As AI becomes more prevalent and more sophisticated, people are increasingly interested in learning how to use it to streamline their jobs and to generate revenue. Here's what you need to know.

As artificial intelligence continues to advance, more and more people are looking for ways to learn how to make money from AI and related technologies. From promoting AI-generated content and offering AI-powered automation and solutions to selling AI-generated products, using AI to build training courses, or creating AI-centric e-commerce sites, entrepreneurs and artists are finding new ways to monetize the technology. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make money with AI in 2024.

5 Ways to Make Money with AI

Artificial intelligence can offer significant benefits when it comes to generating a steady flow of income and easing repetitive tasks. For those just getting into this field, there are several ways to make money with AI. We’ve broken down five of the most popular to show how they work, what’s involved, and what you need to know to get started.

Monetizing AI-Generated Content

Monetizing AI-generated content—for example, images, videos, articles, e-books, and blog posts—provides several avenues for revenue. One popular way is to offer AI-generated art as a digital asset integrated with cryptocurrencies. Adding affiliate links to AI-generated blogs and articles can also help you earn passive income when readers make purchases through those links.

For example, YouTube channels use AI-generated videos and scripts for instructional or entertainment purposes. These channels can generate revenue through paid advertisements, subscriptions, and sponsored content. Similarly, bloggers or article writers can use AI to create SEO-optimized posts, increasing traffic and affiliate marketing opportunities. Platforms such as Instagram and Facebook allow creators to monetize AI-driven art, videos, or articles through sponsored posts or the sale of digital assets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

AI tools such as Jasper and Copy.ai can automate the content generation process, resulting in high-quality articles, blog posts, and video scripts. You can also increase your reach by integrating AI content marketing with social media advertisements, email marketing, and influencer partnerships.

Offering AI-Powered Automation and Solutions

AI is changing the way organizations operate by automating routine tasks, improving decision-making, and providing predictive analytics. Offering AI-powered solutions can lead to a variety of profitable opportunities, from assisting businesses in improving customer service to managing inventories more effectively. Incorporating AI into business operations can increase customer satisfaction and productivity, save costs, and offer services that are both scalable and in high demand.

Selling Pre-Built AI-powered Customer Service Chatbots

Selling AI-powered chatbots to potential clients can automate basic customer inquiries, allowing human agents to focus more on complex tasks. This increases efficiency and improves work distribution within the company. For example, ManyChat and BuildChatbot platforms allow you to develop customized workflows for diverse business needs, making chatbots very adaptable to different kinds of businesses.

These platforms allow you to customize different workflows to your clients’ needs such as FAQs, order tracking, and bookings while easily integrating with existing customer support systems. Chatbots installed on client websites can increase customer engagement by giving fast, 24/7 responses. Businesses benefit from lower customer service costs while the chatbot collects important data for optimizing future interactions and business processes.

Selling AI-Powered Lead Generation Workflows

AI-powered lead generation workflows can help your clients automatically identify, qualify, and engage potential leads. By offering customizable workflows for different industries and businesses, you can help them target the right leads with minimal manual effort. Building workflows with platforms such as Zapier and ActiveCampaign lets you customize workflows and identify high-quality leads for your clients.

Zapier, a popular third-party application that links different platforms together, automates processes that allow you to create workflows that track leads, follow automatically, and manage data easily. Activecampaign on the other hand provides AI-powered automation features for lead scoring, email campaigns, and follow-ups, all of which are customizable to meet each of your client’s individual needs. Implementing these customized AI-powered workflows for clients allows them to engage with high-quality leads at the right time with minimal human intervention.

Selling Courses With AI

If you are an industry expert who wants to share your knowledge, offering courses may be an ideal business—especially if you use AI to generate high-quality course materials. AI not only speeds up the content creation process by creating scripts, presentations, and course activities, but also allows you to customize courses to match the specific interests of your audience.

Teaching AI-Centric Courses

AI-focused courses attract a wide range of audiences, including business leaders trying to integrate AI into their operations and marketers looking to improve campaign success with AI tools. These courses can have a greater impact by providing practical examples and role-specific case studies, with certification options that enhance professional credibility.

Professionals from many sectors are keen to improve their skill sets. Your courses might appeal to a wide range of audiences, from company leaders wishing to incorporate AI into their processes to marketers hoping to use AI technologies to improve campaign effectiveness. Consider providing certificates, which add legitimacy and appeal to professionals seeking official recognition.

Teaching More Diverse Subjects

You can also use AI to create and disseminate courses on other topics. Reach and engage your target audience by creating video scripts, activities, and presentations with AI and posting them on educational platforms such as Udemy and Coursera as well as social media channels like Facebook and LinkedIn.

