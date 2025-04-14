eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Companies of all sizes are finding it increasingly difficult to differentiate between real and fake job applications — and much of the challenge is due to AI.

Generative AI tools can easily be used to create headshots, mimic voices, and even fabricate credentials; in addition, hackers and scammers often use advanced AI writing tools to give them an edge when creating resumes and cover letters. According to a Gartner prediction cited by multiple outlets, deepfakes could represent 25% of all global job applicants by 2028.

Fake job applicants are more than just a waste of time; depending on their goal, these applicants could install malware on company computers, steal funds, or access sensitive data. Not only do hiring managers need to be diligent when trying to spot fake profiles in the first place, but company leaders need to be ready to take immediate action if one happens to slip through the cracks.

Uncovering scammers with next-gen technology

AI detection tools can still be used successfully sometimes to suss out a fake job candidate; however, due to the ever-increasing sophistication of AI, fake profiles are becoming more convincing.

The team at Pindrop recently learned this firsthand when they exposed a fake applicant who turned out to be part of a scam operation linked to Russia. Ironically, the Pindrop platform was specifically designed to spot deepfakes and other types of AI-generated content.

“Gen AI has blurred the line between what it is to be human and what it means to be a machine. What we’re seeing is that individuals are using these fake identities and fake faces and fake voices to secure employment,” Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and co-founder of Pindrop, said as first quoted by CNBC.

