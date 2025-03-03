eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Microsoft is launching its new Dragon Copilot advanced voice assistant to help healthcare professionals with the burden of paperwork, long a point of frustration. Studies show that doctors spend nearly twice as much time on administrative work as they do seeing patients, contributing to burnout and inefficiencies in healthcare delivery. Microsoft’s solution aims to reverse that trend by automating documentation and enabling hands-free access to critical information.

Built on technology from Nuance—acquired by Microsoft in 2021—the new AI tool integrates natural language processing and automation to streamline clinical documentation, retrieve information, and handle routine tasks.

“At Microsoft, we have long believed that AI has the incredible potential to free clinicians from much of the administrative burden in healthcare and enable them to refocus on taking care of patients,” Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Health and Life Sciences Solutions and Platforms Joe Petro said in a statement.

What Does AI-Powered Healthcare Look Like?

More than just a dictation tool, Dragon Copilot combines the capabilities of Nuance’s Dragon Medical One and DAX Copilot for a range of AI in healthcare use cases. According to Microsoft, the AI assistant can:

Generate clinical notes in real-time

Process conversational orders

Draft referral letters or after-visit summaries.

It also offers access to trusted medical resources, allowing clinicians to quickly retrieve relevant information without breaking their workflows.

The AI’s potential impact extends beyond convenience. Reducing the time spent on manual data entry allows physicians to dedicate more attention to patients, leading to improved quality of care and job satisfaction. Early adopters of similar AI-driven tools have seen reduced documentation time, leading to lower stress levels among healthcare workers.

Doctor/Patient… and Dragon Confidentiality?

Dragon Copilot also has the potential to change how doctors and patients interact. The AI can passively capture key details during consultations, creating a structured record while freeing the doctor up to engage in the conversation. This could lead to more natural discussions between clinicians and patients as well as shorter wait times and more personalized care.

However, questions around data security, reliability, and potential biases remain. Microsoft emphasizes that Dragon Copilot is built on a secure, HIPAA-compliant framework, and that it continuously learns from user interactions to refine its accuracy. Still, widespread adoption will depend on trust from both medical professionals and patients.

Dragon Copilot will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting in May, with plans to expand to Europe later in the year.