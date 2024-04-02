A group of experts will discuss – using Twitter – the state of multicloud computing in 2024 – and what companies can do to improve their multicloud deployment.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

On Tuesday, April 16th at 11 AM PST, eWeek will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Managing Multicloud Computing, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

In this TweetChat, we’ll discuss the enormous upside of multicloud, and also cover the sometimes frustrating and expensive challenges of a multicloud deployment. How to best handle this complex enterprise infrastructure? And how can companies optimize their ever-changing multicloud platform?

See below for the resources you need to participate in the eWeek Tweetchat.

Participants List: Managing Multicloud Computing

The list of experts for this month’s TweetChat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

TweetChat Questions: Managing Multicloud Computing

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

Multicloud has been the default enterprise strategy for years now. Has it lived up to its potential? What key trends are boosting the multicloud sector here in 2024? What are the most frustrating multicloud challenges today? Cost, security, accountability? How do you recommend addressing these challenges? What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to optimize a multicloud deployment? What’s about multicloud and a related technology? How about AI? How is multicloud interacting/driving that related technology? It turns out the data center is alive and well in 2024. Won’t cloud – and now multicloud – even make the datacenter obsolete? The future of multicloud? What will it look like 2-4 years from now? A last Big Thought about multicloud – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about cloud?

How to Participate in the TweetChat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on April 16th. To participate:

Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.

2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.

That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PST to participate in the tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2024*

January 16: Governing Generative AI

February 13: Data Analytics Best Practices

March 12: How Tech Pros Get the Most From AI

April 16: Managing Multicloud Computing

May 14: Optimizing Generative AI

June 11: Mid-Year Look Ahead: Future of Tech

*all topics subject to change