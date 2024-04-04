Looking for the best generative AI certification courses? Elevate your skills and separate yourself with our top 12 picks for AI certifications.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Gaining a generative AI certification can provide a major career boost for tech professionals seeking a job in today’s ultra-fast growing generative AI sector. Many employers are having a difficult time finding qualified AI staff – this technology is so new that there’s not yet a large cohort of experienced professionals.

Furthermore, organizations will certainly continue to invest in generative AI in the years ahead. The reason? Generative AI uses large language models to generate highly realistic and convincing outputs that can mimic human creativity and intelligence to a remarkable extent.

This review of the best generative AI certifications compiled the top-rated and most recognized courses across various sectors to help you find the best learning and certification path.

Generative AI Certification Course Comparison

Generative AI for Data Scientists Specialization

Taught by four experts from IBM, the Generative AI for Data Scientists Specialization offered on Coursera is designed to help data professionals understand and implement generative AI in their data science projects. It is a three-course specialization that covers the basics of generative AI, prompt engineering concepts, tools, and techniques, and how to apply generative AI throughout the data science methodology.

The specialization includes hands-on projects and activities to reinforce learning and practical application of generative AI skills. Participants will learn how to use generative AI models for text, code, image, audio, and video generation, as well as data augmentation, feature engineering, and model development and refinement.

Why We Picked It

The specialization includes hands-on projects and activities that allow learners to apply the concepts they learn in real-world scenarios. This practical experience will help students solidify their understanding of generative AI and its applications.

Course Summary

Best for Data Scientist and aspiring data science professional Certification level Intermediate Requirements Prior data science experience Duration 1 month at 10 hours a week Location Online Cost $49 per month – Coursera subscription Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Artificial Intelligence.

Data Science.

Machine Learning.

Prompt Engineering

Generative AI.

To discover today’s top AI certifications to boost your career, see our guide: 30 Top AI Certifications: Hotlist of 2024

NVIDIA-Certified Associate Generative AI LLMs

The NVIDIA-Certified Associate Generative AI LLMs (NCA Generative AI LLMs) certification is a foundational credential for individuals involved in developing, integrating, and maintaining AI-driven applications using generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with NVIDIA solutions. This certification validates the fundamental concepts required for working with generative AI and LLMs, making it suitable for professionals such as AI DevOps engineers, data scientists, machine learning engineers, software engineers, and more.

The exam covers essential topics, including machine learning fundamentals, neural networks, prompt engineering, data analysis, experimentation, software development, Python libraries for LLMs, integration, and deployment.

Why We Picked It

We selected the course because NVIDIA is a leading provider of AI solutions, and its certifications are highly regarded in the industry. Being certified by NVIDIA demonstrates your expertise in generative AI and LLMs, making you a valuable asset to potential employers.

Course Summary

Best for Beginner/Intermediate Certification level Associate Requirements A basic understanding of generative AI and large language models Duration 1 hour Location Online Cost $135 Valid period 2 years

Skills Acquired

By earning the NCA Generative AI LLMs certification, you will acquire a range of foundational skills and knowledge in the following areas:

Fundamentals of ML and neural networks.

Prompt engineering.

Data analysis and visualization.

Data preprocessing and feature engineering.

Experiment design.

Python libraries for LLMs.

LLM integration and deployment.

To gain a deeper understanding of the AI app sector, read our guide to Best AI Apps for Mobile

Generative AI with Large Language Models

This course is a product of combined efforts between AWS and DeepLearning.ai, two prominent organizations in the fields of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Through this collaboration, learners can benefit from the expertise and resources of AWS and DeepLearning.ai in the domain of generative AI with large language models.

In this course, learners will have the opportunity to dive into the latest research on Generative AI, particularly focusing on LLMs. You will gain foundational knowledge, practical skills, and a functional understanding of how LLMs work and how they can be deployed effectively in real-world applications.

