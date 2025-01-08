eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The future of work could look very different soon, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who predicts that “virtual employees” powered by artificial intelligence are almost ready to join the workforce. In a blog published Monday, January 6, Altman wrote that these AI agents can boost productivity and transform business output by executing tasks without human intervention. Altman believes such developments begin a shift that could redefine how businesses operate.

What Are AI Agents?

AI agents are advanced tools designed to autonomously perform tasks traditionally done by humans, such as writing code, booking travel, or managing schedules. Unlike today’s AI tools, these agents are expected to operate with minimal human supervision.

“We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents ‘join the workforce’ and materially change the output of companies,” Altman wrote. “We continue to believe that iteratively putting great tools in the hands of people leads to great, broadly-distributed outcomes.”

OpenAI is reportedly working on its own AI agent, codenamed “Operator,” which could launch early this year. This tool is designed to independently execute various tasks like managing schedules or coding on behalf of users. Rival companies including Microsoft and Anthropic have been rolling out similar innovations. For example, Microsoft’s Copilot Studio and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet are paving the way for AI tools that operate with minimal human oversight.

Consulting giant McKinsey has already started integrating AI agents into its operations, using them to process client inquiries and automate steps such as scheduling follow-ups. The company predicts that by 2030, automation could handle up to 30 percent of work hours across the U.S. economy.

OpenAI’s pursuit of AGI and Superintelligence

Altman’s optimism extends beyond current developments. OpenAI’s progress toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—AI systems capable of human-like reasoning—has bolstered confidence in achieving this milestone.

“We are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it,” Altman said in his post.

But the company’s vision doesn’t stop at AGI. Altman also hinted at pursuing “superintelligence,” AI systems far surpassing human intelligence. He described these advancements as tools that could “massively accelerate scientific discovery and innovation” and “massively increase abundance and prosperity.”

“We love our current products,” Altman wrote, “but we are here for the glorious future,” he wrote. If his predictions hold true, 2025 could mark a turning point for workplaces worldwide, with AI agents playing a central role in shaping the future of work.

