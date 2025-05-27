eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Announced at Google I/O 2025, Flow is a new AI-powered filmmaking tool that lets creators turn simple text or image prompts into eight-second, visually rich cinematic video clips.

At the core of Flow is Veo 3, Google’s latest AI video generation model. While Veo 3’s capabilities are impressive, its realism comes with serious concerns.

What is Veo 3?

Veo 3 renders highly realistic video content, including synchronized dialogue, music, and ambient sound, with results that are often difficult to distinguish from live-action footage.

According to Axios, Veo interprets complex prompts with precision, simulates real-world physics, produces accurate lip movements, and generates human figures with lifelike proportions, including correct hand anatomy and smooth motion.

In a promotional video released by Google, filmmaker Dave Clark said, “It feels like it’s almost building upon itself,” expressing the creative freedom the tool offers.

Veo 3: Misinformation and ‘AI slop’

The chief concern about Veo 3 is the potential for AI-generated misinformation to go viral before the truth can catch up. For instance, Harvard Law’s Alejandra Caraballo generated a fake news clip announcing the death of a US official who is alive. Others have made AI-generated protests, fake disasters, and even deepfake-like content.

Although Google has implemented guardrails blocking obvious misuse — such as restricting the generation of real public figures without consent — the boundary between “creative tool” and “misinformation machine” is worryingly thin.

Beyond the risk of deliberate deception, there’s another concern: the internet drowning in low-effort, AI-generated content. Critics have already coined a term for it — “AI slop” — referring to the flood of mass-produced, low-quality algorithmically churned-out videos designed purely to game social media algorithms.

Some argue this is just the natural evolution of digital content. Others worry it could devalue creative work, overwhelm platforms with spam, and make it even harder to find authentic human-made art.

Access and pricing

Flow and Veo 3 are currently accessible in the US through Google’s AI Pro and AI Ultra subscription plans. AI Pro plan includes 100 video generations per month, while AI Ultra — priced at $249 per month — grants higher usage limits and early access to Veo 3 with native audio generation.