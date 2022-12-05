Predictive analytics enables users to go beyond knowing what has happened to assess what will happen in the future.

Predictive analytics is the use of data, statistical algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. The goal is to go beyond knowing what has happened and assess what will happen.

Predictive analytics is being used far more in the enterprise. However, there is some confusion around it. Let’s examine what it is, how it differs from other areas of data analytics, and how it is used in the real world.

Ajay Khanna, CEO and Founder of Tellius, gives an example of inventory management during the peak holiday season. By applying predictive analytics models to in-house data over a certain time period, retailers can better understand consumer behavior, such as buying patterns, likelihood to return, and in-store foot traffic. This level of insight can help them forecast product demand, improve customer experience, and reduce operational costs through better staff and resource management.

“Retailers can reach guests with personalized offers based on past data and reliably predict and anticipate future purchases,” said Khanna.

Predictive Analytics: Forward Looking

Without analytics, data is just a series of zeros and ones. But with analytics comes insights, better decisions and improved outcomes. It turns data into value.

“In general, if you aren’t talking about predictive analytics, you’re talking about descriptive or prescriptive analytics,” said Jerod Johnson, Senior Technology Evangelist, CData. “Descriptive analytics shows what has already happened through data mining, helping you to identify trends and patterns. Predictive analytics adds modeling and machine learning to predict possible future outcomes and probabilities.”

Mathias Golombek, CTO for Exasol, explains prescriptive analytics as a category that takes data and turns it into actionable insights and decisions. You could call it operational BI or analytics, which can be implemented using either traditional SQL or data science languages scripts. The key is to be as real-time relevant as possible and take direct decisions out of data.

“That’s why most of those applications are written in software code and trigger actions across your business chain,” said Golombek. “One example would be to automatically optimize the prices for your e-commerce shop by crunching all kinds of relevant data about your customers, products and logistic chains.”

Predictive analytics, as its name suggests, is forward-looking.

“Predictive analytics uses historical data and sophisticated models to predict what will happen next, what the optimal outcomes may be, and where to focus effort and resources,” said Peterson.

Small, incremental improvements in a marketing campaign, for example, or in a bank’s fraud detection or a manufacturer’s predictive maintenance can lead to big savings and enhanced operations.

Golombek added that predictive analytics brings AI and ML algorithms to the data, enabling businesses to perform analytical decision making and predictions. It mostly uses script languages such as Python or R and applies statistical models that are trained by existing training data.

Why is Predictive Analytics Growing?

Predictive analytics arguably began in the 1940’s with early, manual versions of computers. Notable innovators were accomplished within government agencies like Alan Turing’s Bombe machine and the Manhattan Project’s Monte Carlo simulation to predict the behavior of atoms during a chain reaction. When computers came to the fore in the 1950’s, research organizations were able to make predictions about weather patterns and product lifetimes.

Predictive analytics, then, has been around for decades. But more organizations are now turning to it to improve their bottom line and competitive advantage. Why now? Computing power has increased dramatically, analytics software is more interactive and easier to use, and the embrace of the cloud has put analytics in the hands of more people at all skill levels. As a result, predictive analytics is no longer the exclusive domain of quantitative experts, statisticians, and data scientists.

“Now analysts, line-of-business experts, and front-line workers are applying predictive analytics to improve efficiency and effectiveness,” said Peterson. “With increased competition and challenging economic conditions, organizations across industries are looking to transform data into better, faster business decisions.”

Businesses that Use Predictive Analytics

The financial services industry, with huge amounts of data and money at stake, has long embraced predictive analytics to detect and reduce fraud, measure and manage risk, maximize marketing opportunities, and retain customers. Banks of all sizes rely on predictive analytics.

Even traditionally sluggish adopters of new technology like manufacturing and government are becoming proponents of predictive analytics. It helps them to improve operations and boost resiliency in the face of economic disruption.

For example:

Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks use AI and IoT analytics to predict maintenance issues in their connected vehicles. This prevents costly breakdowns.

Georgia-Pacific relies on AI and IoT analytics to optimize its supply chain and shipping logistics, improve manufacturing equipment efficiency, and reduce downtime.

The Town of Cary, NC uses predictive and IoT analytics and data from sensors in streams to predict and mitigate the effects of inland flooding. This is a problem many municipalities are experiencing with greater frequency.

Khanna explained how search-powered data intelligence platforms can help businesses simplify the process of mining for key metrics. By combining disparate datasets and delivering information in an easy-to-consume format through powerful visualizations and predictive analytics, businesses get unprecedented access to key insights – without requiring advanced data science skills.

In the realm of subscription services and in customer support, too, organizations want to understand which users and customers are likely to upgrade or likely to churn. Customers are scored against many attributes and criteria to assess their customer health. Any organization concerned with the maintenance of high-value items can build predictive models to understand which and when hardware and software products will fail or come out of compliance.

