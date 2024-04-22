eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Prompt engineering tools are software platforms that help business owners, content creators and prompt engineers craft effective prompts that maximize output from their large language models (LLMs) and generative AI tools.

In other words, the best prompt engineering tools provide you with the instructions and support for getting your AI tools to create what you want, whether that’s a piece of marketing copy or an AI image of a burning castle for an advertisement.

Typically, the leading prompting tools offer searchable prompt libraries where you can pay for – or freely access – high-quality, pre-made prompts. They also offer prompt organization functionality, prompt evaluation tools, and plenty of inspiration to help you write your own prompts and prompt templates.

Here are our top six picks for prompt engineering tools:

Top 6 Prompt Engineering Software Comparison

Below is a comparison table that will help you quickly find the best prompt engineering tool for your specific business needs:

Prompt Library Size LLMs Supported Image/Text Prompts Prompt Testing and Evaluation Starting Price AIPRM 4,500+ ChatGPT Both Limited Free SaaS Prompts 500+ ChatGPT Text-only No Free PromptBase 100,000+ Midjourney, GPT, Stable Diffusion, Dall-E, and more Both No $1.99 PromptHero Doesn’t say Midjourney, GPT, Stable Diffusion, Dall-E, and more Image-only No Free Agenta Not available OpenAI, Cohere, local models, and any LLM app architecture Not available Yes Free PromptPal 2,700+ Midjourney, GPT, Stable Diffusion, Dall-E, Llama AI, and more Both No Free

AIPRM: Best for an Easy-to-Use ChatGPT Prompt Chrome Extension

Positioned as the “cheat code” to ChatGPT, AIPRM is ChatGPT prompt management software and a Chrome extension that provides business users with 4,500+ pre-built prompts that they can find, enhance, and copy inside of the ChatGPT interface.

With numerous topical and activity-based search filters, users can easily discover prompts for various tasks, whether that’s creating copy for a LinkedIn ad or writing Midjourney prompts. You can also save your favorite prompts to a curated list, where other members of your team can access them, and even build new custom prompts with its prompt variables.

Premium users can access the Custom Tones and Style feature, which enables them to automatically apply their company’s branding to all of the prompts they use. This is a great tool for those who want an easy-to-use Chrome extension to streamline their interactions with ChatGPT and routinely get the right large language model outputs for their specific business needs.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Simple to use inside of ChatGPT Restricted to ChatGPT Can apply branding across all prompts Must pay for AIPRM-verified prompts

Pricing

Free Chrome extension with basic features.

AIPRM Plus: Gain access to tone and writing style feature and more prompts.

Gain access to tone and writing style feature and more prompts. AIPRM Pro: Gain access to AIPRM-verified prompts and other advanced features.

Features

4,500+ ready-made prompts for ChatGPT

Prompts for generating high-quality content for sales and marketing

Prompt branding with tone and style

Easy-to-use Chrome extension

Easy-to-navigate prompt search engine

SaaS Prompts: Best for Finding Free ChatGPT Prompts for SaaS Companies

SaaS Prompts is a prompt library that contains 500+ ready-made ChatGPT prompt ideas that’ll help SaaS companies grow their business. There are prompts for numerous topics that matter to SaaS founders, from fundraising and social media to product launches, and you can filter through them easily on the website.

That said, this tool is best used for streamlining content generation tasks, whether that’s writing an actionable email template for following up with trade booth leads or building an outline of a brochure. It’s great for busy SaaS founders and entrepreneurs who need help interacting with ChatGPT and want some guidance via example prompts created by an expert in how ChatGPT works.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Quality outputs using the prompts Most of the prompts are pretty simple Free to use Only a prompt library

Pricing

Free prompts.

Features

500+ pre-made, actionable SaaS-related prompts

Prompts for fundraising, sales, product management, and more

Prompt templates for classification, text summarization, and report generation

Helpful ideas for prompt engineers and SaaS business owners.

PromptBase: Best for a Massive Library of For-Sale Prompts

PromptBase is a prompt marketplace where you can buy and sell high-quality image and text prompts for Llama, GPT, Midjourney, and other generative AI tools. You can filter through the marketplace using checkboxes for LLM, category, popularity, and prompt type (text or image). Categories range from chatbot and email to business and travel.

Compared to other prompt engineering tools, PromptBase has a remarkably high quantity of prompts, with its total library surpassing 100,000 AI prompts, all of which are built by prompt engineers and approved by PromptBase’s team.

