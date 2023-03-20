These leading data governance tools and solutions enable organizations to efficiently manage their data assets and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Data governance tools are software applications that enable organizations to ensure data availability, usability and integrity, with the ultimate goal of ensuring compliance with data management standards.

With the right data governance software, organizations can efficiently manage their data asset and ensure it’s used in accordance with company policies, industry regulations, and best practices. Optimal data governance is not limited to just technology or tools; it’s all-encompassing and involves people, processes and technology. Data governance helps enterprises maintain consistent data quality, mitigate risks, meet compliance requirements, and – most important – support better decision-making.

Top Data Governance Tools

The best data governance tool offers full visibility and control over data quality, security and compliance. Here are 15 top-rated data governance software and tools, including their key features, pricing, pros and cons.

We analyzed hundreds of data governance tools and selected the top 15 for different user categories to help you determine the best solution for your organization. During our analysis, we considered various factors and data points, including features, affordability, quality service, customer satisfaction, and their ability to meet requirements. We also note the tools that are strong contenders for the top spots for your consideration.

Collibra

Best for Customization

Collibra is a cross-organizational data governance software that enables companies to define data policies properly, catalog and classify data assets, define relationships between them, monitor and audit their usage, protect sensitive information, and understand the flow of their data.

Users praise the tool for its flexibility and customizable workflows, which allow them to tailor data governance processes within their organization. Collibra integrates with several third-party tools, including SAP ERP, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday Financial Management, Splunk Cloud, and Apache Parquet.

Key Features

Data business glossary

Centralized policy management to maintain enterprise-wide compliance

Data reconciliation across systems

Stewardship management

It provides end-to-end data lineage visualization

Pros

A 20-day free trial is available

Easy to customize

Ensure compliance with regulatory mandates such as GDPR

Cons

Steep learning curve

Pricing

Contact the company for custom quotes.

erwin Data Governance

Best for Business Collaboration

erwin Data Governance (formally known as erwinData Intelligence by Quest) is an enterprise-level solution that allows organizations to automate, manage and monitor the flow of data across their enterprise.

It provides a single source of truth for data governance by consolidating data silos and providing visibility into the data stewardship process. The platform consolidates its data catalog and literacy capabilities to provide a unified view of enterprise data, monitor its usage, and ensure compliance with data regulations and best practices.

Key Features

Data stewardship management capabilities

Automate data profiling and data quality assessments

​​Create a data governance model to manage standards, policies and best practices

Automate metadata management and data mapping

Allows the connection of physical metadata to specific data models, business terms, definitions and reusable design standards

Pros

Enhance data intelligence self-service

Highly customizable

Reporting and analytics

Cons

Search capabilities could be improved

Pricing

Available on request.

Informatica Axon Data Governance

Best for Business Users

Informatica Axon is a data governance tool used by business, IT, and security teams to ensure data integrity, accuracy, privacy, and regulatory compliance. It offers a marketplace portal where business users can find approved data assets.

It integrates with Informatica data quality and Informatica enterprise data catalog to facilitate collaborative data governance programs across business and IT leaders.

Key Features

Integrates with the electronic data capture (EDC)

Comply with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, BCBS 239, and HIPAA

Data visualization capabilities

Dictionary, search, and rating capabilities

Leverage AI and ML for automation

Pros

Excellent support team

Business process mapping

Data discovery

Cons

No free trial

Pricing

Pricing is available on request.

IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Best for Governing Both Structured and Unstructured Data

IBM Cloud Pak for Data is an open, extensible data and AI platform built on Red Hat OpenShift that helps enterprises modernize their data. It provides an integrated set of services, tools, and frameworks to help data teams securely access, govern, integrate, and analyze data across hybrid clouds.

Cloud Pak for Data includes profiling, cleansing, monitoring, matching and enriching data capabilities. The Data Quality service helps improve data accuracy and consistency by profiling and validating data, and identifying and fixing inconsistencies.

