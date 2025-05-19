eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

After months of growing pressure from employees and activists, Microsoft has publicly addressed concerns about whether its technology has contributed to harm in Gaza. In a blog published May 15, the tech giant stated it found “no evidence to date that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies have been used to target or harm people in the conflict in Gaza.” The announcement follows internal reviews and an external investigation conducted by an unnamed firm initiated in response to accusations that the Israeli military was using Microsoft’s tools for surveillance and operations in Gaza.

Microsoft confirmed it has a commercial relationship with the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), providing cloud services, AI tools, and software support. The company clarified that this relationship is subject to Microsoft’s Acceptable Use Policy and AI Code of Conduct, which prohibit using the technology to harm individuals or violate the law.

“We take these concerns seriously,” the company said. “Based on our review, including both our internal assessments and external review, we have found no evidence that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies, or any of our other software, have been used to harm people or that IMOD has failed to comply with our terms of service or our AI Code of Conduct.”

Microsoft also disclosed that it gave “limited emergency support” to the Israeli government shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks to assist in hostage rescue operations. This support, the company said, was granted with “significant oversight” and did not violate civilian rights.

“Microsoft has not created or provided such software or solutions to the IMOD” that would enable targeted military operations, the company said. However, it also acknowledged that it does not have visibility into how its tools are used once deployed on private servers or in government-operated systems not hosted on Microsoft’s cloud.

Critics say Microsoft’s statement raises more questions

No Azure for Apartheid, a group of current and former Microsoft employees, criticized the company’s statement, calling it “filled with both lies and contradictions.”

“In one breath, they claim that their technology is not being used to harm people in Gaza,” while also admitting “they don’t have insight into how their technologies are being used,” Hossam Nasr, a former Microsoft employee and an organizer with the group, said in a phone interview with GeekWire,

“There is no form of selling technology to an army that is plausibly accused of genocide — whose leaders are wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court — that would be ethical,” Nasr said. He also pointed out that Microsoft’s blog post did not mention Palestinians, Palestine, or Palestinian people, calling it a sign of the company’s true priorities.

Employee protests and rising internal backlash

Microsoft’s internal tension over its contracts with Israel has been growing for months. Two former employees, Ibtihal Aboussad and Vaniya Agrawal, were fired after they protested at Microsoft’s 50th-anniversary event in April. During the event, Aboussad interrupted AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, calling him a “war profiteer.” Both had previously sent emails to thousands of employees, urging Microsoft to cut ties with the Israeli military.

Nasr said the company failed to engage with the No Azure for Apartheid group during its review, despite the group sending a letter with 1,515 employee signatures hours before the company released its findings.

Looking ahead: More protests coming

No Azure for Apartheid has announced plans to protest again during Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference today in Seattle. “Microsoft is selling technology that fuels the U.S. military industrial-complex, mass state surveillance, and occupation in Palestine,” the group said in a press advisory. “They are active conspirators in the mass death and suffering of Palestinians.”

Nasr also pointed out that Microsoft published its statement on Nakba Day, a date marking the displacement of 750,000 Palestinians in 1948. To him, the timing is another signal that the company is more focused on “PR stunts to whitewash their image” than on truly addressing worker and public concerns.