​​Why We Picked It

Understanding how to train, fine-tune, and deploy LLMs is a crucial skill for AI developers. This course will provide you with the knowledge and tools needed to deploy generative AI models in various applications.

Course Summary

Best for AI developers and engineers Certification level Intermediate Requirements Some experience coding in Python Duration 16 hours to complete Location Online Cost $49 Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Python programming.

Machine Learning.

Large Language Models.

Generative AI.

For more information about generative AI providers, read our in-depth guide: Generative AI Companies: Top 20 Leaders

Introduction to Generative AI

This introduction to generative AI course, offered by Google Cloud Training Instructors on Coursera, provides an overview of the fundamental concepts of generative AI. The one-module course is designed to span from the basics of generative AI to its applications. By the end of the course, learners will be able to define generative AI, explain how it works, understand different generative AI model types, and explore various applications of generative AI.

Why We Picked It

We chose this course because it offers a concise and informative introduction to generative AI. This course will teach you the basics of generative AI, how it works, and its applications. Whether you are a student, a professional looking to expand your skill set, or simply curious about the topic, this course can provide you with a solid foundation in generative AI.

Course Summary

Best for Beginner/Intermediate Certification level Beginner Requirements N/A Duration 1 hour Location Online Cost Free Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Basic knowledge of generative AI and its real-world applications.

To see a list of companies that likely want to hire professionals with generative AI certifications, read our guide: 50 Generative AI Startups to Watch This Year

Generative AI: Implications and Opportunities for Business

This four-week course, offered by RMIT University via FutureLearn, is designed for business professionals who want to understand how generative AI technology shapes the future of business and the economy. By delving into the dynamics and implications of generative AI, participants will gain insights into how this technology can be used in various industries and the ethical and regulatory considerations that come with its adoption.

The course covers various topics, including the anatomy of generative AI models, the economic environment in which they operate, and the basic business models of generative AI applications.

Why We Picked It

With AI technology raising ethical and regulatory concerns, this course will help you understand the ethical implications of using generative AI in business. This knowledge can help you make informed decisions and navigate potential ethical dilemmas related to AI adoption.

Course Summary

Best for Business focused people Certification level Beginner Requirements N/A Duration 4 weeks, 3 hours a week Location Online Cost $189 Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Understanding of generative AI.

Business implications.

Industry applications.

Ethical and regulatory considerations.

Applied Generative AI for Digital Transformation

Business and technology leaders looking to delve into the expanding field of generative AI can benefit significantly from the Applied Generative AI for Digital Transformation course offered by MIT Professional Education. This intensive two-week program is designed to provide a deep understanding of Generative AI technologies and their practical applications across various organizational contexts.

Participants will explore the history and language of AI, specifically Generative AI, and learn how to employ it for domain-specific tasks such as video summarization, automated research, and AI conversational data insights.

Why We Picked It

Whether you are a senior leader, technology head, manager, or professional in innovation, sales or customer experience, this course will equip you with the necessary skills to leverage generative AI in your organization.

Course Summary

Best for Business and technology leaders Certification level Intermediate Requirements None Duration 3 weeks, 10 hours of effort per week Location Online Live Sessions Cost $3,125 Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Automation of workflows using Generative AI.

Application of prompt engineering.

Automation of workflows using Generative AI.

Employing Generative AI in domain-specific tasks.

Understanding and managing Generative AI’s organizational implications, both positive and negative.

Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: Generative AI

Azure AI Fundamentals Generative AI is a course introducing generative AI technology focusing on Microsoft Azure services. This course covers the fundamentals of generative AI, how large language models form the foundation of generative AI, the capabilities of Azure OpenAI Service, the efficiency gains provided by generative AI applications like copilots, the importance of fine-tuning prompts and responses, and how Microsoft’s responsible AI principles drive ethical AI advancements in the field of generative AI.

Why We Picked It

We chose this course because it covers fundamental concepts and practical applications of generative AI technology, focusing on Azure services. The course can help you learn how to leverage Azure OpenAI Service and grasp the importance of responsible AI principles in the field.