Key Features

Metadata management

Search, visually explore and better understand data

Enhance governance processes with standardization rules

Data lineage and privacy risk assessment

Advanced data discovery and privacy

Pros

Manage policies and rules

Address data quality issues with capabilities for profiling, cleansing, monitoring, matching, and enriching data

Enforce data protection rules

Data lifecycle management

Cons

Some users reported that the tool is cost prohibitive for small business

Pricing

Available on request.

Talend Data Fabric

Best for Data Integration

Talend is an open-source data integration platform that provides many data integration solutions to help businesses connect, access, and analyze data from over 140 data sources. It offers a graphical data model designer, connectors, and components library for data integration and management.

With Talend, users can build, deploy, and manage data pipelines for various use cases, such as ETL, ELT, and data warehouse automation. Talend data fabric platform combines data integration, data integrity and governance, and Application and API integration.

Key Features

Automatically clean and profile data in real-time

Application-to-application integration

Data profiling to identify data quality issues

Data sharing with internal and external stakeholders through API

Allows users to embed data quality, stewardship, preparation, and cataloging into their data pipelines

Pros

Multi-/hybrid-cloud and on-premises integration flexibility

Over 900 data connector

Self-service capabilities

Cons

Some users reported that the graphical data model designer gets slow when running heavy projects

Pricing

Available on request.

SAS Information Governance

Best for Analytics

With SaS Information Governance, analysts, data stewards and business users can find, catalog and discover data, reports, models and other analytics assets. It also helps organize, classify and govern data assets and improve data quality, trust and consistency.

The software integrates with SaS Viya, an AI-driven SaS analytics platform, to provide a unified view of all data assets. It helps manage data quality and security, automates tasks, and governs decisions. This tool is sold as standalone software and an optional add-on with other products.

Key Features

Automatic content classification and discovery of privacy data

Data catalog, preparation and lineage capabilities

Open metadata and governance

Includes a business glossary and lineage viewer

Pros

A 14-day free trial

Self-service interface

Cloud-native

Ease of use for non-technical users

Cons

According to some users, s upport could be improved

Pricing

Available on request.

SAP Master Data Governance

Best for Master Data Management

SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) is a centralized, enterprise-wide solution for managing master data. It enables organizations to effectively govern and manage master data across the enterprise while helping to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and compliance with corporate and regulatory policies.

MDG helps to automate and standardize master data processes, improve data quality, and provide real-time insights into master data.

Key Features

On-premise, private, and public cloud deployment

Data quality and process analytics

Create a unified view source

Identify duplicate records and merge them in the master data consolidation run

Mass data processing across the organization and enterprise-wide data quality validation

Pros

Integration with SAP ERP

Customizable

Enforce compliance

Customer praises its rules-based workflows

Cons

Some users say that implementing SAP Fiori is challenging

Pricing

Pricing for this tool starts from $55 per block of 5,000 objects per month. Contact the SAP MDG sales team for detailed quotes.

Ataccama One

Best for Ease of Use

Ataccama One is a Platform-as-a-Service self-driven data management platform that provides a comprehensive suite of tools for data governance, quality, integration, reference data management, and data stories.

The platform is designed for various data professionals with varying experience and use cases, including data stewards, governance pros, data analysts, data scientists, and data engineers. With Ataccama ONE, you can automatically assign business rules for all your data, customize data quality rules with its no-code capability, and automatically detect anomalies in your data.

Key Features

Deployable on-premise, public and private cloud

Integrates with big data platforms like Spark, AWS, Databricks, Hadoop, Hortonworks, Cloudera, MapR, Google and Azure

Orchestrate, schedule, and monitor pipelines

Automatically assign business rules

Automated data quality calculation and anomaly detection

Built-in data quality processing

Automated data discovery and change detection

Pros

Easy to setup and use

All-in-one ​​for data quality, MDM, data catalog, RDM, data integration and data stories

Full audit history

Role-based security

Cons

Usually requires a technical expert to deploy

Pricing

Available on request.

