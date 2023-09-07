eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

To provide a generative AI tool for business users, OpenAI has released ChatGPT Enterprise, an enterprise-grade version of the popular ChatGPT solution that expands on existing ChatGPT functionality.

With more consistent access to GPT-4 and a variety of new and enhanced security and collaboration features, ChatGPT Enterprise is an important step toward business adoption of the still new sector of generative AI.

Read on to learn more about what’s included in this latest release and how it could benefit your organizational processes and teams.

Table of Contents: ChatGPT Enterprise Release

What Is ChatGPT Enterprise? Fast Facts

ChatGPT Enterprise already has several customers and advanced generative AI use cases available. Here are some of the highlights of what we know about the tool so far:

Public release: ChatGPT Enterprise was released to the greater public on August 28, 2023.

ChatGPT Enterprise was released to the greater public on August 28, 2023. Early release users: Several enterprises were able to use ChatGPT Enterprise through early access, including Asana, Canva, PwC, Quizlet, Ramp, Zapier, and Khan Academy.

Several enterprises were able to use ChatGPT Enterprise through early access, including Asana, Canva, PwC, Quizlet, Ramp, Zapier, and Khan Academy. Key features: ChatGPT Enterprise focuses on enterprise-grade security and privacy features, better GPT-4 usability and speed, and increased admin controls, among other features for enterprise-level operations and scalability.

ChatGPT Enterprise focuses on enterprise-grade security and privacy features, better GPT-4 usability and speed, and increased admin controls, among other features for enterprise-level operations and scalability. Cost: Unlike with its Free and Plus plans, OpenAI does not transparently list pricing information for ChatGPT Enterprise. Interested users will need to contact the OpenAI sales team directly for pricing.

Unlike with its Free and Plus plans, OpenAI does not transparently list pricing information for ChatGPT Enterprise. Interested users will need to contact the OpenAI sales team directly for pricing. Future enterprise AI roadmap: OpenAI has revealed some of the Enterprise AI features they will release next, including additional application-level customizations, more robust power tools for data analysis, and role-specific features and functions.

Also see: Top Generative AI Apps and Tools

New Features in ChatGPT Enterprise

While certain aspects of ChatGPT Enterprise look like its predecessors, this latest release adds to and expands upon the generative AI model’s security, admin, and data analytics features. Take a closer look at the new features in ChatGPT Enterprise:

Security, Privacy, and Compliance

The main area that OpenAI focuses on in its new release announcement is security and privacy for generative AI. The new enterprise model includes both data encryption at rest and in transit through AES 256 and TLS 1.2+, SOC 2 compliance features and certification, and SSO and domain verification features.

But more significantly, OpenAI has promised that this model will not use customer prompts and queries or any other customer data to train future iterations of the model.

This means organizations can confidently input their data for various business use cases without fear of exposing proprietary business data. This new security and privacy commitment from OpenAI has opened ChatGPT up to new users and industries, especially those that require built-in compliance features and security safeguards to protect either consumer or top-secret business data.

Team Management and Admin Features

ChatGPT Enterprise addresses enterprise needs by giving internal administrators and teams more features and functions. For example, the new admin console gives admins access to a dashboard with a database for bulk member management, easy-to-read analytics and charts for usage insights, configurable admin settings, and identity and provisioning features and actions.

At a team level, shareable chat templates are now available and make it possible for teams to build collaborative, repeatable, and standardized projects and workflows. These features are designed to support a smoother user experience across an enterprise environment as well as easier large-scale deployments for business leaders and IT teams.

Advanced Data Analytics

Advanced data analysis for generative AI are available to ChatGPT Enterprise users on an unlimited basis. These capabilities, previously under the label Code Interpreter, are designed to support more technical data analysis tasks as well as democratized, citizen data scientist projects across product design and testing, financial analysis, ETL, and other analytics and data management use cases.

Speed and Scalability Features

This latest version of ChatGPT has increased its speed and power to meet the requirements of enterprise-level operations. Users of ChatGPT Enterprise receive access to unlimited GPT-4, longer context windows, and higher speeds (depending on system utilization).

