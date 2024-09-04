eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Quick Take:

Murf AI is a versatile AI text-to-speech generator that offers a wide range of customizable voices to help you create realistic and human-sounding voiceovers. Its intuitive and drag-and-drop interface lets users of all skill levels navigate the platform without technical expertise. However, some of its AI voices have limited emotional range, and its voice-over-video feature lacks customization. Ultimately, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, making Murf AI an excellent choice for producing natural-sounding voiceovers.

Murf AI Quick Facts

Our Rating: 4.1/5

Pricing: Free to $66 per month

Key Features:

More than 200 voices, styles, and tonalities

Custom intonation

AI voice changer

AI translation

Data privacy and security

Murf AI is a robust AI voice generator designed to create professional-quality voiceovers with ease. Murf AI’s advanced AI technology transforms text into a realistic, human-sounding voice for various applications, including YouTube videos, e-learning modules, audiobooks, podcasts, and presentations. The platform also lets you integrate studio-quality voices into popular tools like Articulate 360, WordPress, Adobe Captivate, and Canva. With its intuitive interface and customizable features, you can fine-tune voiceovers to match your desired tone, speed, and style.

Murf AI Review: What You Need to Know

Who It’s Best For: Individual content creators or businesses looking for an easy-to-use platform that produces professional and natural-sounding voiceovers.

Pros: Cons: • Intuitive user interface

• Over 200 voice choices

• Customizable voices and intonation • Limited free version

• User support could improve

• Broadcasting rights limited to Enterprise users

Continue reading to learn more about Murf AI’s pricing, core features, ease of use, and customer support, or skip ahead to see how we scored it across six main categories.

Who Should Use Murf AI?

Murf AI is a leading text-to-speech platform that employs artificial intelligence to generate realistic and engaging voiceovers. It caters to a diverse group of customers, ranging from individual creators to industry-specific businesses. Primary use cases for Murf AI include the following:

Content Creators: Murf AI lets individual content creators generate explainer videos, product demos, and social media content with captivating voiceovers. The platform also offers a limited free plan ideal for those with limited budgets and compatible with all the major social platforms creators use.

Murf AI lets individual content creators generate explainer videos, product demos, and social media content with captivating voiceovers. The platform also offers a limited free plan ideal for those with limited budgets and compatible with all the major social platforms creators use. Educators and Trainers: Murf AI helps you enhance your e-learning modules, presentations, and lectures with clear and compelling narration. It also integrates with apps for training and documentation, including Canva, PowerPoint, and Google Slides.

Murf AI helps you enhance your e-learning modules, presentations, and lectures with clear and compelling narration. It also integrates with apps for training and documentation, including Canva, PowerPoint, and Google Slides. Sales and Marketing Teams: Salespeople and marketers can create professional-sounding voiceovers for video presentations, sales demos, commercials, and campaigns even with limited experience and resources. Murf AI also offers millions of media assets that teams can use to create quick videos inside the editor.

Salespeople and marketers can create professional-sounding voiceovers for video presentations, sales demos, commercials, and campaigns even with limited experience and resources. Murf AI also offers millions of media assets that teams can use to create quick videos inside the editor. Podcasters and YouTubers: Podcasters and YouTube content creators can select from a wide range of natural-sounding voices in 20 languages. Murf AI also offers easy-to-use editing tools to simplify your production workflow and customization options to change the pitch, tone, and speaking style for different audiences and projects.

Who Shouldn’t Use Murf AI?

While Murf AI offers a wide range of benefits for teams and businesses, it may not be the right fit for everyone, including the following use cases:

Creators Needing Highly Emotional Delivery: Murf AI voices are designed to be clear and professional. If your project requires an extremely emotional or nuanced voiceover, a human voice actor might be a better option.

Murf AI voices are designed to be clear and professional. If your project requires an extremely emotional or nuanced voiceover, a human voice actor might be a better option. Users Looking for a Robust Free Plan: Murf AI offers a free plan, but its features are limited compared to other leading text-to-speech platforms. Users who need higher monthly limits and advanced features should upgrade to paid plans.

Murf AI offers a free plan, but its features are limited compared to other leading text-to-speech platforms. Users who need higher monthly limits and advanced features should upgrade to paid plans. Smaller Teams on a Limited Budget: Full broadcasting rights and unlimited generation time are only available in the Enterprise plan, which can be expensive for smaller teams on a tight budget.

If you think Murf AI is not the right fit for your business, skip ahead to see our list of the best Murf AI alternatives.