Alation Data Governance

Best for Automation

Alation Data Governance helps organizations improve their data quality, governance, and security. The platform automates data governance by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and crowdsourcing to enhance data stewardship, classification, business glossary, and quality documentation.

Its business glossary automatically suggests business terms and identifies stewards and subject matter experts based on usage patterns to boost collaboration and scale documentation.

Key Features

Centralize policy management

Automate stewardship and curation

Support hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Its governance dashboard enables stakeholders to measure progress on open tasks and policy usage

Pros

Automates governance tasks

Users can create and configure governance workflows without coding

Apply policies and controls

Behavior analysis

Cons

The tool can get expensive, as per user review

Pricing

Available on request.

Atlan

Best for Data Team Collaboration

Atlan helps teams collaborate and democratize access to data across the enterprise. The platform features a google-like search, a central repository for data, and an active data governance system that gives users the power to organize and control data.

It enables users to discover, curate, and manage data securely with powerful search, workflow automation, and audit trail capabilities. Some of Atlan’s customers include Cisco, Autodesk, Nasdaq, Unilever, DigitalOcean and more.

Key Features

Custom classifications

Programmable PII bots to auto-identify sensitive PII, HIPAA, and GDPR data

Masking and hashing policies

Personalize user roles by setting metadata, data and glossary policy

Pros

User friendly

Automation

Users praise its integration with Snowflake and Power BI

Cons

Documentation can be improved

Pricing

Available on request.

Best for SMEs

OvalEdge is a data catalog and governance tool that crawls various data sources, including data lakes, files, tables, analytics software, and more to index metadata. It helps defines roles and responsibilities for data governance, tracks data lineage, provides data quality insights and automates data cataloging.

OvalEdge allows data stewards to build and manage a common business lexicon, track and monitor data usage, and manage the data lifecycle. The tool also provides visibility into data security, privacy and compliance.

Key Features

Its data classification capabilities classify data into various categories, including PII, sensitive, protected and more

Business data glossary

Data quality monitoring and control

Data access request and control

Metadata change management

Data quality rules

Data valuation

Build data lineage by parsing SQLs, ETLs, reporting systems, and a variety of codes

Pros

AI-driven classification

Lineage building

Customizable and easy to use

Cons

Documentation could be improved

Pricing

OvalEdge offers three pricing plans, including essential (Starts at $15,600 per year), professional (custom pricing) and enterprise (custom pricing).

Apache Atlas

Best for Hadoop Clusters

Apache Atlas is an open-source metadata management and governance platform developed to enable a data-driven approach to enterprise management.

The tool fosters collaboration among data scientists, analysts and the data governance team by providing open metadata management and governance capabilities for organizations to build a catalog of their data assets and classify and govern them.

Key Features

Ability to define new types for the metadata to be managed

Pre-defined types for various Hadoop and non-Hadoop metadata

Enable users to dynamically create classifications such as PII, EXPIRES_ON, DATA_QUALITY, SENSITIVE

Security and data masking

Atlas supports ingesting and managing metadata from the following sources HBase, Hive, Sqoop, Storm and Kafka

Pros

Includes security features such as SSL, Service Authentication and SPNEGO-based HTTP authentication

Community driven

Feature-rich

Cons

Steep learning curve

Pricing

Free.

Precisely Data360 Govern

Best for Affordability

Precisely Data360 Govern is a comprehensive solution designed to automate and streamline data governance processes. It works with Data360 DQ+, Spectrum Quality, Trillium Quality and other data quality tools to provide an end-to-end solution for managing data quality and compliance.

Data360 Govern provides a suite of governance tools, including data lineage, data glossaries, and policy management, to help organizations identify and track data issues and remediate them.

Key Features

Data policy documentation

Data detection and tagging

Business glossary

3D data lineage

Data stewardship

​​Harvests metadata, imports data quality scores, and automates workflows

Pros

Contextual automation capabilities

Data enrichment and location intelligence

Leverage AI/ML for data classification and tagging

Cons

Limited documentation

Pricing

Available on request.

