Salesforce has given its AI a body. Meet Henry, a humanoid robot powered by the company’s generative AI platform, designed to bring its technology off the screen and into the real world.

At the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, Henry interacted with attendees, answering questions and showing how Salesforce’s Agentforce system can take on a physical form. The robot reflects the company’s growing ambition to turn its intelligent agents into real-world assistants that can act, not just analyze.

From cloud to concrete

Behind Henry’s friendly exterior runs Agentforce 360, Salesforce’s latest AI engine built to turn digital copilots into autonomous workers. What usually lives in dashboards and CRMs now powers a robot on the floor: one that can meet people, respond in real time, and bring Salesforce’s cloud intelligence into motion.

Agentforce connects data, humans, and AI under one framework, allowing intelligent agents to act across departments with built-in oversight. Its low-code Agentforce Builder lets companies design custom AI agents, while Agent Script defines the rules and safety checks that keep them predictable and compliant.

Henry takes that intelligence off the screen. Built to operate independently or under supervision, the robot represents Salesforce’s vision of the “agentic enterprise”, where AI doesn’t replace people but works alongside them, tackling physical tasks just as seamlessly as digital ones.

Robots are clocking in for duty

Salesforce isn’t alone in bringing AI into the physical world. Across industries, machines that think, plan, and move are slipping into everyday workflows, from warehouses to front desks.

DoorDash has teamed up with Serve Robotics to deploy sidewalk delivery bots in major US cities, expanding beyond its human couriers to automate short-distance orders. Amazon now operates more than a million warehouse robots, using its DeepFleet AI to optimize how goods travel from shelf to doorstep.

Even Google is teaching robots to reason. Its new Gemini Robotics 1.5 models combine vision, language, and motion planning so machines can explain their steps before acting, folding towels or loading dishes with deliberate care instead of blind obedience.

And then there’s Figure 03, the first humanoid from Figure AI designed for mass production, built with soft fabric panels and a vision-language-action brain called Helix. It’s learning new household tasks from just hours of human video.

This kind of progress makes the leap from chatbot to coworker feel inevitable.

Salesforce returns to its roots to build the next AI frontier

The same ambition that brought Henry to Dreamforce is now shaping Salesforce’s hometown. The company is investing $15 billion over five years to turn San Francisco into the hub of its AI operations, home to a new AI Incubator Hub and 2,000 new hires focused on building and deploying intelligent agents.

It’s a long-term bet on the same AI foundation that powers Henry. More than 1,000 companies are already deploying Salesforce’s systems in production, showing that the agentic enterprise is moving from concept to reality.

If Salesforce’s vision holds, the next generation of enterprise work won’t happen behind a monitor. It’ll stand beside us. A partner with a voice and a purpose.

The wave of AI innovation shows no sign of slowing. Goldman Sachs analysts say the technology’s growth curve is still in its early climb.