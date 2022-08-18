We shine a spotlight on some of the brightest stars in the Enterprise IT constellation, across sectors ranging from data analytics to data center switches.

Enterprise IT is a thriving market, remarkably so. All of its various sectors, from software to services to hardware, are growing rapidly. To spotlight one hot market among the several: a Statista report projects that spending in the enterprise software market will hit $237 billion in 2022 and grow to $347 billion by 2027.

This year’s Enterprise IT Awards celebrate some of the top products and companies in today’s massive enterprise IT market. Clearly, these companies are far from the only leaders. From analytics to database management, enterprise IT offers a vast range of products and services.

So clearly, the following winners are a mere sampling of the thousands of firms – large and small – in the enterprise industry, and they are far from the only contenders for these awards. As the industry grows, there are sure to be even more viable contenders sprouting up. Please stay tuned for more enterprise IT coverage – the enterprise tech industry is filled with top-notch providers.

Most Innovative Company in Analytics: Tableau

With nearly two decades of experience in the data analytics sector, Tableau is one of the top names in the space. As Tableau carved its niche in the tech world, industry leaders took notice, and Salesforce acquired the firm in 2019. Its diverse suite of products allow users to visualize data in a number of easily readable formats.

A big focus of Tableau’s platform is what it calls “intuitive analytics.” To accomplish this, it employs AI modeling, natural language processing (NLP), and easy-to-understand data visualizations to give users insights other platforms might not be able to offer with their tools and solutions.

Tableau’s natural language processing capabilities received a huge boost thanks to the firm’s 2021 acquisition of Narrative Science. Narrative Science’s technology automatically analyzes, builds, and communicates data insights in a narrative format, which can make the data easier to understand for many users.

Tableau’s patented VizQL engine adds a lot of rich, useful features to its analytics products. Users can connect to data live (connecting in-database for real-time results) or in-memory (connecting to source systems within Tableau). This functionality lets users have more control over cost, data freshness, and performance.

Tableau’s recent new features helped it earn the Most Innovative Company prize. Its recent integrations with fellow Salesforce acquisition Slack are of particular note.

Ask Data in Slack allows users to ask questions and receive automatic data visualizations; Einstein Discovery in Slack can make predictions in the midst of an organization’s natural workflow.

In addition to Slack-related functionalities, Tableau has also been working on Model Builder, a feature which leverages Einstein Discovery to collaboratively construct and consume predictive models for better user control and model accuracy.

With a steady stream of new usable features, an ongoing Slack integration process, and boundary-pushing machine learning capabilities, Tableau is a clear pick for Most Innovative Company in Analytics.

Best Big Data Analytics Solution: Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft needs no introduction to even the most casual of readers. The tech titan has a major role in many aspects of the tech industry, and enterprise IT is no exception. Its Power BI solution is a powerful, user-friendly data visualization tool with a treasure trove of data connectors to keep users completely in-touch with their data.

It’s the near-total presence of Microsoft products in offices worldwide that help make Power BI a winner. Most workplaces have access to Microsoft Office, Azure, Teams, Office 365, and other Microsoft services, and it’s thanks to this that integrating Power BI into an organization’s preexisting digital landscape can be nearly seamless.

Overall, its features and capabilities combine to achieve a level of integration which would have required companies to write custom code or hire an IT services firm to accomplish in the past.

The user-friendliness of the software is also top-notch. Setup is easy and requires no training whatsoever; it can be connected to cloud services, on-premises databases, and much more. And its collaborative framework makes it a cut above the rest in the big data analytics game.

For those looking for a machine learning solution to add to their data analytics, Power BI has businesses covered with natural language processing for its data visualization tools. This along with dashboards that update in real time means users can have a view of their data that is almost always up-to-date with the latest trends and analytics.

On top of these features, Power BI’s robust security infrastructure helps make the solution scalable as organizations grow and expand. There’s even a solid mobile integration for users who want access to data visualization tools on the go.

From its user-friendly interface to its incredible integration capabilities, there are plenty of reasons to name Microsoft Power BI a leader in the Big Data Analytics Solution category.

Best Data Center Switch Solution: Cisco Nexus Series

In the age of cloud computing, data center switches are a must, and industry veteran Cisco provides one of the top-quality products in the market. By leveraging their near-40 years of experience in the tech sector, Cisco offers switches that are easy to program, scalable, and energy efficient for any interested enterprises.