This means it’s easy for business owners, creatives, and developers to quickly find the effective prompts they’re looking for, so they can significantly improve LLM output while decreasing API costs and saving time.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Extensive library of prompts for popular LLMs Missing some key LLMs like Gemini Most prompts are under $5 Costs can quickly add up if you buy a lot of them

Pricing

A la carte — pay for prompts you want to buy.

Features

100,000+ affordable AI prompts, including business-focused prompts

Compatible with ChatGPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Dall-E, and more

Can buy task-specific generative AI apps

Easy-to-use search and filter function

No-code app builder

PromptHero: Best for Finding Quality Free AI Image Prompts

PromptHero is a tool for finding and building AI image prompts for the most popular AI image generator tools, including Dall-E, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney. Users can leverage the platform to discover prompts and gain inspiration for how to write their own by exploring the wide range of key phrases and techniques used by the prompt creators on the platform.

For example, if you needed an image of a Victorian house, you could search “victorian house,” review the prompt of the image you liked, and then use that as a template for your own prompt. Marketers, advertisers, designers, and any business that needs to generate AI images that meet their specifications will find value in this tool.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Works with the top AI image generators Not meant for text-generating prompts Incredible range of images and prompts Can be explicit images in the search results

Pricing

Free to use.

Features

Create AI image prompts by borrowing effective key phrases

Discover AI image prompts using the search engine

Works with Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, ChatGPT, and other AI image generation tools

Build out a prompting portfolio

Find prompts for thousands of different image categories

Agenta: Best for Evaluating Prompts for LLM-Based AI Applications

Agenta is an open-source end-to-end LLM development platform, available for free on GitHub, that specifically helps developers build, test, and deploy LLMs and LLM-powered applications.

Part of this development process includes quickly experimenting with and evaluating LLM prompts in an iterative manner to find the best methods for producing ideal results, and Agenta provides helpful tools for this aspect.

In the Agenta playground, developers can build prompt templates, compare different versions of prompts, and try out different prompt parameters. They can also easily collaborate on prompt engineering with non-developers, such as subject matter experts and product managers, to streamline the development process.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Open-source and free to use Can be difficult for non-techies to use Can easily compare and evaluate prompts Not for finding new pre-tested prompts

Pricing

Free and accessible through GitHub.

Features

Prompt parameter testing

Prompt variant comparison

LLM app development platform

Prompt template creation and saving

Work in your chosen developer framework and workflow

Non-developer collaboration

PromptPal: Best for an Affordable Subscription-Based Prompt Library

PromptPal is a prompt library where users can discover thousands of user-uploaded text and image prompts for popular LLM tools, including ChatGPT, Midjourney, LLaMA AI, Dall-E, and Stable Diffusion. It’s sort of like what Shutterstock or Unsplash are for stock photos and images.

To find situation-specific prompts, you can use the in-app search engine. Type in “Article Writing,” for example, and you’ll see numerous prompts for various related tasks, from outlining a blog post to brainstorming article titles.

Most of their prompts are hidden behind a paywall, and you’ll have to sign up for their Pro plan at $3.74 per month to access them, but that’s a small price to pay for the time a solid prompt saves you. Though this isn’t the best tool for developers building or evaluating prompts, it can be useful for content creators or freelancers who need prompts for simpler tasks or some inspiration for writing their own.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Works with many of the most popular LLMs Must buy the Pro plan to see the most prompts Many free and quality prompts for text and images Can sometimes be hard to find the right prompt

Pricing

Free access to many prompts.

Pro Prompts: $3.74 per month (gain access to Pro prompts).

$3.74 per month (gain access to Pro prompts). Pro Chatbot: $3.74 per month (unlimited queries for AI chatbots).

$3.74 per month (unlimited queries for AI chatbots). Combo: $5.99 per month Get Pro Plan and Pro Chatbot.

Features

Prompts for ChatGPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Dall-E, and LLaMA AI

Access to free pre-tested, user-shared prompts

Low monthly subscription cost to access premium prompts

Search engine for discovering task-specific prompts

Categories for content creation, coding, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more

Key Features of Prompt Engineering Software

Prompt engineering software comes with a diverse toolbox of prompt creation and finding features, including searchable prompt libraries, prompt experimentation and testing, and prompt organization features. These tools also generally differ based on which LLMs they support and their balance of image and text prompts.

