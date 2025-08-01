eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Jobs involving writing, teaching, and sales are among the most vulnerable to AI, according to a new Microsoft study, which finds that generative AI is already handling key tasks in these roles.

Conducted by Microsoft researchers, the paper ranks occupations based on real-world AI usage and task success. It also identifies dozens of roles with minimal exposure to AI; the roles are mostly manual or physically demanding jobs that are unlikely to be affected anytime soon.

How Microsoft measured AI’s reach across occupations

Microsoft analyzed more than 200,000 real user conversations with its AI assistant Copilot, collected from US sessions over nine months in 2024. The focus is on generative AI, or tools that interpret and produce text, rather than robotics or machine learning in physical systems.

Each chat was examined to see what task the user wanted help with and what the AI actually did. Researchers then linked those tasks to specific types of work found across different jobs.

Using this method, they created a score showing how much of each job AI is already touching — and how effectively. The result is a detailed map of where AI is being used in real-world work today.

Language-heavy work sits at the top of the AI list

Jobs built around language, communication, and information are showing the strongest overlap with AI, according to Microsoft’s findings. These are roles where generative AI is already assisting with or directly performing key tasks.

At the top of the list are interpreters and translators, whose work aligns closely with the AI’s ability to process and generate language. Writers and authors also rank high, along with technical writers, editors, and reporters, or jobs that involve drafting, revising, or conveying information. In these roles, AI is frequently used to write, summarize, explain, or edit content, often with high completion success.

Physically demanding jobs remain out of AI’s reach

The lowest-ranked occupations in the study are jobs that involve manual labor or physical presence. These roles show little to no overlap with the kinds of tasks generative AI can perform or assist with.

Nursing assistants, dishwashers, roofers, and water treatment plant operators are among the jobs least affected by AI. So are truck and tractor operators, tire repairers, and massage therapists. These jobs rely on physical movement, equipment handling, or human contact, which are areas where text-based AI tools have no functional role.

A wake-up call, not a forecast

While Microsoft’s study does not predict which jobs will be eliminated, it clearly shows what artificial intelligence is already changing — with implications that are hard to ignore. The data mirror warnings already made by the United Nations, Bill Gates, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Together, they point to the same conclusion: Generative AI is now impacting jobs faster than expected.

Outside the report, signs of this change are also becoming harder to dismiss. AI is now handling 30 to 50% of Salesforce’s workload and writing 20 to 30% of Microsoft’s code. As layoffs continue across industries, the pressure to adapt is intensifying for many workers.

The challenge now is staying useful in a workplace that’s changing fast.