Murf AI’s Pricing

The Murf AI free plan allows up to three editors and five viewers to create two projects with 10 minutes of voice generation as well as access to Business Plan features. However, you can’t download anything you generate, which can be a downside for users with limited budgets. As you create more projects and longer audios, you can upgrade to the Creator Lite plan ($19 per month, billed annually) or Creator Plus+ tier ($33 per month, billed annually) to access core features like voice and style, unlimited downloads, Canva integration, and commercial rights.

Larger teams can purchase the Business Lite ($66 per month, billed annually) or Business Plus+ tier ($133 per month, billed annually) for business licenses, sharing and collaboration, AI voice changers, and more app integrations. If your business needs enterprise-grade security and support, you can upgrade to an Enterprise plan for broadcasting rights, multi-level access control, and security assessment.

Free Creator Business Enterprise Annual Plan Monthly Rate Up to 10 minutes of voice generation $19 to $33 per month $66 to $133 per month Contact sales for quote Monthly Plan Monthly Rate ✖ $29 to $49 per month $99 to $199 per month ✖ Free Trial ✖ ✖ ✖ Number of AI Voices 200+ 200+ 200+ 200+ and custom options Number of Languages and Accents 20+ 20+ 20+ 20+ and custom options Voice Styles & Tonalities Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Custom AI Voice Changer ✔ ✖ ✔ ✔ AI Translation ✖ ✖ Add-on Add-on

Murf AI also lets you deploy high-quality voices for your apps or websites through its API services, which start at $3,000 per year with a limit of 24 million characters. The platform supports multiple dialects and accents and allows you to customize voiceovers using pitch, style, and speed of the narration API parameters.

6 Key Features of Murf AI

Murf AI is a versatile text-to-speech platform that offers powerful features to simplify your voiceover creation process, including text-to-speech, AI translation, and voice-related customizations, among others.

Text-to-Speech

Murf AI’s text-to-speech tool generates and modifies voiceovers with natural-sounding AI voices. You can simply input your text and let Murf AI convert it into a realistic, human-sounding voice. Users can choose from over 200 voices and more than 20 languages and customize the accent and pronunciation for each voice to suit any industry, including creative, corporate, entertainment, and education. You can even customize the intonation of a word, syllable, or phrase to tailor your narration to your tone and style.

Murf AI has also recently introduced Murf Speech Gen 2, which features a more advanced and customizable speech model. With this product development, you can direct voiceovers by accurately mimicking your intonation, pace, and pitch.

Convert your text to speech by simply typing the script or importing a file.

Voices, Styles, and Tonalities

Murf AI boasts a diverse collection of AI voices crafted to mimic human speech. By using large datasets of professional actors to train sophisticated machine learning algorithms, the platform was able to produce its collection of distinctive voices. Although these options can be overwhelming, you can easily filter by gender, age group, and use case to find the voice best suited for your project. You can also enhance your voiceover with the voice style tool, which features such different tones as sad, cheerful, or whispering to create the perfect atmosphere for your audio.

Murf AI uses machine learning and natural language processing to generate unique and human-sounding AI voices in more than 20 languages.

AI Translation

Aside from AI dubbing, Murf AI stands out for its translation features. You can convert scripts and voices into 20 different global and regional languages to expand your reach. Murf AI generates results that are linguistically accurate and contextually meaningful, understanding the context of an entire sentence or paragraph. You can tailor your translation in multiple tones—formal, academic, and casual, for example—to create one appropriate for your text. Additionally, you can retain the exact structure of the translation blocks and sub-blocks in your original project to easily comprehend the translated script.

Murf AI helps you translate your script to another language while keeping the contextual meaning intact.

AI Voice Changer

Murf AI’s voice changer lets you record your voice, upload it to the platform, and replace it with a professional-sounding AI voice for the same script. You can edit surrounding noises, interruptions, or errors while recording before you generate the voiceover without downloading a separate app. The voice changer feature also enables you to transcribe your voice recording into an editable script, which you can edit like a Word document, such as removing or adding pauses, deleting extraneous words, and arranging sequences.

You can record your voice, upload the audio file to the platform, edit the audio, and even mix multiple voices.

AI Voice Cloning and Dubbing

Murf AI also makes additional features available as a separate purchase on top of your paid plan. While these tools are additional costs, businesses needing to scale or enterprises might find the following excellent addition to Murf AI’s robust suite of standard tools:

AI Voice Cloning: The feature lets you create a digital replica of your voice or a specific voice you’d like to use for your project by providing a sample. Murf can generate an AI voice clone that mimics real human emotions such as anger, happiness, sadness, and more. Additionally, Murf’s systems are built to protect your data, ensure security usage for your clone, and comply with ethical AI standards. Your team has exclusive access to your custom voice clone, and the stored data is automatically encrypted for security.