Prompt Library / Search Engine

Prompt libraries are repositories of prompts organized into various categories, such as business, fundraising, or fantasy images. A quality prompt engineering tool will also have an advanced search engine to filter through the library and easily find the right prompts for your specific needs.

LLM Compatibility

LLM compatibility refers to a prompt engineering tool’s ability to generate and offer prompts for a specific large language model or generative AI tool. Most prompting tools work with the biggies, like ChatGPT or Dall-E, but some might be restrictive — like SaaS Prompts, for example — which can only be used with ChatGPT. It’s important to find a prompting tool that is compatible with your go-to LLMs.

Prompt Evaluation

Prompt evaluation is a feature that allows users to quickly assess the effectiveness of their prompts or inputs for a particular task while also refining these prompts through an iterative process based on such feedback. Typically, this is made possible via parameter testing, prompt version comparisons, automated prompt suggestions, and other helpful tools. This feature is especially critical for developers building LLM-powered AI applications.

AI Image and Text Prompts

Some prompting tools specialize in providing AI image prompts (prompts that generate AI images), while others focus more on text-output prompts.

For the image prompts, users can usually search for images, click on them, and see the prompt used to create the images, thus providing them with inspiration for making similar images on the given LLM. Text-output prompts, on the other hand, are listed in a prompt library by the name of the output you’re hoping to create — e.g., ad copy for a tech brand.

Prompt Saving and Sharing

When you find or create high-quality prompts that reliably give you the outputs you’re looking for, you’ll want to save them and share them with the rest of your team, so a feature that allows you to do so while keeping your prompts organized is important in a prompt engineering tool. This will also help you quickly find those prompts when you need them, helping your business increase productivity when interacting with LLMs and other generative AI tools.

How to Choose the Best Prompt Engineering Software for Your Business

To choose the best prompt engineering software for your business, you need to consider several factors:

The tool’s compatibility with your current LLMs and AI tools.

The range of the tool’s functionality (Agenta, for example, has excellent prompt evaluation features, while others do not).

Whether you need text or image prompts (or both).

The price you’re willing to pay.

Your common categories of output (for instance, SaaS Prompts has prompts for outputs SaaS brands typically need).

The best tool will fit your budget, work with your existing systems, and provide you with the capabilities you need to increase productivity and decision-making when working with generative AI tools.

How We Evaluated Prompt Engineering Software

To identify the best prompting tools, we determined whether they contain the most important features for businesses and whether they are compatible with popular LLMs. Then we made sure they were easy to use for the target users and affordable based on their offerings. Each percentage below marks the weight given to each scoring criterion.

Core Features – 30%

We checked the availability and effectiveness of each tool’s prompt library, search engine, prompt saving function, and prompt evaluation capabilities.

LLM Compatibility – 25%

To assess prompting tools on LLM compatibility, we checked which large language models and generative AI tools they offered prompts for, putting a premium on the more popular AI tools.

Ease of Use – 25%

We looked into how easy it is for a user to find and create prompts with the tool and integrate it into their day-to-day workflow. This meant examining the user interface, coding requirements, and the complexity of the major features.

Pricing – 20%

To evaluate price, we looked into their free offerings, subscription prices, and, for marketplaces, the cost of an average prompt.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Prompt Engineering Tools

What Are the Benefits of Prompt Engineering Tools?

Prompt engineering tools help you more efficiently and consistently produce desired outputs in your large language model and AI tools by providing you with exact inputs (aka prompts) and the strategies for creating them.

How Can I Use Prompt Engineering Tools Effectively?

Prompt engineers and business professionals can use prompt engineering tools effectively by regularly discovering new prompts, testing them either on the platform or in their LLM, and tweaking them with an iterative process until they fit the needs of your application or task.

Are There any Challenges or Limitations With Prompt Engineering Tools?

A common limitation of prompting tools is that you may be unable to find a pre-made prompt that’s designed for your specific task, meaning you’ll have to use available prompts for related tasks as inspiration rather than words to copy and paste into your LLM.

Bottom Line: Prompting Tools Boost AI Productivity

Prompt engineering tools have the power to dramatically increase the productivity of prompt engineers, content creators, designers, and anyone else working with large language models and generative AI tools.

By enabling you to find and build effective prompts, these tools streamline the hunt for the perfect phrases and instructions that’ll give you the outputs you need. In doing so, they enable users to gain maximum competitive advantage from artificial intelligence software.

