In a crowded field of GenAI tools, Jasper AI stands out by creating on-brand copy across a spectrum of content types with a decidedly human-sounding touch. While it's slightly more expensive than competitors, the added features may justify the cost depending upon your use case.

Jasper Quick Facts

Summary: Excellent AI writing tool that helps marketers create content for social media posts, ads, and other short-form uses; more expensive than some competitors, but high-quality features justify the cost.

Pricing: Three tiers, starting at $39 per seat, per month; no free plan

Key Features:

AI-assisted text and image content creation

Marketing project management tools

On-brand voice, style, and product knowledge

Content remixing to easily revise text

Jasper AI is a versatile, easy-to-use AI writing app that helps marketers with content strategy, writing, content repurposing, and project management. It’s a powerful assistant for any busy content marketer. While it has the ability to create long-form content like blog posts, I found it best suited for shorter-form copy, such as headlines, product descriptions, LinkedIn bios, or social posts.

Significantly, Jasper is multi-model. This means that when it generates human-like text and images, it selects the right model from a variety of large language models (including GPT-4, Cohere, and Anthropic) to produce content that best aligns with your prompts.

Jasper Review: What You Need to Know Who It’s Best For: Due to Jasper’s large feature set and higher-price point when compared to comparable tools, it’s best for enterprise teams that want to streamline their high-volume production of short-form content across various marketing channels. Pros Cons Easy to use

Fast content generation

Text and image creation

50+ content templates

Multi-model AI engine

On-brand tone and style High entry-point pricing

Generic long-form content

No free plan

May struggle with technical topics

No fact-checking tool

No Jasper Art in basic Creator plan Visit Jasper AI

Who Should Use Jasper AI?

Content marketing departments with high-volume production that need help with various content marketing tasks, from topic ideation to content creation, will benefit from Jasper. It’s also great for marketers who want to take a more hands-off approach to content creation. Thanks to its AI-based content creation wizard and library of content prompts, you can create a piece of credible content in a matter of minutes, especially for short-form content. Very little input from you is required, as long as you’re okay with giving Jasper that much freedom.

Another reason Jasper is so great for busy teams is that it offers what it calls “team acceleration” features. These include a content calendar and team communication and document collaboration tools that help your marketing team align and work together to create the best pieces of content possible.

Who Shouldn’t Use Jasper AI?

A freelancer, small agency, or any smaller brand that doesn’t publish that much content probably doesn’t need something as powerful and hands-off as Jasper AI. The platform is built for content marketing departments that have too much to handle and need to outsource some of it to AI. I also wouldn’t recommend Jasper to marketers and copywriters who like to be highly involved in the writing process.

Jasper’s content creation wizard is heavily automated and doesn’t make many requests for your input as it creates content. This contrasts with a competing app, Copy AI, which uses an edit-as-you-go approach, where there’s always a text editor present during the content creation.

Although long-form bloggers can generate a solid base of content using Jasper, they may find the output too contextually off or generic-sounding to make this tool a viable option. They’d likely find more success with something like Content at Scale, an AI writing tool designed for long-form content which also comes with SEO tools.

Jasper AI: Pricing

Jasper AI, also known as Jasper AI copilot, offers three pricing tiers:

Creator: $39 per seat, per month (billed annually). Does not include Jasper Art, Style Guide, Doc Collaboration, Instant Campaigns, and Content Remix features.

$39 per seat, per month (billed annually). Does not include Jasper Art, Style Guide, Doc Collaboration, Instant Campaigns, and Content Remix features. Pro: $59 per seat, per month (billed annually). Offers up to five seats. Does not include Style Guide or Doc Collaboration features, and only three Instant Campaigns.

$59 per seat, per month (billed annually). Offers up to five seats. Does not include Style Guide or Doc Collaboration features, and only three Instant Campaigns. Business: Contact sales for pricing. Unlimited feature usage, custom style guides, custom workflows and templates, and enterprise-grade security.

The pricing is on the higher-end of the spectrum for AI writing tools, and there is no free plan, but the Creator and Pro plans include a seven-day free trial.

