Groups representing the artificial intelligence and publishing sectors say that allowing up to seven million authors to sue Anthropic would work against both their industries. They warn it could bankrupt AI firms by triggering massive litigation costs and destabilise publishing by undermining existing licensing agreements.

On July 17, U.S. District Judge William Alsup certified a class action allowing three lead authors, Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson, to represent all US writers whose works were allegedly downloaded by Anthropic from pirate libraries such as LibGen and PiLiMi without licenses. This ruling means that millions of authors can now pursue their copyright claims against the company in a single, unified case.

Anthropic swiftly petitioned to appeal the class certification, arguing that Alsup brushed aside Anthropic’s argument that its use of the books was legal “fair use.” The company also said that figuring out who owns each work and whether it was actually copied would require complex case-by-case decisions, and that the looming threat of “hundreds of billions of dollars in potential damages” could force a settlement before it could mount a defence.

“Several other pending putative class actions likewise challenge companies’ use of allegedly copyrighted books to train large language models,” Anthropic wrote in its petition, referring to various ongoing disputes between copyright holders and OpenAI and Meta. “These cases raise important fair-use questions that will establish the ground rules for the industry moving forward.”

Nevertheless, judges have ruled that Anthropic’s and Meta’s use of copyrighted books to train their AI models qualifies as “highly transformative” and thus protected by fair use. However, downloading pirated copies of such works does not qualify, and so Anthropic must stand trial on December 1, 2025.

Groups representing tech companies and artists are in agreement, for once

The Consumer Technology Association and the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which represent the US tech and communications industries, are both publicly in support of Anthropic. They agree that the broad-brush certification prevents AI companies from fully investigating and contesting each claim, and that the prospect of billions in statutory damages without proof of actual harm exerts overwhelming pressure on Anthropic to settle.

“Class certification for alleged copyright infringement — involving millions of putative class members — will chill investment in AI companies as investors will avoid the threat of such catastrophic liability,” the trade bodies wrote in an August 7 court filing. “The United States currently may be the global leader in AI development, but that could change if litigation stymies investment by imposing excessive damages on AI companies.”

While industry groups representing authors, including Authors Alliance, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, American Library Association, Association of Research Libraries, and Public Knowledge, ultimately agree that the class certification was misguided, they oppose it for different reasons.

In their amicus brief, they say that the judge assumed that the authors and publishers would be able to “work out the best way to recover” damages should they win the case. However, because publishers and authors can disagree on how works should be used, doing so would be extremely complicated and could result in “hundreds of mini-trials” to determine ownership.

Furthermore, they also object to the assumption that the three named plaintiffs speak for all rightsholders, as views on how AI models should be trained vary widely. They argue the case should be resolved in a way that ensures a win for the rightsholders does not create further conflict.

US President Donald Trump dismissed calls to compensate writers whose works are used to train AI models, calling the idea “impractical.”