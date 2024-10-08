eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Verdict: Seamless.AI is a robust, accessible AI prospecting tool that helps B2B sellers and marketers quickly discover new leads, find contact information, and research target companies and contacts. Although a small subset of users complain about data accuracy issues, Seamless.AI offers a high functioning toolset.

Seamless.AI Quick Facts

Powerful, easy-to-use B2B contact and company search functions

Uses AI-powered real-time search to discover lead data

Integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, and other popular CRMs and sales engagement tools

Pricing:

Key Features:

Contact search

Company search

Data enrichment

Job changes

Buyer intent data

Chrome extension

Seamless.AI is a B2B lead generation software and AI prospecting tool that uses AI-powered search to find critical information—from mobile numbers and email addresses to technographics—on 1.3 billion professionals and 121 million companies. This real-time, filter-based search function makes it a valuable tool for salespeople and marketers who want to discover new leads, build highly targeted prospecting lists, uncover contact information, and research companies and individuals to better personalize their outreach. Seamless also offers data enrichment functionality, which allows you to upload lists of current contact and company records and then populate them with up-to-date information. Overall, Seamless can significantly speed up your sales prospecting process and improve your lead generation efforts. While it’s a strong artificial intelligence prospecting platform, some alternatives might better fit certain use cases.

Seamless.AI Review: What You Need to Know

Seamless.AI is best for salespeople who want an affordable B2B prospecting tool that connects with their sales tech stack and uses real-time data search and data verification.

Pros Cons Real-time, AI-driven data verification Some data may be inaccurate Extensive filters for highly targeted contact and company search Important features are restricted on Free and Basic plans Custom, affordable pricing plans Some minor complaints about data accuracy

Continue reading to learn about Seamless.AI's pricing, key features, ease of use, and customer support, or skip ahead for alternative solutions.



Who Should Use Seamless.AI?

Seamless.AI is a great prospecting tool for B2B salespeople, marketers, and recruiters who regularly need to quickly build targeted prospecting lists containing up-to-date information about their contact information, firmographics, buying intent, and other details useful for lead qualification and outreach personalization. The data enrichment feature makes Seamless a valuable platform for companies that need to update and fill out current contact and company records. This is especially true for tech companies, as the platform contains data about what software and hardware your target companies are using.

Additionally, its low-priced entry-level packages makes Seamless an affordable alternative to more expensive B2B sales intelligence tools like ZoomInfo. Small businesses and freelancers should find the Basic plan’s 250 monthly credits sufficient for their prospecting needs.

Who Shouldn’t Use Seamless.AI?

Seamless.AI is focused on providing users with B2B lead data on companies and professionals, which means it’s not the best solution for B2C companies. Also, if you want data enrichment and job change signals to happen automatically in your CRM on an ongoing basis, you’ll want to use a different sales intelligence tool—Seamless requires you to always upload a list of contacts to gather this data.

Lastly, businesses that want an all-in-one package for lead discovery and outreach will want to look elsewhere. Though Seamless does offer an AI writer add-on for composing outreach emails, it’s limited in terms of its sales engagement functionality. If this feature is important to you, check out tools like Apollo or ZoomInfo.

Seamless.AI Pricing

Seamless offers four pricing tiers ranging from Free to Enterprise. All packages include contact and company search, although the lower tiers come with fewer monthly credits. A credit is used when Seamless.AI researches a contact to find their contact information or insights.

Seamless.AI’s four pricing tiers are as follows:

Premium features like data enrichment, buyer intent, and job tracking are restricted to the Pro and Enterprise plans. The Chrome Extension, however, is free to add to your browser.

6 Key Features of Seamless.AI

From contact search filters to B2B data enrichment, Seamless.AI offers a robust set of features for discovering, prioritizing, and researching sales leads and the companies where those individuals work.

Contact Search

The contact search feature provides you with a variety of filters that you can use to generate large lists of leads that fit your target buyer persona for a specific outreach campaign. With your credits, you can unlock information about the leads that look most promising. When you do, you’ll find more than 100 data points covering everything from their email addresses and phone numbers to their company name and LinkedIn profile. Thanks to integrations with popular CRMs and sales engagement tools, you can easily upload this list into your sales software and start reaching out with personalized, research-driven messaging.

I searched for content managers in marketing who worked at companies related to the keyword “CRM” and received over 30 quality results.

Company Search

A B2B-forward tool, Seamless enables you to search in real-time for companies that fit your ideal customer profile using a variety of filters, including location, industry, keywords, employee size, revenue, and technologies used. This way you can easily create lists of companies to target for account-based marketing campaigns and further sales research. As with the contact search feature, you can use your credits to unlock more intel about each company. Seamless offers data on SEC filings, news, social media mentions, and even their technology profile, making it an especially useful research tool for tech sales reps trying to find out if target companies are using competing tools.

I conducted a search for Fine Art companies in Brooklyn New York and received more than 20 results.

Data Enrichment

Sometimes you might already have a list of target contacts or companies that contains inaccurate, outdated, or incomplete data—for example, maybe a lot of your contact records are missing email addresses. Seamless.AI’s data enrichment feature allows you to upload these lists in a CSV file or with a single click if you’ve integrated your CRM. Seamless will then identify the gaps in your data and fill them in. This reduces data decay and ensures your sales team is always operating off the most recent information.

Unfortunately, this feature is limited to the Pro and Enterprise plans. And unlike a few other tools in this category (for instance, Cognism), there’s no way to set up automated data enrichment—you can’t create an automation that automatically enriches every new lead record that enters your CRM, for example.