Rocket Data Intelligence

Best for Automated Data Lineage

Rocket Software acquired ASG Technologies in 2021. The company refers to its Data Intelligence (DI) platform as “the Solution for Data Distrust,” and it provides features to help organizations manage, analyze, and gain insight from their data.

The platform is designed to help organizations gain trust in their data, increase operational efficiency, and reduce risk. It provides compliance with various industry mandates such as SOX and HIPAA and enables organizations to drive more value from their data.

Key Features

Visualize regulatory lineage

Removes data bloat and redundancies

Data stewardship

Complies with mandates such as GDPR, CCPA/CCPR, BCBS 239, CCAR, FRTB, GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX

Automated support for harvesting metadata

Pros

Compliance and audits

Analytics and insights

Automate workloads across hybrid infrastructures

Cons

Steep learning curve

Pricing

Available on request.

Semarchy xDM

Best for Customers with ETL/ELT Data Integration Tools

Semarchy xDM is an intelligent data hub that includes Master Data Management (MDM), Reference Data Management (RDM), Application Data Management (ADM), Data Quality, and Data Governance capabilities.

With its data-driven capabilities, Semarchy xDM provides features such as data quality, validation, matching, de-duplication, authoring, and workflows. It helps organizations to understand and manage their data, improve data quality, and build applications that rely on accurate and trusted data.

Key Features

Includes tools for data visualization, predictive and prescriptive analytics, data science, and AI/ML

Integrates with ETL/ELT, BPM, Virtualization, and APIs

Its Discover xDM can be used for data profiling, data preparation, data lineage, and search

Deployable on-premise and cloud environment

Pros

Rich knowledge-base

Scalable and flexible

Feature-rich

Cons

Users reported that the user interface is less intuitive.

Pricing

Available on request.

Best Data Governance Tools: Comparison Table

Product Best for Starting Price Business Glossary Features Collibra Customization Not available Yes Data quality, lineage, observability, privacy, and catalog erwin by Quest Collaboration Not available Yes Business process modeling, enterprise architecture, data modeling, data catalog, and data literacy Informatica Axon Data Governance Business users Not available Yes Data stewardship, data catalog, integration and hyperautomation, API and app Integration, data quality IBM Cloud Pak for Data Governing structured and unstructured data Not available Yes Multicloud data access, end-to-end AI lifecycle, Talend Data Fabric Data integration Not available Yes Data integration, application and API integration, data integrity and governance, data privacy and security, and distributed data processing SAS Information Governance Analytics Not available Yes Automatic content classification and discovery of privacy data, data catalog, lineage, preparation, information discovery, and search capabilities SAP Master Data Governance Master data management $55 per block of 5,000 objects per month Yes Data consolidation, mass processing, central data governance, process analytics and data quality management Ataccama One Ease of use Not available Yes Data catalog, quality, stories, integration, MDM and reference data Alation Data Governance Automation Not available Yes Data catalog, stewardship, policies and controls, monitor and measure Atlan Data team collaboration Not available Yes Data catalog, discovery, lineage, and business glossary OvalEdge SMEs and data accessibility $15,600 per year Yes Data catalog, literacy, access, and quality Apache Atlas Hadoop clusters Open source Yes Data classification, search and discovery, lineage and masking Precisely Data360 Govern Policy documentation Not available Yes Policy documentation, business glossary, data steward, data catalog, advance profiling and data detection and tagging Rocket Data Intelligence (Formerly ASG Technologies) Automated data lineage and metadata capabilities Not available Yes Visualize regulatory lineage, data stewardship, eliminate data redundancies, and manage reference data Semarchy xDM Best for customer with ETL/ELT data integration tool looking to derive value from existing data Not available Yes Data integration, management, discovery and governance

Honorary Mentions

The following 20 data governance software solutions are notable mentions for their data governance capabilities.

