Instagram (Posts & Reels), Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, allowing you to plan and publish content across multiple platforms from one centralized dashboard. Flick provides insights into the best times to post on Instagram, a feed preview for visualizing how posts will appear on the platform, and the ability to create draft posts for future scheduling.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. Adding extra social and users outside your plan default limit costs extra. Responsive customer support. The Solo plan lacks some core hashtag features.

Pricing

A 7-day free trial is available.

Solo: £11 per month when billed yearly or £14 per month when billed month-to-month (limited to one user)

£11 per month when billed yearly or £14 per month when billed month-to-month (limited to one user) Pro: £24 per month when billed yearly or £30 per month when billed month-to-month (limited to two users)

£24 per month when billed yearly or £30 per month when billed month-to-month (limited to two users) Agency: £55 per month when billed yearly or £68 per month when billed month-to-month (up to 20 users)

Features

Content scheduling

Offers analytics tools to track account performance, content engagement (including Feed, Stories, and Reels), audience activity, and hashtag performance for Instagram users

The media library feature enables you to store and organize your visual assets for easy access when creating posts

Upgrow: Best for Growing Instagram Account

Overall rating: 3.7/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 2.6 Feature 3.7 Ease of use 4 Support 5

UpGrow is an AI-powered social media growth service that automatically helps users gain real Instagram followers. It uses AI models, paid advertising, micro-interactions, and real-human engagement to attract and engage followers to your Instagram account. UpGrow uses advanced AI algorithms and data-driven insights to target the right audience, optimize profiles, and create engaging content to attract followers.

UpGrow also offers features like location targeting, niche and interest targeting, age and gender filters, language targeting, and a viral content library to help users enhance their Instagram presence.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Excellent customer support. Somewhat expensive. Easy to use. Niche-specific.

Pricing

Basic Plan: $59 per month for one year or $69 per month for the first month

$59 per month for one year or $69 per month for the first month Pro Plan: $99 per month for one year or $99 per month for the first month

$99 per month for one year or $99 per month for the first month Turbo Plan: $179 per month for one year or $199 per month for the first month

Features

The monthly follower count depends on your subscription plan

Real-time analytics

Language targeting

Smart auto-targeting

AI profile optimization

Niche and interest targeting

Circleboom: Best for Managing X Account

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 5 Feature 4.2 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

Circleboom is a social media management AI tool that helps users manage their X accounts by providing features such as scheduling posts, monitoring analytics, and managing followers. It also offers tools for finding new followers, cleaning up inactive accounts, and analyzing engagement on X.

Circleboom primarily focuses on managing X accounts, providing analytics, follower insights, and tools to find and eliminate fake or inactive accounts, and helping users find new peers on the platform. Circleboom Publish allows users to schedule and publish content across various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google My Business.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Smart search capability. Low-tier plans have limited features. Lots of pricing tiers give users plenty of options. Somewhat expensive.

Pricing

Twitter (X) management:

Free forever: No cost for one profile

No cost for one profile Limited Plan: $9.99 per month billed annually or $27.99 month-to-month

$9.99 per month billed annually or $27.99 month-to-month Pro: $16.99 per month billed annually or $35.99 month-to-month

$16.99 per month billed annually or $35.99 month-to-month Plus: $23.99 per month billed annually or $45.99 month-to-month

$23.99 per month billed annually or $45.99 month-to-month Premium: $29.99 per month billed annually or $55.99 month-to-month

Overall social media publishing:

Pro: $24.99 per month billed annually or $29.99 month-to-month

$24.99 per month billed annually or $29.99 month-to-month Premium: $34.99 per month billed annually or $44.99 month-to-month

$34.99 per month billed annually or $44.99 month-to-month Business: $79.99 per month billed annually or $89.99 month-to-month

$79.99 per month billed annually or $89.99 month-to-month Enterprise: $209.99 per month billed annually or $249.99 month-to-month

Features

Chat GPT-4 integration

X followers insights

Account analytics

Advanced X search

User analytics

Canva: Best for Creating Social Media Assets

Overall rating: 3.5/5

Criteria Rating (out of 5) Pricing 3.7 Feature 3.3 Ease of use 4 Support 2.5

Canva is an online graphic design platform that allows you to create visual content, such as flyers, posters, social media posts, and presentations. It offers a user-friendly interface with pre-designed templates, drag-and-drop functionality, and a wide range of design elements and customization options.