Using AI lets you expand the topic areas of your chosen subject. This can help you structure your course and provide better instructional and informative content. With the outline you created for your course, ask AI to generate your scripts for your video content and even course activities. These scripts can be converted into a course activity such as quizzes or worksheets for your students to apply what they have learned.

Selling AI-Generated Digital Products

Digital products are intangible assets or services created and sold online. Because they don’t require inventory management or physical storage, creators can make them once and sell them repeatedly without ongoing production costs. Once published, these products have the potential to generate passive income. The long-term success of digital products depends on regular marketing efforts and maintaining the audience’s interest highlighting your digital product’s value and relevance.

Digital assets such as eBooks, templates, and educational resources are useful tools for businesses and individuals to streamline operations and increase productivity. By using AI tools to develop and customize these materials, you can sell these to specific audiences to provide them with resources that simplify their workflow and save time. AI tools can generate these digital products for you—all you need to do is edit them according to your branding and market them to your desired audience.

Building an AI-Powered e-Commerce Store

AI technology has changed e-commerce by enabling personalized shopping experiences, dynamic pricing, and automated customer assistance. By creating an AI-powered ecommerce business, you can provide consumers with a smooth, customized experience while increasing operational efficiency. With the appropriate techniques, AI-powered e-commerce companies can attract more consumers, improve revenue, and provide a competitive advantage.

Platforms such as Shopify and BigCommerce have AI tools integrated into their seller dashboards to optimize online store management, marketing strategies, and customer satisfaction. AI-powered ecommerce companies can offer personalized shopping experiences that anticipate client requirements. Implementing AI-powered features like tailored suggestions, dynamic pricing depending on market circumstances, and automated customer support may greatly increase user happiness and revenue.

Challenges and Considerations in Making Money with AI

While AI provides a lot of potential for organizations to develop and grow, it also presents significant challenges that must be carefully addressed, including managing AI’s social implications, such as job displacement fears.

Managing Ethical and Privacy Concerns

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly incorporated into enterprises, ethical and privacy concerns continue to emerge. AI systems sometimes require massive quantities of personal data to work well, prompting concerns about how this information is gathered, kept, and used. Companies must be open about their data practices and comply with privacy legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Staying Ahead in a Rapidly Evolving Field

The AI environment is rapidly evolving, making it important for organizations to stay up to date on the newest advancements to remain competitive. New AI technologies, algorithms, and models are continually emerging, and organizations must spend on ongoing research and development to stay competitive. Staying ahead necessitates responding quickly to market needs, as customer expectations grow with technical capabilities. To succeed, organizations should foster a culture of continuous learning, engage with AI researchers, and use agile approaches to incorporate cutting-edge AI technology.

Addressing Job Displacement Fears

One of the primary concerns about AI is its influence on jobs. As AI automates jobs across sectors, people may be concerned about job displacement, leading to employee resistance and negative public perception of AI-powered companies. To solve this, businesses should be open about their AI goals and provide reskilling programs to assist people adapt to new tasks that AI cannot perform. Businesses that develop a healthy corporate culture that encourages human-AI collaboration can lessen anxieties while preserving productivity and profitability.

Lessons Learned from AI Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs who have successfully developed AI-powered businesses frequently provide ideas that might assist others navigate the difficult AI landscape. From cultivating a culture of continuous learning to assembling a strong, interdisciplinary team, these principles have significance for growing AI and keeping ahead in a competitive industry. Here are three takeaways from others’ experience:

Creating a Culture of Continuous Learning: AI is a constantly expanding industry, and successful businesses highlight the importance of ongoing learning, including remaining current on the newest innovations and instilling a culture of inquiry and flexibility in both the enterprise and staff.

AI is a constantly expanding industry, and successful businesses highlight the importance of ongoing learning, including remaining current on the newest innovations and instilling a culture of inquiry and flexibility in both the enterprise and staff. Building a Strong AI Team: Successful entrepreneurs build diverse teams with a variety of skills, including data scientists, machine learning engineers, software developers, and even ethicists. A great AI team focuses not just on technical performance, but also on aligning AI projects with business objectives and navigating ethical difficulties. This multidisciplinary approach assures that AI solutions are reliable, scalable, and in line with the company’s strategy.

Successful entrepreneurs build diverse teams with a variety of skills, including data scientists, machine learning engineers, software developers, and even ethicists. A great AI team focuses not just on technical performance, but also on aligning AI projects with business objectives and navigating ethical difficulties. This multidisciplinary approach assures that AI solutions are reliable, scalable, and in line with the company’s strategy. Adapting to AI Trends: To remain competitive, entrepreneurs must be able to swiftly react to current changes, pivot as needed, and integrate new solutions. This includes not just using the most recent tools and algorithms, but also understanding how AI developments affect consumer expectations, market demands, and industry norms.

