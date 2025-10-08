Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

AI Isn’t Stealing Your Job, It’s Redefining It: New Report Shows Which Roles Are Changing Most

thumbnail AI Isn’t Stealing Your Job, It’s Redefining It: New Report Shows Which Roles Are Changing Most

Image: stockasso/Envato

Written By
thumbnail Aminu Abdullahi
Aminu Abdullahi
Oct 8, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

If you’ve been worried that a robot is going to take your job, you can probably relax. But you might want to prepare for your job to look very different. 

According to Indeed’s AI at Work Report 2025, AI is less about full-on replacement and more about a significant reshuffling of our daily tasks. The research, which analyzed nearly 2,900 different skills required in today’s job market, stresses that this change doesn’t mean mass replacement.

It’s about transformation, not elimination. 

“The real question is not whether GenAI will change jobs — it absolutely is, and will,” the report states. “The question is what kinds of jobs will be most and least changed, why, and how.”

The study also found that:

  • 26% of jobs posted on Indeed in the past year are “highly transformable.”
  • Over half (54%) are “moderately” exposed.
  • Only 1% of skills analyzed fell into the “full transformation” category, where AI could theoretically perform the entire task without human input.

In most professions, the relationship is one of cooperation, not competition. The Indeed study describes this as “hybrid transformation,” where “human oversight will remain critical when applying these skills, but GenAI can already perform a significant portion of routine work.”

Jobs in the crosshairs

Tech and finance professionals appear to be standing closest to AI’s firing line.

“The jobs that are more likely to have a high degree of transformation are white-collar jobs,” Indeed’s Laura Ullrich said, according to CNBC.

Roles that require cognitive reasoning, like coding, analysis, or writing, are most vulnerable. By contrast, jobs that depend heavily on physical presence or emotional interaction, such as nursing, manufacturing, and construction, are less likely to be disrupted.

The report shows that 81% of software development skills fall within the “hybrid transformation” category, suggesting AI is now capable of handling much of the routine coding work.

One of the report’s model assessments explained that AI can provide “explanations, code samples, debugging help, and architectural advice,” signaling that while AI can assist, human oversight remains essential for accuracy and ethics.

The safest seats in the AI storm

At the other end of the spectrum, nursing and childcare roles remain the most shielded. These jobs rely on compassion, empathy, and human judgment — qualities still beyond AI’s reach.

“GenAI does not replace nurses, but has the potential to redistribute cognitive and administrative load, freeing time for patient-facing care,” the Indeed report said. That redistribution could ease chronic staff shortages rather than cause layoffs.

Despite growing fears, experts say the disruption is gradual. The Yale University Budget Lab recently reported that “the broader labor market has not experienced a discernible disruption since ChatGPT’s release 33 months ago.”

Still, AI is forcing companies to rethink how they organize work. Some firms are already making tough calls. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently admitted to cutting thousands of customer service roles because of AI, saying, “I’ve reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000, because I need less heads,” as quoted by CNBC.

However, many economists believe the greater challenge will not be layoffs, but reskilling. The Indeed report emphasizes that real-world impact depends on “how quickly workers are reskilled, and how job design evolves,” as businesses adopt AI tools. Those who learn to work with AI — not against it — are more likely to thrive in the next phase of the job market. 

The Indeed report aligns with a recent Microsoft study, which shows that writing and sales positions are most vulnerable to being replaced by AI.

thumbnail Aminu Abdullahi

Aminu Abdullahi is an experienced B2B technology and finance writer and award-winning public speaker. He is the co-author of the e-book, The Ultimate Creativity Playbook, and has written for various publications, including TechRepublic, eWEEK, Enterprise Networking Planet, eSecurity Planet, CIO Insight, Enterprise Storage Forum, IT Business Edge, Webopedia, Software Pundit, Geekflare and more.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail AI ‘Resurrections’ of Robin Williams and Tupac Ignite Ethical Debate
Latest News
AI ‘Resurrections’ of Robin Williams and Tupac Ignite Ethical Debate
Liz Ticong
Oct 8, 2025
thumbnail Law Schools Want Applicants Fluent in AI, Not Afraid of It
Latest News
Law Schools Want Applicants Fluent in AI, Not Afraid of It
Fiona Jackson
Oct 8, 2025
thumbnail IBM and Anthropic Partnering to Automate the SDLC and Make Developers More Productive
Latest News
IBM and Anthropic Partnering to Automate the SDLC and Make Developers More Productive
Esther Shein
Oct 8, 2025
thumbnail Musk Names Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker as xAI CFO
Latest News
Musk Names Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker as xAI CFO
eWEEK Staff
Oct 8, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information