Cisco’s data and connection credentials are plain to see. From Linksys routers to IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to its cloud operations platform, the firm’s expertise in these fields are top-rate. Whether setting up your first office’s internet connection or looking to upgrade your business’s data center capabilities, you will almost inevitably come across a Cisco product at some point in the process.

The cloud has been central to Cisco’s business strategy for some time, and its multicloud-focused endeavors like the Security Cloud platform prove this commitment. The firm’s Nexus series of data center switches are excellent at handling Layer 2 and Layer 3 traffic and integrate nicely with spine-and-leaf architecture.

The Nexus series’ performance capabilities are its biggest selling point. Being able to efficiently handle large amounts of traffic is a necessity for enterprise-level organizations, whose data traffic is almost always high-volume and near-constant. With the Nexus, these organizations can handle that data traffic on the cloud with speeds that, in some cases, keep pace with the speeds of a wired, on-premises database connection.

Cisco’s switches can also be a space-saving tool. Virtualization of specific zones or segments within a data center can all be handled by a single switch, reducing the amount of hardware needed to keep a data center running.

Backed by decades of experience and a collection of high-performance features, the Cisco Nexus Series is a leading data center switch options for enterprise-level corporations and easily takes home the Best Data Center Switch Solution prize.

Best SD-WAN Provider: Juniper Networks

With more and more workplaces adopting hybrid and remote work plans, software-defined wide-area networks, or SD-WANs, are one of the ways companies have used to keep employees connected across the map while maintaining sufficient privacy and security measures.

SD-WANs allows organizations to expand their computer networks across great distances, facilitating the delivery of services necessary for businesses to function. With this, employees can stay in-network from London to the Philippines.

With nearly 30 years in the industry, Juniper Networks offers a variety of modern and legacy networking software and solutions. Its suite of SD-WAN solutions leverages its Mist AI to optimize network experiences and operates through Juniper’s Mist Cloud service.

This utilization of AI is unique to Juniper’s offerings and is thanks to the firm’s 2019 acquisition of Mist Systems. After the acquisition, Juniper made Mist’s AI solutions the cornerstone of its product strategy. Mist AI can be utilized across the firm’s full range of products, solutions, and services.

The plan has paid off well for Juniper. Mist AI allows Juniper’s products to work better together, with its SD-WAN’s products all working in concert to provide the best network experience possible.

The suite of products itself is top-quality as well, including the Session Smart Router, the Mist WAN Assurance service, the SRX Series of gateways, and the NFX Series Network Services Platform.

Juniper’s SD-WAN products also work in concert with the firm’s secure access service edge (SASE) architecture to streamline IT security and operations. Juniper Networks also offers managed solutions and services to better facilitate the setup and operation of its products.

With its integration across its entire family of products and the unique utilization of Mist AI, Juniper Networks offers one of the most interesting and well-implemented SD-WAN solutions on the market. Thanks to this, it clearly claims the title of Best SD-WAN Provider.

Best Database Management Software: Oracle Database

Available as an on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid cloud platform, there’s a lot to appreciate about Oracle Database. The solution can handle a robust array of data types while providing top-flight security measures to keep that data protected. As a result, it’s able to handle large amounts of data while maintaining peak performance, and it offers excellent backup and recovery solutions.

The database’s scalability is second-to-none, making it perfect for large or expanding companies. It can also be automated, which allows less tech-savvy customers to retain the performance and scalability of the product without the complexity of operation security.

The platform’s offerings are flexible, providing both SQL and NoSQL solutions based on an organization’s specific needs and data goals. This is in addition to being deployable on-premises, in the cloud, or even in a hybrid cloud scenario. This flexibility allows users to tailor the platform specifically for their business with relative ease.

In terms of security, Oracle provides a number of solutions to keep user data safe regardless of where the platform is deployed. These solutions include key management, encryption, activity masking, and data masking. This combined with organizational best practices can help ensure data safety long-term.

On top of its preexisting services and solutions, Oracle seems intent on pushing its Database product even further. Recently, it teamed up with Microsoft to announce Oracle Database Service for Azure, a managed service that allows users to build Azure applications while backed by Oracle’s automated database management capabilities.

Thanks to top-quality existing features and a consistent drive for innovation and creation, Oracle Database has more than established itself as one of the elite names in the database management world, receiving acclaim from the likes of Gartner and Forrester. It’s a solid choice for Award for Best Database Management Software.