Examples of People Using AI to Generate Income

AI has transformed organizations across industries, enabling them to innovate, simplify processes, and remain competitive in a fast-paced market. From YouTubers to digital marketers, some entrepreneurs have recognized AI’s potential to transform their sectors and reinvent consumer experiences.

Egor Roslov: “AI Guy” YouTube Channel

Egor Roslov started a YouTube channel called AI Guy, where he uses AI-generated content for all of his videos—including scripts, images, videos, and even voiceovers. Using YouTube, he showcases what AI can do and, at the same time, lets his viewers see the money-earning potential of automated YouTube channels. Roslove also earns money selling his courses about using AI to create faceless YouTube channels. His paid course includes an exclusive community program that lets aspiring YouTubers pay a $50 monthly fee to receive his latest tips and tricks and interact with other community members.

Isabella Kotsias: “Baddie in Business” Brand

Isabella Kotsias is known for her Baddieful brand, through which she sells keychains, stuffed toys, and fidget toys. Kotsias uses an AI chatbot to optimize her website and better serve customers during their shopping journey. She also uses AI for her other faceless YouTube channels, eCommerce stores, and social media pages, and shares her knowledge on her Baddie in Business YouTube channel, where she posts free courses on how to start a business using free tools available online. Kotsias makes money selling her products, through ads on her social media platform, and through her paid community in which she interacts with students either in a group forum or a one-on-one consultation.

Shruti Pangtey: Digital Empires

Shruti Pangtey started her journey online through blogging where she eventually became a digital product seller where she sells her course on Pinterest Traffic Explosion on her existing email list. She is now optimizing her digital products by using AI to help create her content and generating sales. Her passion in content marketing led her to help different entrepreneurs start their journey in digital products selling by offering courses in her company called Digital Empires. Her students get to learn how to use AI in creating their own digital products, learn how to market their products with the help of AI, and have high-quality leads.

3 Courses To Learn More About How To Make Money With AI

Learning how to make money with AI expands your understanding of how to start and use AI to your advantage, but also helps in the development of an entrepreneurial mindset. While a number of courses are available, we recommend three in particular for their approach to the topic and context.

Make Money With AI and Free Tools Now, by Brian Howard

In this course, Udemy instructor Brian Howard teaches students how to use AI to start and run a business, from creating text and images using AI to taking advantage of AI in digital marketing. This course is available on Udemy for $10, which includes access to all learning materials and a certificate upon completion.

Making Money With AI, by Peyton Eckman

Peyton Eckman’s Udemy course lets you learn about developing a growth mindset and taking advantage of AI in product research. You’ll also learn how to choose a specific niche and create an actionable business plan. This course is offered on Udemy for $10, which includes lifetime access to all lessons.

AI Influencer: Create and Make Money With Your AI Model (2024), by DFA Course Academy

In this Udemy course offered by DFA Course Academy and Krystian Wojtarowics, you will learn more about generating real-life AI images that you can use as an online influencer. You’ll learn how to use Leonardo AI, an AI image generator, to create consistent images and achieve lifelike AI images. This course costs $10 on Udemy, which includes access to all learning modules and a certificate of completion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it Legal to Make Money from AI-Generated Art? There are no specific laws about the legality of making money using AI-generated art. The key to making money from AI generated art is to make sure that these artworks are original and making sure that the license agreement of the AI generator allows commercial use. Who will Profit from AI? Most users of free AI platforms will profit from using the tool to generate ideas and launch their businesses. In many cases, AI functions mostly as an assistant, which offers help without receiving a direct share of the profits. To completely optimize making money with AI, many platforms offer premium versions that produce higher-quality results. In this case, both the AI platform and the user benefit from the profits, as investing in advanced AI tools can result in improved business outcomes. How to Use AI for Beginners? Many AI platforms offer free and beginner-friendly versions that allow users to try out different prompts and adjust them until the AI generates results that fit their requirements. ChatGPT, CoPilot, and Meta AI are just a few examples of accessible, free AI tools for people who are new to the field. These platforms make it easy for beginners to learn the fundamentals, customize prompts, and see how AI can help with everything from developing ideas to problem-solving.

Bottom Line: Learn How to Make Money with AI

AI can play a key role in assisting users in brainstorming, gathering ideas for launching a business and generating content they can use to create or sell products or services. While it cannot manage your business for you, it can help with everything from idea generation to business development, and can also automate repetitive tasks. Entrepreneurs can use AI to streamline operations, making it an important tool for accelerating progress toward individual and organizational goals. Making money with AI allows users to focus on innovation and strategy while it does the heavy tasks for the business.

