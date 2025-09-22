Latest News
Best AI Tools for Personal Finance

thumbnail Best AI Tools for Personal Finance

Image: Wealthfront

Written By
thumbnail Kezia Jungco
Kezia Jungco
Sep 22, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent.

If you ever feel like your budgeting tasks never end, AI tools for personal finance can make them manageable. These tools simplify budgeting, monitor bill due dates and send advance reminders, and automate small savings so you build a cushion without thinking about it. You can also use AI to keep investment contributions on schedule, categorize transactions accurately, and surface spending patterns that aren’t obvious in monthly statements.

Here’s a quick rundown of the best personal finance AI tools. 

Monarch Money: Best for proactive budgeting and household visibility

Monarch Money is an AI finance tool that simplifies tracking expenses, budgeting, and planning in one platform. Monarch pulls in checking accounts, credit cards, loans, and investments, and then uses AI to clean up categories, surface spending patterns, and generate easy-to-understand summaries. 

You can set monthly caps, build goal trackers, and share a single view with a partner to ensure budgets stay realistic. Forecasts and recurring-expense tracking help you plan cash flow before it becomes a problem, and custom rules keep categories tidy over time.

This personal finance AI tool starts at $14.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial.

Monarch Money dashboard
Monarch Money lets you see where your money goes with a clear spending-by-category report, which is ideal for building a realistic budget and tracking bills. Source: Monarch Money
Visit Monarch Money

Rocket Money: Best for subscription cleanup and bill control

Rocket Money is an AI budgeting app that offers limited features to help you manage your personal finances at no cost. It scans transactions to find subscriptions, flags price hikes, and helps cancel services you don’t need. The app can negotiate lower rates for cable, internet, and phone, and it offers automated savings that move small amounts to a vault without breaking your budget. Alerts for due dates and low balances keep late fees in check, and the dashboard makes it obvious where money is leaking. 

If you want to create unlimited budgets, automate your savings, and customize your budget categories, you can subscribe to Rocket Money’s Premium membership, which starts at about $6 per month.

RocketMoney
With Rocket Money, you can lower bills, automate savings, and track “left-to-spend” budgets, ideal for cutting subscriptions and preventing overspending. Source: Rocket Money
Visit Rocket Money

Wealthfront: Best for automated investing with cash features

Wealthfront is one of the best personal finance AI tools when it comes to low-cost, passive portfolio management. It builds and maintains diversified ETF portfolios, rebalances automatically, and applies tax-loss harvesting in taxable accounts to improve after-tax results. 

You can schedule transfers on payday, track goals, and park short-term cash in the same ecosystem for a higher yield while keeping funds accessible. The interface favors clarity over trading drama, which makes it easier to stick to your plan through market swings.

The advisory fee starts at 0.25% per year with a $500 minimum. Wealthfront does not offer a free trial.

Wealthfront
Wealthfront’s mobile app allows you to check performance and allocation in seconds, ideal for staying disciplined and invested on the go. Source: Wealthfront
Visit Wealthfront

Bottom line: Automate your finances with AI 

Personal finance AI tools won’t negotiate your salary or erase debt overnight, but they will keep your budget accurate, move cash to savings on schedule, flag wasteful subscriptions, and invest consistently so that progress compounds. 

If you’re new to using AI tools for personal finance management, start by identifying your biggest bottleneck and choosing a single tool that addresses your needs. Then, connect your accounts and set three metrics to review in 30 days, such as dollars saved, categories trimmed, and contributions automated.

Sign up for free plans or trials to experiment until you find the right AI tool, then let it automate your personal finances.

Bargain shoppers, check out some of my favorite free AI tools.

thumbnail Kezia Jungco

Kezia Jungco specializes in AI and other technology, rigorously testing and analyzing generative platforms with a particular focus on art generators, chatbots, and NLP tools. She has five years of expertise in crafting content across B2B and B2C sectors. Her portfolio includes in-depth coverage of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and CRM solutions for publications including eWEEK, Datamation, TechnologyAdvice, and Selling Signals.