Alteryx

Dataddo

Integrate.io

Google Cloud Data Catalog

Immuta

Avo

Oracle Enterprise Metadata Management

Egnyte

Segment

Transcend

Syniti Knowledge Platform

Alex Solutions

OneTrust Data Governance

ObservePoint

Microsoft Purview

Melissa Data Quality Suite

Compliance Manager GRC

LogicGate

Riskonnect

Io-Tahoe

What are Data Governance Tools?

Data governance tools are software solutions that help organizations ensure compliance of data management, and also manage the quality and security of their data.

Data governance tools include capabilities such as data cataloging, data classification, data cleansing, access control, data encryption, data masking. They also facilitate compliance with data privacy regulations, such as the GDPR and HIPAA.

These tools can also help organizations develop better data quality practices by allowing them to detect and remove incorrect or incomplete data from their systems. Additionally, data governance tools can be used to ensure the accuracy of data used in data analytics and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Key Features of Data Governance Platforms

The following are the key features to look out for in a data governance tool:

Data cataloging and metadata management: The data cataloging and metadata management feature provides users with the ability to easily organize, classify, and store their data in a central repository. This helps ensure that all data is properly indexed and easily retrieved for analysis or other uses.

Data quality assurance and governance: Data governance tools provide users with the ability to monitor the accuracy, completeness, and validity of their data, as well as ensure that data is being used in accordance with corporate policies.

Security and access controls: Security and access controls are essential features of data governance platforms, as they allow users to control who has access to which data sets and limit access to certain data elements.

Automated workflows: Automated workflows are also essential features of data governance platforms, as they enable organizations to automate processes such as data validation, data transformation, and other data-related tasks.

Data visualization: Data visualization tools allow users to gain insights into their data by visualizing it in charts, tables, and other forms. This makes it easier to spot trends and correlations that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Data lineage and traceability: Data governance platforms enable users to track data from its source to where it is used. This allows organizations to understand the data better and ensure it’s handled and used securely and competently.

How to Choose the Best Data Governance Software and Tools

To select the best data governance software and tools for your organization, it’s important to consider the size and complexity of your data environment as well as your data governance needs.

​​Evaluate your needs: Before shopping for data governance software, clearly define your organization’s data governance requirements and objectives. Ensure your data governance goals are aligned with your business strategy.

Understand the different types of data governance software: It’s important to understand the different types of software and tools available to determine which best suits your organization’s needs. Talk to not just sales reps but also industry peers.

Research vendors and solutions: Once you clearly understand your data governance needs, it’s time to start researching vendors and solutions. Look for vendors with experience working with organizations like yours and a proven track record of successful implementations.

Consider the total cost of ownership (TCO): When evaluating data governance software, consider the TCO. This includes the initial purchase price and ongoing maintenance, training, and support.

Get user feedback: Before making a final decision, getting user feedback from people in your industry who may be using the software is a good idea. Ask questions like “How easy is it to use?,” “What features do you find most useful?,” and “What do you think could be improved?”

Test the software: Once you’ve narrowed down your list of potential software solutions, it’s important to ensure it meets all your requirements. Many vendors offer free trials or demos so you can get a feel for how the software works before making a commitment.

What are the Benefits of Data Governance Solutions?

By implementing data governance solutions, organizations can reap many benefits. Improved data quality is one of the main advantages, as these solutions establish standards for data management and introduce controls to ensure that only accurate and reliable data is used. This leads to better decision-making and improved customer service. Additionally, data governance solutions help organizations stay compliant with changing regulatory requirements, reducing the risk of hefty fines.

Data governance solutions also help to reduce data management costs, as they reduce redundant or outdated data and help to eliminate manual processes. Increased data security is another benefit, as these solutions provide robust security measures to protect data from unauthorized access. Furthermore, they provide better visibility into the available data, allowing decision-makers to make better decisions faster.

Bottom Line: Data Governance Software and Tools

When shopping for data governance software, consider the specific needs of your organization, such as its size, its existing data landscape, and desired outcomes. The selected solution should be capable of providing the necessary features and capabilities to support your enterprise’s data governance efforts effectively.