6 Key Features of Jasper AI

Japer AI offers a range of features, but the six most useful for content marketers include the content creator, content remix, art generator, company knowledge tool, team accelerator suite, and content performance analysis tool.

Content Creator

Jasper’s AI content creator can help you quickly create new content for blog posts, ads, product descriptions, and other types of copy. To write new content, choose from over 50 templates, including case studies, emails, display ads, and even opinion pieces, or tell Jasper what you want it to create. After you’ve chosen a template, follow the content creation wizard and provide information to shape brand voice and all the other details that the AI needs to write the piece.

To test this process, I created a product description using the skincare product template. Jasper asked for key benefits, ingredients, and target audience information. You can also fine-tune the template’s output—for example, I added text to the unique selling proposition (USP) field.

Jasper created a 250-word product description outlining the benefits and USP of the product. The writing was clear, persuasive, and written according to my instructions. I especially liked how it weaved the USP (in my case, a snail extract) into the various benefits. You can also edit the content. Overall, the Content Creator feature is simple to use, fast, and solid for creating a variety of content that’s unique and to your specifications.

Content Remix

With the content remix feature, available to Pro or Business plan users, you can instruct Jasper to revise a piece of existing content. For example, I wanted my snail extract skincare description to use some humor, so I copied and pasted it into the text box and told Jasper to make it funnier. I was surprised at how well it worked—here are some of the humorous outputs it gave me for the benefits:

First Output: “Our snail extract works its slower-than-molasses magic to boost your skin’s bounce back. You’ll have skin so firm, it could moonlight as a trampoline.”

“Our snail extract works its slower-than-molasses magic to boost your skin’s bounce back. You’ll have skin so firm, it could moonlight as a trampoline.” Second Output: “Deep hydration and nourishment improve your skin texture and tone, leaving you as soft as a baby snail’s underbelly.”

Most of the outputs are usable as is—they could benefit from polish but are a good starting point.

Art Generator

The Jasper AI art generator automatically creates images that you can use in your marketing content. Just prompt it with written instructions and select the image’s mood, medium, style, keywords, and language.

To test this feature, I asked it to create a surrealistic image of a man walking down the boardwalk of a beach during sunset. The images it generated are surreal and visually compelling. I could easily see them in a beach vacation advertisement on Facebook.

Company Knowledge

Jasper’s Company Knowledge feature stores information about your company, strategy, competitors, product, style guide, brand voice, and target audience that it uses to inform the AI content creator. This helps it to write content that aligns with your brand.

One of the best parts of this feature is the ability to create unique brand voices for each of your team members. To create the voice, you simply upload text already written in that voice for the AI to emulate. Overall, this feature helps you maintain consistency across your marketing assets and create a strong brand voice and style that customers recognize.

There are some tier-based limitations on this feature set. Creator plan users can create only one brand voice, and they cannot upload company knowledge. Pro plan users can create three voices and upload up to 10 company knowledge assets, but they can’t create a style guide. That functionality is reserved for Business plan users.

Team Accelerator

Jasper’s Team Accelerator feature set contains project management tools that help marketing departments communicate, collaborate, and stay organized. One of the most useful features is the Kanban View, which gives you a high-level view of your team’s progress on various projects.

Another is the Management in Editor feature, which lets you assign tasks, set due dates, and start review cycles right from the content editor. These and the other collaboration features make working together on content marketing projects and documents seamless and efficient.

Content Performance

Jasper’s content performance feature is still in the works and set to be released in late 2024. The tool will analyze your content and provide AI-driven suggestions about how to improve your content strategy.

For example, the following image shows Jasper sharing insights that can lead to stronger content, like how posts without emojis perform 18 percent better than those with them. Content analysis is tough, but this tool should be a real boon for marketers who want specific reasons why certain content is performing or struggling.