Upload contact lists and Seamless AI will enrich them with highly accurate data, including phone numbers and email addresses.

Job Changes Tracker

As a B2B sales rep or marketer, it’s critical that you stay on top of your leads’ job changes. A move to a new company or a promotion both represent key opportunities for opening a sales conversation, as it’s often an indication of a change in the person’s needs and authority. Seamless.AI allows you to track these job changes. All you have to do is upload a list of contacts and make a Job Change request. Then you’ll receive immediate results about any job changes, data which you can then download to your CRM.

This feature, like data enrichment, is only available on the Pro and Enterprise plans. Similarly, it cannot automatically identify and call out job changes on a recurring basis. The impetus is on the user. You have to upload your list, which is easy enough, but the feature would be stronger if it could run scheduled job change searches on a list of chosen leads and alert you whenever there was a job change. ZoomInfo, a competitor, does offer this feature (called Tracker) in its Sales OS.

Seamless AI’s job change feature tells you which contacts on your uploaded list have changed jobs, where they work now, and their current titles.

Buyer Intent Data

A Premium feature, buying intent enables you to identify and prioritize ready-to-buy leads. It does this by tracking the topics that companies and B2B professionals are actively researching online and assigning these leads an “intent score” based on these searches. The score reflects their interest in purchasing a product or service like yours.

For example, if you sold a cybersecurity solution and a lead was searching for “cybersecurity tools” and “encryption,” they would likely receive a high score. This intel allows your sales team to focus on high-quality leads and reach out at the right time, resulting in higher conversion rates and saved time.

Seamless AI’s buyer intent data scores companies and contacts on how likely they are to purchase from your business.

Chrome Extension

Seamless offers a free AI Chrome Extension that reveals the contact information of people associated with the website you’re currently visiting. For example, if you’re on someone’s LinkedIn profile, you can use the Chrome Extension to find that person’s email addresses and phone numbers. Then you can add them to a contact list. This feature is a great way to speed up lead research and prospecting activities.

Use the Seamless Chrome Extension to discover and research leads associated with the web pages you visit, without having to leave the website.

Seamless.AI Ease of Use

Seamless.AI offers an intuitive contact and company search interface that I found easy to navigate and use. The search filters are easy to find and click, and in the search results it was easy to find contacts and companies that fit my search criteria and sales needs. Most of the Premium features, like Job Change Tracking and Data Enrichment, are simple as well, as long as you know how to upload a CSV file. However, a common frustration is that the data can be outdated, which can substantially hurt it’s ease-of-use, seeing as though the B2B data is the tool’s major value-add.

Seamless.AI Customer Service

Seamless offers several customer support options, and access to these increases as you go up in plans from Free to Enterprise. For each pricing tier, here’s a look at the customer service options you unlock:

Free: Self-serve knowledgebase and email support

Self-serve knowledgebase and email support Basic: Live training webinar

Live training webinar Pro: Onboarding specialist, priority support queue, live chat, dedicated success manager

Onboarding specialist, priority support queue, live chat, dedicated success manager Enterprise: Quarterly business reviews, phone support

Overall, the customer service is remarkably robust for Pro and Enterprise plans, but lackluster for the Free and Basic tiers.

Seamless Alternatives

Although Seamless is a leading solution, there are more top solutions for users who seek an AI sales intelligence platform. Apollo is good for managing and automating sales outreach, and ZoomInfo is a high-end platform known for its powerful lead generation tools.

Apollo Apollo is a sales intelligence and engagement platform, so like Seamless, it can be used to discover leads and conduct lead research, but unlike Seamless, it can be used to manage and automate your sales outreach. This is a great option for businesses that want a tool that helps them with the entire lead generation phase of the sale. Apollo offers a forever free plan, a Basic plan for $49 monthly, a Professional plan for $79 monthly, and an Organization plan for $119 monthly; the company claims the $79 Professional plan is the most popular.

ZoomInfo ZoomInfo is a sales intelligence platform with a searchable B2B database and several powerful lead generation features not found in Seamless, including web visitor tracking, which will tell you which companies have been visiting your site. The company also offers different platforms for different departments, making it useful for larger companies that might want marketing-specific features for marketers, sales-focused tools for sales reps, and so on. ZoomInfo does not reveal its pricing publicly, but public information indicates that the Professional Plan starts at $14,995 annually, the Advanced plan goes for $24,995 annually, and the Elite plan costs $39,995 annually.

FAQs

Is Seamless.AI a Good Company? Seamless.AI is a good company for finding B2B leads for your business, provided that the pricing plans, support options, and feature set align with your sales goals and business needs. How Much Does Seamless.AI Cost? Seamless.AI offers four pricing packages: Free, Basic, Pro, and Enterprise. The Basic plan is estimated to cost $147 per month to start, and it includes 250 monthly credits. To get pricing for the Pro and Enterprise plans, you have to call for a custom quote. Is Seamless Worth It? Seamless.AI is worth the investment if you conduct B2B cold outreach and need a consistent flow of contacts, companies, contact details, and lead insights to fuel this outreach.

Bottom Line: Seamless Enables AI-Powered Search to Discover New B2B Leads

Seamless.AI enables you to quickly find new B2B leads and engage with them using its AI-powered company and contact search. The prospecting tool offers Premium features like job change tracker and data enrichment that help you keep your contact data fresh, as well as a Chrome Extension that enables you to find phone numbers and email addresses connected to the LinkedIn profiles you’re researching. Overall, this is an easy-to-use lead generation software that will help most businesses find better-quality leads and speed up their prospecting process so they can spend more time selling.

