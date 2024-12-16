eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Enterprise deployment of artificial intelligence agents is projected to gain a 25 percent increase in 2025 and double the growth by 50 percent in 2027, according to the latest Deloitte Global’s TMT 2025 Predictions released last month. The report highlights six areas where generative AI (GenAI) is integral to their operations: energy consumption, users, enterprise AI, consumer devices, streaming services, and telecom mergers.

GenAI energy usage will surge up to four percent of the total global consumption by 2030. In 2025, women are to close the gap in the use of GenAI; AI-powered consumer devices to exceed 30 percent of total shipments; video streaming subscriptions to peak and then decline thereafter; and the pace of wireless telecom consolidation to increase, gearing toward sustainability.

Agentic AI On the Rise

Interestingly, Deloitte projects a 25 percent increase in the enterprise adoption of GenAI agents next year. It could reverse the Appen report of a 9.4 percent decline of ROI in enterprise AI deployment this year due to low-percentage projects.

In its report, “Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) 2025 Predictions,” Deloitte said it expects a 50-percent growth in this area over two years. This increase might be because of the innovation that startups and industry leaders undertake as they diversify and explore revenue opportunities. The focus would be on the transition to agentic AI, where AI acts as an agent on behalf of the users to perform tasks within the system with minimal to zero human intervention.

Deploying AI agents at scale would accelerate business processes, reduce costs, and spur growth that could potentially shape the future. Surely, there will be challenges to face and hurdles to overcome ahead as expected of experimenting with and learning to master new technologies in enterprises.

“We are standing on the brink of a new era in human invention and the choices we make today around the development and use of artificial intelligence will shape the future,” said Ariane Bucaille, Deloitte Global TMT Industry Leader.

Deloitte’s positive outlook on these key areas, except for the streaming video-on-demand subscriptions (SVOD), appears to resonate with Gartner’s assessment regarding GenAI as “a catalyst for the expansion of AI in the enterprise” that could create more windows of opportunity.

“[W]e can ensure that technological advancements positively impact not only the current generation but also businesses, consumers, and broader communities for generations to come,” Bucaille said.