Course Summary

Best for Microsoft Azure Devs Certification level Intermediate Requirements Familiarity with Azure and the Azure portal Duration 2 hr 33 min Location Online Cost Free Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

By taking the Azure AI Fundamentals: Generative AI course, you will acquire the following skills:

Understanding of the fundamentals of generative AI technology.

Knowledge of how large language models form the foundation of generative AI.

Familiarity with Azure OpenAI Service and its capabilities.

Ability to leverage generative AI applications like copilots for improved efficiency.

Skills in fine-tuning prompts and responses for better outcomes.

Awareness of ethical considerations and responsible AI principles in developing and deploying generative AI solutions.

To see a list of the leading generative AI apps, read our guide: Top 20 Generative AI Tools and Apps 2024

Generative AI Overview for Project Managers

The “Generative AI Overview for Project Managers” is an online course offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI) as part of its professional development offerings. It is designed to give project managers a comprehensive understanding of how Generative AI can be applied in project management.

Through this course, project managers will learn the definitions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI and explore the various applications of Generative AI in project management. They will also earn 5 PDUs for taking the course (4 for Ways of Working and 1 for Business Acumen).

Why We Picked It

As a course offered by PMI, a globally recognized organization in project management, project managers can trust the quality and credibility of the content. We picked the course that caters to project managers, allowing them to enhance their understanding and application of Generative AI within the project management domain.

Course Summary

Best for Project managers Certification level Foundational Requirements N/A Duration 1 hour Location Online Cost Free Validity N/A

Skills Acquired

Definitions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI.

Understand Generative AI applications in project management.

Discover the AI project manager tools that can be used to maximize efficiency.

Learn best practices for project management in AI as a way of working.

Generative AI Business Sprint

The Generative AI Business Sprint offered by MIT Sloan School of Management Executive Education is a self-directed course designed to help participants understand and harness the transformational power of generative artificial intelligence in business. The course is structured around the sprint cycle approach used in agile product development. It allows participants to explore critical questions related to gen AI, such as its relevance to business, how it works, when to apply it, and where it is heading.

Why We Picked It

Participants are guided through creating a gen AI playbook, allowing them to apply what they have learned directly to real-world business scenarios. This hands-on approach ensures that participants can translate theoretical knowledge into actionable strategies.

Course Summary

Best for All levels of management with technical or non-technical function Certification level Intermediate/advanced Requirements N/A Duration 30 days at 6 hours commitment per day (30-day access window) Location Online, self-paced Cost $1,750 Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Understanding of Generative AI.

AI strategy development.

Critical thinking and analysis —participants will enhance their critical thinking and analytical skills through interactive exercises and real-world case studies.

Generative AI for Software Developers Specialization

Whether you’re already a seasoned developer or just starting, this specialization will help you enhance your programming capabilities by incorporating generative AI techniques into your projects.

Throughout this specialization’s three self-paced course series, you will learn the basics of generative AI, including its applications, models, and tools for generating text, code, images, audio, and video. You will also delve into prompt engineering, exploring approaches and tools such as Prompt Lab, Spellbook, and Dust to enhance your generative AI skills.

Why We Picked It

This specialization introduces you to popular generative AI models and tools used in software development, such as GitHub Co-pilot, Open AI ChatGPT, and Google Gemini. Working with these tools will teach you how to incorporate AI into your development workflow.

Course Summary

Best for Software developers Certification level Intermediate Requirements N/A Duration 1 month at 10 hours a week Location Online, self-paced Cost Free Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Prompt Engineering.

Prompt patterns

Generative AI.

Generative AI for Business Leaders

The Generative AI for Business Leaders course by edX is designed to provide business leaders with a comprehensive understanding of generative artificial intelligence and how it can impact various industries. The course covers the basics of generative AI and its potential impacts on businesses. It also offers guidance on implementing AI strategies within an organization.

