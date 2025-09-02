85% of Students Now Use AI, Calling It a ’24/7 Tutor’

Generative AI has become a staple in student life, with the majority of college students using the technology for coursework. One student even described it as a “24/7 tutor.”

According to Inside Higher Ed’s Student Voice survey, nearly all students want colleges to establish clear rules and provide training on ethical AI use. While some say the tools boost learning and even make college more valuable, others worry about critical thinking and integrity.

A nationwide pulse check on students and generative AI

The latest Student Voice survey from Inside Higher Ed offers a closer look at how generative AI is intersecting with campus life. It captured responses from 1,047 students at 166 two- and four-year public and private nonprofit institutions nationwide.

The poll was designed to highlight student perspectives in higher education’s ongoing adaptation to artificial intelligence (AI). It provides snapshots of how students view AI’s role in their learning, integrity, and the broader value of a college education

Brainstorming, tutoring, and studying top student uses for AI tools

Generative AI has quickly become a part of academic routines, with most students using it to supplement, not replace, their own work. The survey found that 85% of students had relied on AI tools for coursework in the past year. Their top reported uses include:

55% brainstorming ideas

50% asking AI questions like a tutor

46% studying for exams or quizzes

44% editing or checking their writing

42% using it like an advanced search engine

AI use was strong across institution types, with 79% of community college students and 86% of four-year students reporting they had used it for academic work in the last year.

AI helps and hurts learning

Students report mixed experiences with how generative AI is shaping their studies, suggesting they see AI as a double-edged tool. The survey revealed that among those who used AI for studies in the past year:

55% said it had mixed effects. AI was useful at times, but it also made them think less deeply.

27% said it had a positive impact, helping them understand concepts and improving their thinking.

7% said it had a negative effect, leading them to rely too much on the technology.

Students want guidance on AI use, not crackdowns

Additionally, students overwhelmingly believe colleges should take action on generative AI, but they prefer training and transparency over punitive measures. A staggering 97% of respondents said institutions should respond to AI-related integrity concerns, while:

53% want education on ethical AI use.

51% want clear, standardized policies on when and how AI can be used.

45% support allowing AI use if students are transparent about it.

Only a minority backs stricter measures, with 21% favoring AI-detection software and 18% supporting classroom bans.

The results point to a strong student preference for proactive guidance rather than surveillance or restrictions.

College remains relevant for students, but will AI undermine its payoff?

When asked how generative AI has influenced the value of higher education, students leaned toward stability or even greater importance. Nearly a quarter, or 23%, said college is more valuable in the AI era, compared with 18% who said it is less.

Yet outside the classroom, the picture looks more uncertain. A recent analysis from the Burning Glass Institute found that AI is automating many entry-level tasks once reserved for recent graduates, driving the value of a bachelor’s degree to a 30-year low and pushing unemployment among new grads close to that of non-graduates.

This disconnect shows that, while degrees still carry weight, the path they once guaranteed is narrowing. The diploma still opens doors. The problem is, AI is closing some of them.

For a deep dive about AI use in education, read “When ChatGPT Becomes CheatGPT, What Are We Actually Learning?” by TechnologyAdvice writer Grant Harvey.