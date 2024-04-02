On Tuesday, April 16th at 11 AM PST, eWeek will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Managing Multicloud Computing, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.
In this TweetChat, we’ll discuss the enormous upside of multicloud, and also cover the sometimes frustrating and expensive challenges of a multicloud deployment. How to best handle this complex enterprise infrastructure? And how can companies optimize their ever-changing multicloud platform?
See below for the resources you need to participate in the eWeek Tweetchat.
Participants List: Managing Multicloud Computing
The list of experts for this month’s TweetChat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:
- Gary Specter, CEO, Simpro Group
- Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable
- Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research
- James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]
TweetChat Questions: Managing Multicloud Computing
The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:
- Multicloud has been the default enterprise strategy for years now. Has it lived up to its potential?
- What key trends are boosting the multicloud sector here in 2024?
- What are the most frustrating multicloud challenges today? Cost, security, accountability?
- How do you recommend addressing these challenges?
- What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to optimize a multicloud deployment?
- What’s about multicloud and a related technology? How about AI? How is multicloud interacting/driving that related technology?
- It turns out the data center is alive and well in 2024. Won’t cloud – and now multicloud – even make the datacenter obsolete?
-
The future of multicloud? What will it look like 2-4 years from now?
-
A last Big Thought about multicloud – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about cloud?
How to Participate in the TweetChat
The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on April 16th. To participate:
- Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.
2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.
Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.
That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PST to participate in the tweetchat.
NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.
#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2024*
January 16: Governing Generative AI
February 13: Data Analytics Best Practices
March 12: How Tech Pros Get the Most From AI
April 16: Managing Multicloud Computing
May 14: Optimizing Generative AI
June 11: Mid-Year Look Ahead: Future of Tech
*all topics subject to change