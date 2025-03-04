eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Google took center stage at Mobile World Congress 2025 with exciting updates to its Gemini AI, unveiling real-time video and screen-sharing features designed to make AI more interactive and practical. These advancements aim to integrate artificial intelligence seamlessly into daily life, from creative assistance to shopping recommendations.

Live Video: AI that sees what you see

The Live Video feature enables users to engage in real-time video conversations with Gemini, using their phone’s camera to ask questions or seek advice based on what the AI “sees.” In a demonstration video, a user showcased their pottery collection to Gemini and requested color suggestions to enhance their existing vases. The AI evaluated the ceramics and recommended an appropriate glaze color, demonstrating its capability to process visual input and deliver contextual, real-time recommendations.

Screen Sharing: AI that understands your screen

The Screen Sharing feature takes Gemini’s abilities a step further, letting users share their phone screen during a conversation. Whether navigating a website, shopping online, or troubleshooting a task, Gemini can now offer on-screen guidance. During a demo, a user asked for fashion advice on a pair of jeans they were considering purchasing, and Gemini helped them select the perfect outfit by analyzing the details on the screen in real time.

While the AI struggled to interpret the style without a verbal description, it successfully adapted to follow-up questions, proving its potential for real-time assistance.

When can you try these new Gemini features?

The new capabilities will roll out later this month for users subscribed to the Google One AI Premium Plan, available on Android devices. Apple users aren’t left out either — Google updated its Gemini app for iPhones, adding lock screen widgets for faster access to AI-powered assistance.

If you’re at MWC 2025, you can try these features firsthand at Google’s Android Avenue exhibit between Halls 2 and 3.