OpenAI has built up this version of ChatGPT with 32k context for “4x longer inputs, files, or follow-ups,” which makes it possible for users to manage longer conversational strings and problem-solving scenarios.

Customization Features

ChatGPT Enterprise is one of the most customizable products from OpenAI to date, allowing users to do many tasks through self-service features.

Prebuilt chat templates can be used to simplify and standardize team-wide workflows. And for teams that need customizations that are more specific to their industry or business use case, ChatGPT Enterprise comes with several API credits at no additional cost.

Also see: Best Artificial Intelligence Software 2023

Benefits of ChatGPT Enterprise

ChatGPT Enterprise offers a variety of benefits that previous iterations of the tool did not, including the following:

Larger and more effective context windows: Because this version of ChatGPT can process four times more input and file content at a time than previous versions of the tool, it can effectively generate useful and contextualized responses based on greater quantities of older input data.

Because this version of ChatGPT can process four times more input and file content at a time than previous versions of the tool, it can effectively generate useful and contextualized responses based on greater quantities of older input data. New customizability opportunities: The admin dashboard and many other features can be customized without much effort. Enterprise users also have access to free API credits if they require additional customizations.

The admin dashboard and many other features can be customized without much effort. Enterprise users also have access to free API credits if they require additional customizations. Better privacy and compliance features and settings: ChatGPT Enterprise has new and enhanced encryption features in place as well as SOC 2 compliance. These features, along with the company’s updated privacy commitments and the tool’s APIs for customizability, make it possible for organizations to rightsize ChatGPT to their privacy and compliance requirements.

ChatGPT Enterprise has new and enhanced encryption features in place as well as SOC 2 compliance. These features, along with the company’s updated privacy commitments and the tool’s APIs for customizability, make it possible for organizations to rightsize ChatGPT to their privacy and compliance requirements. Business data protection: With this model, OpenAI has promised to prevent its model from ingesting and using user inputs for future model training and dataset incorporation.

With this model, OpenAI has promised to prevent its model from ingesting and using user inputs for future model training and dataset incorporation. Democratized data analysis assistance: Users get unlimited access to OpenAI’s advanced data analysis tools, which are designed to support both traditional data science and low-code/no-code democratized data science initiatives.

Users get unlimited access to OpenAI’s advanced data analysis tools, which are designed to support both traditional data science and low-code/no-code democratized data science initiatives. Increased team productivity: Current users have seen their organization’s productivity increase with the help of this tool. According to Jorge Zuniga, the head of data systems and integrations at Asana, “ChatGPT Enterprise has cut down research time by an average of an hour per day, increasing productivity for people on our team. It’s been a powerful tool that has accelerated testing hypotheses and improving our internal systems.”

Current users have seen their organization’s productivity increase with the help of this tool. According to Jorge Zuniga, the head of data systems and integrations at Asana, “ChatGPT Enterprise has cut down research time by an average of an hour per day, increasing productivity for people on our team. It’s been a powerful tool that has accelerated testing hypotheses and improving our internal systems.” Unlimited GPT-4 access: This is the first model that has unlimited access to GPT-4’s higher speeds and greater processing capacity.

This is the first model that has unlimited access to GPT-4’s higher speeds and greater processing capacity. Promising future roadmap: OpenAI has already publicly announced some of its future plans, which look promising for organizations that want more self-service features, stronger data analysis capabilities, function-specific features, and more customizability.

Also see: Generative AI Companies: Top 12 Leaders

Bottom Line: What ChatGPT Enterprise Could Mean for Your Business

ChatGPT Enterprise has now been publicly released, and OpenAI says it is “onboarding as many enterprises as [they] can over the next few weeks.” Several enterprises have already committed to and praised the tool, explaining how well it addresses their more specific generative Ai enterprise use cases with added security and privacy features.

While the current version of this tool may not fit into the budget or address the needs of a smaller business, OpenAI’s future roadmap indicates that this is only the beginning of self-service-driven, customizable models for them. It will be interesting to see how other AI vendors respond and how the generative AI landscape changes over the next several months to further meet enterprise AI expectations.

Read Next: Top Natural Language Processing Companies