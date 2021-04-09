eWEEK NEWS: With Version 10.0, NetBrain scales to any network, any person, or any problem, eliminating barriers through automation to troubleshoot and optimize network operations.

Network operations software maker NetBrain has released a new version of its main platform, NetBrain v10.0, which the company contends breaks new ground in end-to-end network automation.

This is all about ensuring network and application uptime, which can be a killer for enterprise IT systems.

Using v10.0, NetBrain said, users obtain advanced multi-cloud network support, no-code/low-code automation, enhanced incident collaboration and intent-based automation at scale, for any type of network. Each of these attributes helps guarantee frictionless networking.

Automation for network operations is an important requirement for many enterprises, but there are also some barriers to adoption. According to Cisco Systems’ 2020 Networking Trends Report, IT leaders believe that network automation will have the most impact on networking during the next five years. Yet even though 35 percent of network strategists see troubleshooting networking issues as the most resource-intensive and time-consuming activity for network operations today, more than 70 percent of network management is still done manually.

According to the Cisco report, 27 percent of IT leaders identified the lack of necessary skills as a key obstacle to transitioning to an advanced network.

NetBrain v10.0, released April 7, improves a company’s mission to democratize automation to support any network, for any problem, and for every person. By introducing new tools and enhancing existing automation capabilities, v10.0 makes it easier for an entire team to develop advanced automation for troubleshooting, documentation, security, and compliance.

New collaboration features accelerate knowledge sharing and help close the knowledge gap within both the network teams and IT teams in general.

NetBrain v10.0 includes the following features, according to the company:

Multi-Cloud Support. NetBrain now offers native, robust support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public cloud environments, allowing the two most common enterprise cloud networking platforms to be discovered, visualized, and operated in NetBrain on the same dynamic map as the rest of a customers’ enterprise network infrastructure.

NetBrain now offers native, robust support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public cloud environments, allowing the two most common enterprise cloud networking platforms to be discovered, visualized, and operated in NetBrain on the same dynamic map as the rest of a customers’ enterprise network infrastructure. Intent-based automation (IBA). Network Intent is the first tool of its kind to document network intent for specific devices, predefining a baseline for normal behavior and automating verification for even the most complex network setups. Adaptive Monitoring proactively takes immediate actions on network anomalies by executing those predefined network intents, speeding up troubleshooting to determine root causes instead of symptoms.

Network Intent is the first tool of its kind to document network intent for specific devices, predefining a baseline for normal behavior and automating verification for even the most complex network setups. Adaptive Monitoring proactively takes immediate actions on network anomalies by executing those predefined network intents, speeding up troubleshooting to determine root causes instead of symptoms. Incident-Based Collaboration. Network troubleshooting and remediation is a team sport. NetBrain v10.0 introduces a set of incident response tools, including the Incident Management Dashboard for real-time messaging and central problem visualization; the NetBrain Incident Portal for secure, cross-team collaboration (including non-NetBrain users), and SmartCLI for easy sharing of CLI diagnostics across the organization.

Network troubleshooting and remediation is a team sport. NetBrain v10.0 introduces a set of incident response tools, including the Incident Management Dashboard for real-time messaging and central problem visualization; the NetBrain Incident Portal for secure, cross-team collaboration (including non-NetBrain users), and SmartCLI for easy sharing of CLI diagnostics across the organization. Low-code/No-code Automation. NetBrain is introducing multiple tools to democratize the development of automations for network operations. These include the Visual Parser guided wizard for isolating critical data variables to build diagnostic automations faster.

NetBrain is introducing multiple tools to democratize the development of automations for network operations. These include the Visual Parser guided wizard for isolating critical data variables to build diagnostic automations faster. Feature Intent Template. This automates the act of automating. The Feature Intent Template drives rapid and scalable automation development across the IT organization.

NetBrain10 is now generally available. Current customers can request upgrades by emailing [email protected] For more information, go here.