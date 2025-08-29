Latest News
SHARE
Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp

Top 100 Consumer AI Apps: Google’s Making Serious Moves

thumbnail Top 100 Consumer AI Apps: Google’s Making Serious Moves

This illustration shows the ChatGPT logo on a phone in front of the OpenAI logo.

Written By
thumbnail Grant Harvey
Grant Harvey
Aug 29, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

So a16z released its latest ranking of the top 100 consumer AI apps across mobile and desktop, and the results are pretty fascinating. This data is based on SimilarWeb website traffic ranking, so it’s based on what actual consumers are actually using. Let’s dive in.

The big takeaway: The Wild West days are over. Only 11 new apps crashed the web party this time compared to 17 last time, suggesting the ecosystem is stabilizing. Meanwhile, mobile saw 14 newcomers after app stores finally cracked down on those lazy “ChatGPT copycats.” Good riddance!

Google’s making serious moves: For the first time, Google has four products on the list. Gemini snagged the #2 spot behind ChatGPT, with approximately 12% of ChatGPT’s web traffic. On mobile, it’s much closer, with nearly half of ChatGPT’s traffic. Not too shabby for the search giant that everyone thought was sleeping on AI. Google’s other babies made the cut, too:

  • AI Studio hit the top 10 (#10 to be exact).
  • NotebookLM landed at #13 (remember when that went viral?).
  • Google Labs rolled in at #39 (it spiked 15% the month Veo 3 dropped).

Grok 4 came out of nowhere: It went from no mobile app at the end of 2024 to #4 on web and #23 on mobile with 20m+ monthly active users. In fact, the July launch of Grok 4 drove a 40% usage spike, followed by that spicy anime avatar feature. Believe it or not, that drove serious growth. Why do you think Elon keeps tweeting about it?

The vibe coding explosion is real: Lovable jumped from the “almost made it” list to #22, and hit $100M ARR already. These platforms are seeing 100%+ revenue retention in the first three months. That’s unheard of for consumer products. But here’s the weird part: Traffic to vibe coding platforms is way higher than traffic to the apps people build with them.

Either everyone’s buying custom domains (doubt it), nobody’s shipping anything, or we’re witnessing the birth of “personal software” AKA tools you build and use just for yourself.

The AI agent tool Manus also made the cut for the first time, ranking #27 on the web list with its #1 traffic source coming from Brazil followed by the US. Manus also just announced it hit a $90M annualized run rate.

Check the report for the full list of all 100 AI tools, and watch for the next edition to see if Google keeps its momentum, and whether any Western video models can finally compete with China’s dominance. Spoiler: Veo 3 might be the first real contender.

Editor’s note: This content originally ran in the newsletter of our sister publication, The Neuron. To read more from The Neuron, sign up for its newsletter here.

thumbnail Grant Harvey

Grant Harvey is the daily writer of The Neuron, a TechnologyAdvice AI newsletter for non-technical people. He spends his days analyzing AI tools and the industry-at-large, then breaking them down in a language understandable by anyone.

Recommended for you...

thumbnail AI Deepfake Scam Featuring Soap Opera Star Drained Woman of $431,000
Latest News
AI Deepfake Scam Featuring Soap Opera Star Drained Woman of $431,000
Allison Francis
Aug 28, 2025
thumbnail OpenAI and Anthropic Stress-Tested Each Other’s AI: Here’s What They Found
Latest News
OpenAI and Anthropic Stress-Tested Each Other’s AI: Here’s What They Found
Megan Crouse
Aug 28, 2025
thumbnail AI ‘Deadbots’ Could Be Used to Advertise Products Soon
Latest News
AI ‘Deadbots’ Could Be Used to Advertise Products Soon
Fiona Jackson
Aug 28, 2025
thumbnail Over Half of UK Adults Worried About AI’s Impact on Their Job
Latest News
Over Half of UK Adults Worried About AI’s Impact on Their Job
Fiona Jackson
Aug 28, 2025
eWeek Logo

eWeek has the latest technology news and analysis, buying guides, and product reviews for IT professionals and technology buyers. The site's focus is on innovative solutions and covering in-depth technical content. eWeek stays on the cutting edge of technology news and IT trends through interviews and expert analysis. Gain insight from top innovators and thought leaders in the fields of IT, business, enterprise software, startups, and more.

facebook
linkedin
youtube
rss
x

Company

About us Contact us Advertise with us

Categories

Latest News Artificial Intelligence Video Big Data & Analytics Cloud Networking

Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Terms of Service Privacy Policy California - Do Not Sell My Information