Use Cases for Predictive Analytics

Some common uses of predictive analytics include:

Detecting fraud: Combining multiple analytics methods can improve pattern detection and prevent criminal behavior. High-performance behavioral analytics examines all actions on a network in real time to spot abnormalities that may indicate fraud, zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced persistent threats.

Combining multiple analytics methods can improve pattern detection and prevent criminal behavior. High-performance behavioral analytics examines all actions on a network in real time to spot abnormalities that may indicate fraud, zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced persistent threats. Optimizing marketing campaigns: Predictive analytics are used to determine customer responses or purchases, as well as promote cross-sell opportunities.

Predictive analytics are used to determine customer responses or purchases, as well as promote cross-sell opportunities. Improving operations: Many use predictive models to forecast inventory and manage resources.

Many use predictive models to forecast inventory and manage resources. Managing risk: Credit scores are used to assess a buyer’s likelihood of default for purchases and are a well-known example of predictive analytics. A credit score is a number generated by a predictive model that incorporates all relevant data. Other risk-related uses include insurance claims and collections.

Credit scores are used to assess a buyer’s likelihood of default for purchases and are a well-known example of predictive analytics. A credit score is a number generated by a predictive model that incorporates all relevant data. Other risk-related uses include insurance claims and collections. Healthcare: Healthcare organizations leverage predictive analytics to manage the care of patients by predicting their diagnoses and properly staffing hospitals and clinics for future infections.

Healthcare organizations leverage predictive analytics to manage the care of patients by predicting their diagnoses and properly staffing hospitals and clinics for future infections. Supply chain: Supply chains use predictive analytics to better manage inventory and avoid overstocking, and adjust prices based on predicted demand and availability of component parts.

Supply chains use predictive analytics to better manage inventory and avoid overstocking, and adjust prices based on predicted demand and availability of component parts. Helpdesk centers: Predictive analytics helps deploy models to audio recordings between support staff and customers to improve agent performance, reduce call durations, gather additional customer information and elevate the overall customer experience.

Predictive analytics helps deploy models to audio recordings between support staff and customers to improve agent performance, reduce call durations, gather additional customer information and elevate the overall customer experience. Hospitality: To make capacity management more seamless, hotels are applying predictive models to data over a certain period so that they can better forecast, plan for, and improve on guest services while simultaneously reducing operational costs through better staff, inventory, and other resource management.

To make capacity management more seamless, hotels are applying predictive models to data over a certain period so that they can better forecast, plan for, and improve on guest services while simultaneously reducing operational costs through better staff, inventory, and other resource management. Educational institutions: Deploying predictive algorithms to historic student data can identify early indicators of declining student performance as well as the surrounding factors that may contribute to this. “By incorporating students’ past information such as pass-rate, attendance, extra-curricular activities, disciplinary issues and other metrics, institutions can boost graduation rates,” said Khanna. “Additionally, predictive models applied to teacher, department or regional metrics expand the possibilities of what data-driven insights can do to improve the performance of education systems.”

Deploying predictive algorithms to historic student data can identify early indicators of declining student performance as well as the surrounding factors that may contribute to this. “By incorporating students’ past information such as pass-rate, attendance, extra-curricular activities, disciplinary issues and other metrics, institutions can boost graduation rates,” said Khanna. “Additionally, predictive models applied to teacher, department or regional metrics expand the possibilities of what data-driven insights can do to improve the performance of education systems.” HR and Recruitment: Organizations tend to hire based on an analysis of the job candidate’s interview performance, job references, network, and formal credentials, which are all historical data points. The process is outdated and subjective. “The expense of a bad hire is at least 30% of their salary, but hiring a person who isn’t the best person for the job also presents significant opportunity costs,” said Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI. “A predictive analysis of talent quality is the future; it eliminates hiring based on formal credentials, with a focus on skill and cultural fit, while removing natural hiring biases.”

Future of Predictive Analytics

In our increasingly digitalized world, data volumes are expected to almost double in size from 2022 to 2026, according to IDC. Therefore, the above use cases will probably lose their dominance as predictive analytics spreads to other fields.

“Companies across every industry stand to benefit from predictive analytics capabilities and advanced data management tools,” said Golombek. “As we move into the new year, we expect an uptick in the use of predictive and prescriptive analytics to drive continuous process improvements and data-driven decision-making — as well as help companies sell the right products to the right clients and facilitate better matching of resources and smarter recognition of trends.”

Johnson believes the future is data-driven, and access to data is the key to success for predictive analytics. The increase in accessible computational power and advancements in AI and machine learning technologies allows any business to utilize predictive analytics – not just organizations and industries with historically deep pockets.

“Utilizing real-time, no-code data connectivity solutions can further democratize analytics by allowing business users to build holistic analytics processes across multiple applications and systems,” said Johnson.