Canva offers templates for popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and Pinterest. With these templates, you can easily create content for your social media profiles, such as posts, stories, cover photos, and ads.

Canva’s social media templates help you ensure your content meets each platform’s specific size and layout requirements, making it easier to create professional-looking posts. Canva offers a library of images, icons, fonts, and other design elements that can be used to customize social media graphics and make them eye-catching.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Users need no design knowledge. Free plan storage is limited to 5GB. Excellent value for both free and paid versions. Users with complex design requirements might find Canva’s capabilities relatively restrictive.

Pricing

Canva free: No cost for one person

No cost for one person Canva Pro: $119.99 per year for one person or $14.99 month-to-month for one person

$119.99 per year for one person or $14.99 month-to-month for one person Canva for teams: $119.90 per year for one person or $11.99 month-to-month for one person (requires a minimum of two people)

$119.90 per year for one person or $11.99 month-to-month for one person (requires a minimum of two people) Canva enterprise: Custom quote

Features

Generate on-brand copy with AI

Offers over 100 million photos, videos, graphics, and audio

Plan and schedule social content

Provides over 20 AI-powered design tools

Real-time collaboration

Offers up to 1TB of cloud storage

How to Choose the Best AI Social Media Software for Your Business

To discover the best AI social media software for your business, you must first identify your business needs, as the right tool will significantly depend on your specific social media strategy.

Our analysis found that Canva is ideal for those looking for affordable, DIY software to create their digital assets. Synthesia is ideal for video generation, while Jasper can help you generate AI-assisted content. Those looking to manage and grow their social media followers should consider Upgrow, Flick, and Circleboom.

Note that some of these tools can be used in combination, meaning their capacity can be boosted further when used in tandem with other top AI social media tools.

How We Evaluated AI Social Media Software

To evaluate AI social media software, we looked at several key factors.

Feature set – 35%

The feature set of the AI social media software is crucial in determining its capabilities and effectiveness. Hence, it was given the highest weight of 35%. The key capabilities we considered include:

Assists with problem solving

Automates scheduling and publishing

Processes data to understand audience response

Uses AL/ML to predict performance

Pricing – 25%

Pricing was given a 25% weighting, as we wanted to ensure that the software was affordable and provided good value for its features.

Ease of use – 25%

Ease of use is another key aspect when evaluating AI social media software. We assessed the software’s user-friendliness, including the interface design, navigation, and customization options.

Support – 15%

Good customer support is essential when using any software, including AI social media software. We evaluated the level of support provided by the software vendor, including the availability of support channels, response times, and helpfulness of support staff.

AI Social Media Tools: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are AI social media tools?

AI social media tools are AI-powered software built to automate and optimize social media marketing tasks and strategies. These tools can help businesses analyze data, plan and schedule posts, engage with followers, and optimize a business’s social media strategy.

AI social media tools can also help automate responses to comments and messages, track sentiment, and identify potential influencers or brand advocates.

Are AI tools capable of analyzing social media engagement?

Yes, AI tools are fully capable of analyzing social media engagement. They can track metrics such as likes, comments, shares, and followers and provide insights on user engagement, sentiment, and trends. AI tools can also analyze audience demographics and behaviors to help businesses better understand and target their audience.

What features do social media AI tools typically offer?

Some standard features of social media AI tools include sentiment analysis, influencer identification, automated posting and scheduling, audience segmentation, social listening, and performance analytics.

Bottom Line: AI Social Media Tools Are Reshaping Social Media

The right AI software can transform the way businesses interact with their audience online, leading to increased engagement, brand loyalty, and success. Moreover, AI social media apps are reshaping social media by enabling users of these tools to become exponentially more effective at leveraging the power of social media.

Clearly, by leveraging the power of AI, organizations can greatly improve their social media reach and achieve far better results. AI social media software can help companies maintain consistent online presence, from creating personalized content to analyzing data and optimizing campaigns. Choosing the best AI social media software can give companies a competitive edge, drive engagement, and increase ROI.