Jasper AI: Ease of Use

I found Jasper incredibly easy to use, especially for content generation. In just a few clicks, you can turn an idea into a usable piece of marketing copy. After selecting a content template, Jasper’s content wizard will prompt you to input relevant information that it needs in order to generate the copy. You can then put in as much detail as you want. For example, when using Jasper to write a blog post, you can provide it with either a fully developed outline or simple instructions. Either way, the output will likely be workable.

To make things even easier, Jasper offers templates for over 50 different content writing skills, including the AIDA copywriting framework—which uses an age-old copywriting technique to craft copy—or the content improver, which will quickly rewrite your written content according to industry best practices.

This allows any marketer, regardless of skill, to churn out quality copy in minutes without confusion. However, the high ease-of-use does come with risks. Perhaps some users will be too trusting of the tool and neglect to do their own fact checking, personalizing, and polishing after receiving the auto-generated content. So use this tool with caution.

Jasper AI: Customer Service

Jasper customers can get support by email. Service reps are available Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 AM Central time, and they respond in approximately four to eight hours.

Self-service options include the following:

Jasper Knowledge Center: Use search or the easy-to-navigate menu to find answers to questions regarding plans, billing, account settings, troubleshooting, and more.

Use search or the easy-to-navigate menu to find answers to questions regarding plans, billing, account settings, troubleshooting, and more. Jasper Academy: Take courses, watch webinars, and get certificates to learn how to use the platform’s wide range of features.

Take courses, watch webinars, and get certificates to learn how to use the platform’s wide range of features. Jasper Facebook Group: Post in the active Facebook group to get answers and advice from fellow Jasper users.

When I was exploring the Knowledge Center, I was impressed by how easy it was to find answers to questions on topics ranging from billing concerns to integrations. The learning academy outlines course pathways designed to take you from total beginner to expert Jasper AI marketer. Each course contains hours of video content that will help you get the most out of its features.

Overall, Jasper AI’s customer service lives up to its higher-price point, and aside from a few complaints about canceling subscriptions, customers appear to be happy with the speed, competence, and variety of support.

Alternatives to Jasper AI

Jasper AI is just one of a growing number of AI writing tools in a dynamic market. If its features and price don’t align with your particular needs, that means you’ve got a number of good alternative options, including Copy AI—better for copywriters who want to maintain more control in the content writing process—and Content at Scale, which is better at generating original longform SEO blog content.

Copy AI: More Control Over Your Content Creation

Copy AI is an AI writing tool designed for copywriters who want more involvement in or control over the copywriting process, making thoughtful decisions about phrasing and sentences as they move through the content generation process. Unlike Jasper, which will produce a full piece of copy with very little input, Copy AI asks for your opinion as the piece progresses. For example, it will ask you to choose one snippet out of many options to include in the copy. This is ideal for people with an eye for writing and a certainty that more control on their part will lead to the best copy possible.

Copy.AI has a Free plan for one seat, a $36 per month Starter plan that allows unlimited chat and projects, and a $186 per month Advanced plan for up to five seats with workflow builder access.

Content at Scale: Best for Longer Form Text

Content at Scale is an AI writing tool designed for creating longform SEO articles that rank on Google. While Jasper focuses on helping content writers of all stripes, Content at Scale is geared for professional bloggers, arming them with features like AI article writing, optimization audits, keyword research tools, and a content planner. Consider this app if you need a solid solution to ramp up your company’s blogging efforts with AI.

Content at Scale starts at $39 per month and can run up to more than $1,100 per month, with a wide range of pricing plans, including a $399 Starter plan and a $799 Standard plan. While there’s no free option, there is a seven-day free trial.

Bottom Line: Jasper Excels at Creating Short-Form Marketing Content

Compared with other AI writing tools, Jasper is one of the best, providing content marketing departments with a robust suite of AI-powered tools for quickly generating and optimizing human-like, on-brand copy across a spectrum of content types.

Because of its versatility, ease-of-use, and the quality of the content, its price hovers slightly above similar tools. But if you’re working in a marketing department at risk of drowning under fast-paced content demands, the cost is likely worth it.

Read our guide to the best AI writing tools on the market in 2024 to get a more in-depth look at the landscape of tools and how well they meet the needs of your specific use case.