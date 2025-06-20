eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

NVIDIA and Foxconn are reportedly in advanced talks to introduce a fleet of AI-powered humanoid robots at Foxconn’s upcoming manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas. If plans proceed on schedule, the first wave of these robots could be integrated into the factory’s operations as early as the first quarter of 2026.

The development follows NVIDIA’s recent announcement about its role in co-developing Taiwan’s first national AI supercomputing center, a project that also involves Foxconn.

Introducing robots to the production line

The concept of using automated machinery on a production line is far from new, though bringing AI-driven humanoid robots into manufacturing processes is an uncharted territory for both NVIDIA and Foxconn.

Official specifications for the robots have not been publicly released; however, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Foxconn is working on at least two prototypes: one featuring a bipedal frame and the other built on wheels. The former is reportedly the more expensive of the two.

In an earlier interview surrounding the original announcement of the Houston-based factory, NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang, said: “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain, and boosts our resiliency.”

Understanding the robots’ roles

Details about the AI robots remain limited, but Foxconn held a presentation in May 2025 that showcased some of its early training programs. Based on that presentation, this initial line will likely see robots picking up and placing down objects, inserting cables into ports, and performing some basic product assembly.

Foxconn has already announced its plans to showcase these robots at an upcoming event in November 2025, shortly before the robots’ expected deployment in the Houston factory.

Manufacturing the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72

After the robots are deployed, they will be used to manufacture an upcoming line of AI servers from NVIDIA — specifically, the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, which is an AI supercomputer that uses 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs in tandem.

Featuring advanced AI reasoning and a large memory capacity, the server is purpose-built for the most powerful AI models and workloads. Not only does it excel at generative AI, but it supports agentic and physical AI workloads.

Driving the next generation of AI

Between Foxconn’s upcoming plant in Texas, NVIDIA’s planned supercomputer in Taiwan, and their facilities that already exist around the world, it seems that NVIDIA and Foxconn will continue to be AI innovation leaders for years to come.

