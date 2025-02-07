eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Mistral revealed several upgrades for its AI assistant on Thursday, the most prominent being free iOS and Android apps. Le Chat boasts impressive speed and remarkable image generation compared to its competitors but lacks a voice mode.

Mistral’s le Chat uses proprietary models such as Mistral Large to power its chatbot. It also offers some open-weight models through an Apache 2.0 license.

What’s new for Le Chat?

Android and iOS users can download Le Chat now. They will see a standard generative AI chat interface, with features including information sourced from internet sources, code generation and interpretation, image creation, and assistants for specific tasks and workflows.

Mistral also introduced tiered subscriptions:

A $14.99 Pro tier that provides access to Mistral’s largest LLMs.

A $29.99 per user per month Teams tier.

An enterprise tier (in private preview) will interoperate with SaaS, on-prem, and VPC and offer models customized to individual organizations.

All tiers, including the free version, have access to a preview build of Le Chat Flash Answers, a variant that can produce about 1,000 words per second. Also new as of February is a specialized Code Interpreter feature.

Mistral’s AI can’t remember previous chats and user preferences like ChatGPT, although the company says it will be able to do so soon.

Some of Mistral’s answers about current events are made possible through a partnership with France’s Agence France-Presse.

Mistral partners with Cerebras for faster inferencing

U.S.-based AI inference company Cerebras performed inference for Mistral’s 123B parameter Mistral Large 2 model, enabling its speedy writing. Cerebras Inference is a data center alternative to running generative AI on local GPUs, and it interoperates with the major brands, including hot newcomer DeepSeek. Cerebras says its inference propels Mistral Flash Answers past the competitors in terms of the speed of responses.

What’s next for Le Chat?

Mistral plans to add integrations for documents, email, messaging systems, and databases “soon.” This would put it in more direct competition with Google, which has begun to bundle the Gemini AI assistant with its email and document services. The French company also plans to provide AI agents to automate multi-step processes.

Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch is expected to attend the Paris AI Action Summit alongside leaders from the other major AI makers from February 6 to 11.