The feature lets you create a digital replica of your voice or a specific voice you’d like to use for your project by providing a sample. Murf can generate an AI voice clone that mimics real human emotions such as anger, happiness, sadness, and more. Additionally, Murf’s systems are built to protect your data, ensure security usage for your clone, and comply with ethical AI standards. Your team has exclusive access to your custom voice clone, and the stored data is automatically encrypted for security. AI Dubbing: You can scale your localization by dubbing your content into multiple languages while preserving the meaning and quality of your message during translation. Murf AI’s technology allows you to keep your brand consistent and retain the original speaker’s voice to offer a unified experience for your global audience. Whether you’re a filmmaker or an educator wanting to make your material more accessible, Murf AI provides one of the best solutions in the market.

Ease of Use

Murf AI offers a straightforward and intuitive interface designed for users of all skill levels. To create a new project, you can input the script by typing manually, pasting, or importing a file. You can leave the script as it is or split the text into sentences or phrases, depending on your desired structure. Once the script is ready, you can easily select from a wide range of AI voices and filter by language, gender, and age group. To further refine the voice, you can choose a voice style that fits the persona of the speaker you’re creating.

The interface also provides granular control over pitch, speed, and pronunciation, allowing you to fine-tune the voice to your exact preferences. After refining the voiceover, you can generate the file or preview the audio to make the necessary changes before finalizing. The platform’s drag-and-drop interface functionality adds to its ease of use, providing you with a seamless experience to create high-quality voiceovers.

Murf AI offers a robust set of features, but there are a few limitations to consider. While testing the platform, I found it difficult to synchronize video elements with the generated audio. The platform currently lacks options for precise synchronization, which can be cumbersome for users working on video projects. Although a few of the AI voices may seem monotonous or robotic, Murf AI’s large library of high-quality and natural-sounding audio overrides this small flaw.

Murf AI’s drag-and-drop interface makes it easier for you to navigate through the platform, swap text blocks, add audio tracks to the timeline, and more.

Customer Service

Murf AI provides 24/7 live chat for all users and additional email assistance for paid-level subscribers. While Business and Enterprise plan subscribers include round-the-clock support, Creator plan users can access 20-hour email support from Monday to Saturday. Enterprise-tier subscribers also have access to an AI voice specialist, a dedicated customer success manager, an account manager, and tailored onboarding.

Aside from its all-hours chat support, both free and paid plan users can access Murf Academy and the Help Center. Murf Academy offers detailed tutorials, interactive walkthroughs, and webinar archives on how to use the platform, from writing the script to customizing a voiceover. Additionally, users can refer to the Help Center to find answers to frequently asked questions on getting started, exploring studio elements, navigating through workspaces, managing billing, and more.

Users of both the free and paid plans can access the Help Center, Murf Academy, and live chat support.

Murf AI Alternatives

While Murf AI is a robust speech-to-text platform, you should explore other solutions that might better suit your specific needs. Three Murf AI alternatives to consider are Resemble AI, PlayHT, and ElevenLabs.

Resemble AI

Resemble AI is a leading AI company that creates solutions for real-time voice cloning and synthetic speech generation. It offers an all-in-one platform for generating AI voices, detecting deepfake audio, and prioritizing advanced security and safety for enterprises. With its voice cloning capability, users can create natural-sounding AI voices with just 10 seconds of data and get out-of-the-box multilingual compatibility for over 149 languages. Resemble AI is built for both scale and security, so you can choose to deploy on-premises or through the cloud and still maintain control over your data and infrastructure.

Plans range from $29 per month to $499 per month, and first-time users can avail of the entry-level tier for $1 for the first month. While Resemble AI is an ideal solution for businesses prioritizing extensive customization and enterprise-grade security, its pricing model may not suit all budgets. Startups and businesses with limited resources might consider a more affordable option like ElevenLabs.

PlayHT

PlayHT is a popular artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator that provides users with a highly accessible and scalable tool for multilingual AI voice generation. Both its free plan and paid plans, starting at $31.20 per month, billed annually, feature over 900 voices in more than 140 different languages and accents. The platform also comes with limited instant voice clones and will soon launch high-fidelity clones designed for enterprise users.

But to clone voices, PlayHT needs lengthy audio files, which means that users must provide additional resources. Instead, consider Resemble AI if you’re searching for a rapid voice cloning substitute.

ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is a user-friendly voice generation solution for producing realistic-sounding AI voices. Users often praise the platform for its high-quality AI voices, with its more realistic vocal tone and overall quality compared with other software. Its clean and intuitive interface also allows users across all skill levels to navigate the platform with ease and produce high-quality voiceovers even without technical assistance.

ElevenLabs offers a free version and affordable plans starting at $4.17 per month, billed annually, which are ideal for startups and growing businesses. However, the platform’s multilingual support is limited compared with other voice-generation solutions. Try PlayHT if you’re seeking an option with an extensive range of AI voices and languages.

How I Evaluated Murf AI

In assessing Murf AI, I identified six key categories essential for creators and for businesses needing a voice generation platform. I also divided each category into weighted subcategories and assigned an overall score out of five to see how Murf AI fared in the six main categories.

Evaluation Criteria

I placed the highest weight on core features and pricing to help users find a cost-effective voice generation platform. I also looked into Murf AI’s customization and integration, ease of use, security and compliance, and customer support.

Core Features (30 Percent): A robust voice generation tool should offer standard features including text-to-speech, voice-over video, multilingual support, and a wide range of AI voices, styles, and tonalities.

A robust voice generation tool should offer standard features including text-to-speech, voice-over video, multilingual support, and a wide range of AI voices, styles, and tonalities. Cost (20 Percent): A platform’s pricing structure should suit a company’s resources and scaling plans. In this category, I considered Murf AI’s per-user pricing plans, free version, and free trial length.

A platform’s pricing structure should suit a company’s resources and scaling plans. In this category, I considered Murf AI’s per-user pricing plans, free version, and free trial length. Customization and Integrations (15 Percent): This category looks into how flexible Murf AI’s features are, including its models, intonation, and pronunciation library. I also evaluated third-party integrations and API services that the platform offers.

This category looks into how flexible Murf AI’s features are, including its models, intonation, and pronunciation library. I also evaluated third-party integrations and API services that the platform offers. Ease of Use (15 Percent): I tested the platform to assess its interface and usability firsthand. I also evaluated the resources available in its knowledge base and looked into real user ratings and reviews across certified sites.

I tested the platform to assess its interface and usability firsthand. I also evaluated the resources available in its knowledge base and looked into real user ratings and reviews across certified sites. Security and Compliance (10 Percent): When using AI voice generators, you should consider legal and ethical standards and maintain robust security. Here, I assessed Murf AI’s data privacy, access controls, security assessment, and accreditations.

When using AI voice generators, you should consider legal and ethical standards and maintain robust security. Here, I assessed Murf AI’s data privacy, access controls, security assessment, and accreditations. Customer Support (10 Percent): This category considers Murf AI’s support solutions via email, phone, and live chat. I also looked into real user ratings from reputable sites, the platform’s user community, and the tailored onboarding process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does YouTube Allow AI Voiceover?

There’s no restriction on using AI voices to enhance your video content on YouTube. The platform generally allows AI voiceovers, as long as it complies with the community guidelines. You can even monitor videos that use AI-generated voice, but with the premise that the use of synthetic voice must not deceive or mislead viewers. Creators should clearly label that they’re using AI-generated voices in the video title, description, and thumbnail. It’s also essential to ensure that the synthetic voice is used ethically and not to promote harmful content.

Is It Illegal to Use AI Voice?

Using AI voice itself is not illegal, but there are specific ethical and legal considerations you should adhere to. If you’re using an AI voice to replicate a copyrighted voice or work, ensure that you have the necessary rights or permissions to avoid legal issues. You should also be transparent if you’re using AI in creating content to avoid deceiving or misleading your audience. Additionally, avoid using deepfake technology in your content, as it poses a threat to privacy and security and has ethical and legal implications.

Is Murf AI Secure?

Murf AI is committed to data privacy and security. It uses data encryption to protect user data and prevent unauthorized access and implements clear data privacy policies outlining how user data is collected, used, and stored. Murf AI also has multiple certifications, including System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, and EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Certification, and GDPR.

Bottom Line: Murf AI Review

Murf AI is a valuable tool for creators, teams, and businesses seeking to create realistic AI-generated voiceovers. Its intuitive interface, comprehensive voice library, and flexibility make it an ideal choice for users of all skill levels and businesses across various industries. While Murf AI occasionally produces robotic audio and its voice-over-video tool lacks customization, it still excels at producing high-quality and human-sounding voices. Before deciding if Murf AI is the right one for you, test the software using its free plan or seek advice from experts and peers to get a better understanding of the platform.

Take a closer look at how various industries use artificial intelligence in our rundown of current AI trends and their potential impacts on businesses.