Why We Picked It

Choosing this course allows business leaders and teams to gain a foundational understanding of generative artificial intelligence. This course offers insights into the potential impacts of this technology on industries and helps develop internal policies and tools for successful implementation.

Course Summary

Best for Business Leaders Certification level Intermediate Requirements None Duration 2 weeks at 1–2 hours per week Location Online, self-paced Certificate cost $49 Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Understanding of generative artificial intelligence.

Insight into the impacts of generative AI on industries.

Ability to develop internal policies and tools for AI implementation in organizations.

Generative AI Nanodegree Program

Udacity offers a Generative AI Nanodegree Program that provides comprehensive training in the field of Generative AI. This program covers various topics, including generative models, deep learning, transfer learning, training neural networks, prompt engineering, and ethical AI.

The program also delves into Large Language Models (LLMs), text generation, computer vision, and building generative AI solutions. Students will learn how to work with popular tools and frameworks such as PyTorch, OpenAI API, and LangChain, as well as develop practical skills in image processing, natural language processing, and model evaluation.

Why We Picked It

The program’s focus on building real-world applications, such as chatbots and image generation models, ensures that students gain hands-on experience and are well-prepared for industry roles in AI development.

Course Summary

Best for All-in-one generative AI course Certification level Intermediate/Advanced Requirements Database fundamentals

Intermediate Python Duration 4 Months Location Online Certificate cost $249 month to month or $846 for 4 months Valid period N/A

Skills Acquired

Generative AI fundamentals.

LLMs & text generation.

Computer vision and generative AI

Building generative AI solutions.

Is A Generative AI Certification Course Worth The Investment?

If you are interested in building a career in AI, the answer is yes, an AI cert is well worth the time and money involved. Certifications can make you stand out to potential employers and demonstrate your commitment to continuous learning and development.

Or, if you are interested in learning more about generative AI and its applications in various industries, a certification course may be worth the investment. It can help you gain valuable skills and knowledge to apply to your current job or transition into a new career.

How To Choose The Right Generative AI Certification Course For You

The best generative AI certification course for you will depend on your current knowledge and experience with generative AI and your specific goals and interests. If you are new to generative AI, look for beginner-friendly courses that provide a solid foundation in the basics. If you are more experienced, consider more advanced courses that dive deeper into complex concepts and techniques.

Ensure that the course covers the topics and skills you are interested in learning. Also, consider taking a course from a reputable institution or organization that is well-known in AI. A certification from a recognized entity can boost your credibility and help you stand out to potential employers. Take into account your schedule and preferred learning style. Look for courses that offer flexible timing, online options, and self-paced learning and that are within your budget.

Top 3 Companies to Work For Post-Certification

After completing a generative AI certification, you may be interested in working for top companies that are leaders in AI and technology.

Google

Google is known for its innovative use of AI and machine learning in various products and services, such as Google Photos, Google Search, Google Assistant, and Gemini. Working at Google can allow you to work on advanced AI projects and develop your skills on the cutting edge of generative AI.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a leading technology company specializing in graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI computing. It is heavily involved in research and development in AI, including generative AI for applications such as image generation and style transfer. Working at NVIDIA can allow you to be included on advanced projects at a company that employs the world’s leading AI experts.

OpenAI

OpenAI is a research organization focused on artificial intelligence research and development. It is known for its work in creating advanced AI models, including generative models such as GPT-4, Dall-E, and more.

Bottom Line: Best Generative AI Certifications

​​Generative AI certification is a hot topic because generative AI itself is revolutionizing tech, as it gives you leverage to achieve uniqueness and creativity in AI. With many certification options available, the best generative AI certification offers a comprehensive curriculum, hands-on experience, and industry-recognized credentials that fits your needs.

Our review above outlines the top generative AI certification programs that meet these criteria so you can choose the best one for your career goals. Whichever program you choose, investing in a generative AI certification will undoubtedly enhance your skills and open up new opportunities for you.

For a full portrait of the AI vendors who hire generative AI experts, read our in-depth guide: 150+ Top AI Companies 2024